Panama City police find enough fentanyl in one bust to kill nearly everyone living in Bay County

PANAMA CITY — A Panama City man was arrested after more than 135,000 lethal doses of fentanyl were allegedly discovered in his possession during a traffic stop Tuesday evening.

According to officials with the Panama City Police Department, arrested was Billy Laney, 32, who has been charged with trafficking in fentanyl, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

PCB concert: Bawitdaba! Kid Rock set to perform in Panama City Beach

Hurricane Michael recovery: What's the latest on Panama City's restoration of the St. Andrews Marina?

During the traffic stop, Investigators seized 270 grams of fentanyl, 140 grams of marijuana, a firearm, more than $2,400 in cash and approximately 2,500 pills.

PCPD officers stopped Laney in the 800 block of Premier Drive on Tuesday. During the stop, officers established probable cause to search the vehicle, which resulted in the discovery of a backpack containing a large amount of narcotics, PCDO officials said.

To put it in perspective, the population of Bay County is about 175,216, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. The 270 grams of fentanyl, or 135,00 lethal doses, is almost enough to wipe out the entire population of the county.

In addition to the fentanyl, investigators seized 140 grams of marijuana, a loaded Taurus Millennium .40 caliber firearm, more than $2,400 in currency and approximately 2,500 pills, PCPD officials said

Laney was booked into the Bay County Jail and the investigation continues.

PCPD officials ask anyone with information in the case to call the department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Panama City police seize 135K lethal doses of fentanyl