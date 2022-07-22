PANAMA CITY — A Panama City mother of a toddler who ate her candy bar laced with THC has been arrested.

Katilyn M. Kiczek, 23, of Frankford Avenue, told detectives she had left her children ages 2 and 4 alone, and that the younger child ate the chocolate bar she had left in her handbag, according to a news release Friday from the Panama City Police Department.

Related arrest: Panama City Beach mom arrested after toddler overdoses on marijuana

Box after box of marijuana: $1.5 million mail delivery plot lands man in Bay County jail

The candy contained 500 mg of a THC extract. Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is the main psychoactive compound in marijuana.

The child was "conscious but severely impaired."

The toddler was taken to a local hospital for observation and Kiczek was booked into the jail on charges of a THC extract, felony child neglect and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The older sibling was turned over to other family members.

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Panama City mom arrested after toddler ate her candy laced with THC