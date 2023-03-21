Panama City PD arrests 60 over weekend as spring break crowds spread across Bay County

PANAMA CITY − It appears spring break crowds are spreading east of the Beach and into other areas of Bay County.

According to a press release from the Panama City Police Department, the agency arrested more than 60 people and seized 10 guns over the past weekend, as investigators and officers patrolled the area in anticipation of heavy spring break crowds.

The Panama City Police Department arrested more than 60 people and seized 10 guns over the past weekend, as investigators and officers patrolled the area in anticipation of heavy spring break crowds.

“This past weekend, in preparation for the additional traffic into the city for spring break, we made the decision to put added manpower on the streets to protect our citizens and visitors," Chief Mark Smith wrote in an email. "Our patrol officers and investigators with the Street Crimes Unit were proactive in their policing of high vehicle traffic areas."

Preparing for the worst:Bay County law enforcement plans special event zones to limit spring break chaos

PCB arrests:Panama City Beach Police arrest more than 250 so far this spring break season

Of those arrested over the weekend, about 30 were arrested on "significant charges," the release notes. The defendants ranged in age from about 18 to 56.

The significant charges included possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, battery, and illegally carrying a concealed firearm. There also were were multiple people arrested in connection to both local and out of county warrants.

“We will continue to be proactive in our efforts to protect those that live and visit the premier city in the Panhandle," Smith wrote.

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Panama City Police Department arrests 60, seizes 10 guns over weekend