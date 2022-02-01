Panama City Police bust 3 on alleged drug charges, find 400 lethal doses of fentanyl

PANAMA CITY — Panama City Police arrested three individuals for various alleged drug and trafficking charges and confiscated 400 lethal doses of fentanyl on Thursday.

According to a news release from Panama City Police officials, charged were:

Jeffrey Javarius Williams, 28, charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kenyatta Lewis, 46, charged with possession on fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Jerome Cook, 68, charged with sale of methamphetamine.

Police officials say investigators with the PCPD's Street Crimes Unit were conducting an investigation into possible drug activity at a residence in the 1200 block of E. 14th Street. During a search of the residence, officers confiscated more than 24 grams of methamphetamine, 5 grams of cocaine, 2 grams of synthetic marijuana and 7 grams of marijuana, along with 0.8 grams of fentanyl, which equates to 400 lethal doses, the release states.

All three individuals were taken into custody and booked into the Bay County Jail.

The investigation continues and the PCPD urges anyone with information in the case to call them at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

