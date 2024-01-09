Panama City, popular Florida vacation destination for Ohioans, pounded by tornado Tuesday morning

Damage reported across Bay County after possible tornado hit the area Jan. 9, 2024.

Beaches are bordered and schools are closed Tuesday morning on the Florida Panhandle — a popular destination for Ohio travelers — after storms raged overnight in the popular vacation destination.

At least three tornadoes were reported Tuesday morning: near De Funiak Springs, near Panama City and another near Marianna, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts as high as 106 mph were reported during the Florida storms.

Florida tornadoes: 3 twisters reported on panhandle as severe storm sweeps through state

Panama City's beaches, just recently utilized by beachgoers, are now abandoned and scattered with debris. Trees are toppled; houses leaning. In response to the severe weather, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis activated the Florida State Guard on Monday.

The weather comes as part of a powerful squall line sweeps across the Southeast, bringing damaging winds, coastal flooding and heavy rainfall all night. Severe thunderstorms moved in to Alabama and Georgia and continue toward the Northeast.

Storm impacts are expected to continue through Tuesday evening in the peninsula. The National Weather Service has yet to announce official details on the storm's strength.

