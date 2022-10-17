Panama City man accused of driving drunk and fleeing FHP troopers

PANAMA CITY — A local man was arrested Saturday night and charged with driving drunk and fleeing Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

According to a press release from the FHP, a trooper attempted to stop a suspected drunken driver traveling east on U.S. 98 near the Hathaway Bridge about 11:15 p.m.

The FHP said the driver, Deric Marshall, 43, of Panama City, fled, sparking a car chase throughout Panama City that ended near 23rd Street and Michigan Avenue.

The release says a trooper performed a PIT maneuver on Marshall, which caused him to crash into a utility pole and business sign.

Marshall then got out of his vehicle and began to flee on foot, according to the FHP, but two troopers were able to catch and arrest him.

"(Marshall) was then transported to Bay County Jail," the release reads. "Charges against (him) include aggravated fleeing, reckless driving, DUI, resisting arrest with violence and no valid license. (Marshall) also had an open warrant out of Bay County Jail for fleeing and attempting to elude."

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: FHP: Panama City man drove drunk, fled troopers, sparking car chase