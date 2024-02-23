Panama City men charged with Georgia dog fighting in 2022

PANAMA CITY — Fourteen men, including five from Panama City, have been charged with federal offenses related to a dog-fighting event staged in Georgia in April 2022.

According to a news release from the U.S Department of Justice's Office of Public Affairs, the Panama City men who have been charged are:

Brandon Baker, 41

Christopher Travis Beaumont, 37

Cornelious Johnson, 39

Fredricus White, 36

Terelle Ganzy, 34

"According to court documents filed in this case, the defendants all converged on a property in Donalsonville, Georgia, on April 24, 2022, where they held a large-scale dog fighting event," the release reads. "The defendants and others brought a total of 24 dogs to fight that weekend in a series of matches. Law enforcement personnel who disrupted the event found numerous dogs inside crates in cars on the property."

The Justice Department said Beaumont was one of three men who were witnessed fighting dogs at the event. It said all five Panama City men brought dogs from Florida to fight.

Law enforcement rescued 27 dogs on the scene and another 51 with the arrests that occurred this week.

According to the Justice Department, it's a violation of federal law to fight dogs in a venture that affects interstate commerce, or to possess, train, transport, deliver, sell, purchase or receive dogs for fighting.

According to the news release, if convicted of dog fighting, the defendants each face a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine per count.

The case is still ongoing as authorities are still finding out the details of the dog fighting. Detectives with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office are also providing help with the case.

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Panama City men involved with illegal 2022 dog fighting in Georgia