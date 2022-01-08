Panama City man facing child porn charges attempted to blackmail victim, police say

PANAMA CITY — A Panama City man faces charges of possession of child pornography of a girl after he attempted to blackmail her with it, police say.

According to a Panama City Police Department press release, Victor Bossen, 19, of Panama City, was arrested Friday and charged with 24 counts of child pornography, soliciting sexual conduct from a minor, transmission of harmful material to a minor by electronic device and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

The press release states that a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, along with cooperation from the North Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, helped lead to Bossen’s arrest.

Panama City police arrested a local man on Friday for 24 counts of possession of child pornography.

Detectives with the PCPD, working with the North Florida ICAC Task Force, began investigating the tip that Bossen possessed images and videos of sexual performance of a child in Wisconsin.

The tip stated that Bossen was threatening to blackmail a child with child pornography. The child’s family provided a sworn statement and images of SMS text messages Bossen had sent to the female child.

On Friday, detectives located Bossen, who provided verbal consent to search his phone. Detectives located 15 videos and nine images of child pornography of the female victim on the phone, the press release states.

He was then booked in the Bay County Jail.

Anyone having information in this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

