Panama City restaurants begin new year struggling with inflation and worker shortages on the menu

Samantha Neely, The News Herald
·8 min read

PANAMA CITY — As one year ends and another begins, restaurants and cafes in downtown Panama City have had some unexpected items on their menus.

Inflation and employee shortages have affected multiple businesses in the downtown area, causing them to raise prices, reduce hours and even fully shut down at some points.

The inflation rate in the United States hit 6.2% in October, the highest in more than three decades, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI). As vendors are hit with global supply chain issues and raise their prices, restaurant owners have been forced to raise menu prices to offset other costs and make a profit.

The rising costs of business

Maria Galvan, owner of Maddie’s La Casila in downtown Panama City, has had to make the tough decision to raise prices, only having done so one other time after Hurricane Michael hit her building. She said they have seen significant prices increases to their meats, cheeses and paper products.

Panama City: Shuck 'em on the go! Panama City oyster bar now brings its fresh seafood to you

More: David Scott Fine Jewelry open for business after car crashes through showroom

The owner of Maddie&#39;s La Casila, Maria Galvan, stands next to a sign outside her restaurant stating they will be closing early this week due to a lack of employees.
The owner of Maddie's La Casila, Maria Galvan, stands next to a sign outside her restaurant stating they will be closing early this week due to a lack of employees.

“You can only raise the menu prices so much without having people complain, but my distributors would bring me deliveries for $1,200, $1,300 a week,” Galvan said. “Now they're like $2,000, $2,500 a week. That's just one distributor.”

Quesadillas went up 75 cents, tamales 24 cents and fajitas by $1.25.

That doesn’t even cover the shortages of products — that’s when Galvan has to run to Sam’s Club and hope what she needs is there. Galvan said she is trying to please everyone while keeping up with other restaurants around her.

“(Some customers) just say that our prices are just too high for this little business that I have,” Galvan said. “It's the same prices for me and the other people that are in town. There are other restaurants that have higher prices than I do.”

Other restaurants, like Tom’s Hot Dogs and Trigo Deli in Panama City, also said they have seen a significant increase in food item costs. Tom’s owner Pamela Armstrong said she had to increase the price of her hot dogs by 35%.

Trigo Deli manager Brittany Hyman said she feels like they have lost business from the raised prices and lack of certain items.

This drone photo of downtown Panama City shows Harrison Avenue from Government Street looking northeast toward Fourth Street.
This drone photo of downtown Panama City shows Harrison Avenue from Government Street looking northeast toward Fourth Street.

“Our crab salad, we haven't been able to carry it in four months because the prices went up so high,” Hyman said. “We can't reflect that price on our customers. It is really crazy. We've had to go up from $11.95 to $15.95 on all of our beef products and stuff like that because the prices have went up so high. We just have no option but to be able to fulfill the needs of our customers to go up on our prices.”

One business that has tried to not increase its prices is The Press coffee shop. Owner Kevin Mitchell said his shop has seen a 10% increase in its coffee, as well as an increase and shortage of paper goods.

“They're causing us to watch our profits decrease and decrease and decrease. And we're OK with that,” Mitchell said. “As long as we get to a place where we're not losing money, we want to make money in business. We can't lose money. The last thing we want to do is raise the product price to where we can't have a customer that enjoys our product anymore, because now it impacts them so much in their pocket look and that's a fine line to toe in a small business.”

Mitchell said a lot goes into determining the price of a menu item, like his popular lattes. They must factor in not just the ingredients (Mitchell pays $55 for one 5-pound bag of coffee beans), but also barista salaries, maintenance of the machines, the electricity used to power their machines and the paper goods used to hold the drink.

“When you hand a customer a cup of coffee and you're listening to them say, ‘Man, I really enjoy my coffee, some of it's so expensive,’ but in reality, you take all the parts and pieces and put it together and what it takes to make that cup of coffee,” Mitchell said. “We're trying to offer it so it’s not that expensive. We're not marking it up. It's just the cost of the materials and the goods to make it.”

Too few employees in Panama City

Labor shortages also have had a dramatic impact on businesses, with many leaving the service industry and no one replacing those who leave. Mitchell said it’s been a challenge to schedule their hours since most of their current employees are in school.

The downtown gateway in Panama City.
The downtown gateway in Panama City.

“They only need three or four hours apiece or whatever the case may be because of school or because of whatever it is they're doing,” Mitchell said. “We have to build our schedule in a way that we normally would not because we don't really have any people who are not in school or people who are not pursuing a college degree. We don't have a lot of applicants that are here in Panama City that we have to pick from.”

Hyman said it’s been difficult to even get applicants for their business.

“Not only is it hard to find employees, but when you do find them, you only have them on a certain amount of hours, you can only offer them so many things because food costs and everything else is so high,” Hyman said. “You have to be able to afford your employees and afford the cost of running the place.”

At Maddie’s La Casila, a normal staff is 10 or 11 employees. Galvan said she now has eight.

“We normally close for holidays because it's a good time of the year, but this year, we couldn't afford to do it,” Galvan said. “We had to work, but because it's so slow during the week and also because I don't have a full staff, I had to shut down the half a day, at least half, but I can't close my doors because I can't afford to just shut down all the way.”

Armstrong said Tom’s Hot Dogs’ biggest hurdle this year was being short-staffed, especially during the waves of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I'm shorthanded. I'm one of the workers, I'm an owner-worker-manager, all in one,” Armstrong said. “When one person is out, it affects the whole staff, we're already running on a skeleton crew. But you know, this is the life we're in.”

How to help small businesses

As for what can be done to fix these problems, Mitchell said he wants to see something done with labor shortages, mentioning how he applauds the work Gov. Ron DeSantis has done for small businesses. He said he wants the local government to implement a program to bring businesses to those wanting a job.

“I would love to see a program where there are specific businesses who are plugged into that channel and we say, ‘This is what we're looking for,’” Mitchell said. “And then they send those people to us instead of sending them around and having them fill out forms.”

Hyman said she wants to see more done about inflation to lower food prices.

“I think all these new rules and regulations and all these things that are making all these costs go up, they should be changed,” Hyman said. “Different rules should be enforced, then this isn't happening because it kills small business, you know, like big companies and stuff that really doesn't affect them much. But all the extra costs are really killing all small businesses.”

After Michael and the pandemic, Armstrong said she would like to see Federal Emergency Management Agency funds used to restore small businesses and clean them up.

“Make it where we can get our signs back up, get our buildings back and work to get our buildings back, looking the way they were before, shiny and newly refreshed,” Armstrong said. “And we're still all recovering from Hurricane Michael, too.”

Galvan said she just wants to remind local community members to continue to support their restaurants.

“Support every small business,” Galvan said. “Very small business owners are struggling, everybody in the downtown area that I know of.”

As small businesses enter another year, owners hope the only unexpected items on their menus are a chance to breathe and relax after a rough year.

“As a small business, we're truly, those of us, some are just barely holding on and some lost all together,” Armstrong said. “So we just wanna live. That's it, just enjoy life.”

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Panama City restaurants struggle with rising inflation

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Joanna Gaines Revealed What She Got for Christmas, and Fans Are Feeling Nostalgic

    Joanna Gaines showed off her Christmas gift on Instagram, and her fans are so excited to see what she got.

  • New composting law in California

    A new law in California will affect what you do in your kitchen. Residents and businesses will have to change the way they dispose of organic waste, and will need to start composting. Greg Liggins reports

  • 5 Pandemic-Friendly Side Hustles You Can Do From Home

    Or, you may have financial goals you want to meet, like accumulating a $3,000 balance in your savings account or paying off a $1,500 credit card balance. A side hustle could be just the thing that gives you more spending power and helps you meet your personal objectives.

  • The Most Important Retirement Chart You'll See All Year

    Retirees don't have it easy these days. Investment income, which is probably the most important part of retirement planning, is under attack. Retirees need to understand what's happening and what it means for their retirement plan.

  • Gas Shortage Leads to Pakistan Losing 20% of Vital Textile Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateBillionaires Are Embracing Crypto in Case Money ‘Goes to Hell’Adams Urges Return to Class in NYC; U.S. Surges: Virus UpdateTesla Smashes Quarterly Delivery Record With 308,600 CarsPakistan’s natural gas shortage is hurting its crucial textile

  • Suze Orman's 5 rules to avoid going broke in retirement

    The money guru says too many people retire only with enough savings to last a few years.

  • 11 Mistakes to Avoid With Your Roth IRA

    Don’t lose out on the tax-free benefits of a Roth IRA by contributing too much or too little, withdrawing money too soon, or making another mistake.

  • Judge says Prince Andrew can't stop lawsuit over residency claim

    Virginia Roberts Giuffre​ has alleged that she was sexually abused by Prince Andrew while she was a teenager being sexually abused by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein​.

  • S.Korea factory activity quickens but output, export orders shrink - PMI

    Activity in South Korea's factories expanded at the fastest pace in three months in December but the economy struggled to gather momentum as rising global coronavirus cases and continued supply constraint weighed on production and overseas demand. The IHS Markit purchasing managers' index (PMI) for the final month of the year rose to 51.9 from 50.9 in November, remaining above the 50 threshold that indicates expansion in activity for a 15th consecutive month. The survey on Monday showed output continued to shrink on supply chain constraints, with firms facing semiconductor chip shortages and weak demand, though the pace was the mildest in three months.

  • The Average Retirement Age in Every State

    Retiring early seems to be on everyone's minds these days. The growing popularity of the so-called FIRE movement -- short for financial independence, retire early -- is a testament to how much...

  • 7 Reasons You Might Not Receive Social Security Benefits

    Social Security is a lifeline for millions of retirees and other older Americans who are still in the workforce. Making sure you qualify for every dollar you've got coming to you is not a step you...

  • France bans plastic packaging for fruit and veg

    A ban on the use of plastic to package a range of fruit and vegetables came into force in France on Saturday, to the dismay of the sector's packaging industry.

  • After a year of shortages and shutdowns, here's what's ahead for the auto industry in 2022

    From shortages of crucial semiconductor chips to shutdowns at major assembly plants, as well as skyrocketing car prices and empty dealerships, 2021 was a year

  • Judge: Prince Andrew can't halt lawsuit with domicile claim

    Prince Andrew’s effort to immediately block the progression of a lawsuit by a woman who says he sexually assaulted her when she was 17 — on the grounds that she no longer lives in the U.S. — was rejected by a federal judge as oral arguments were set to proceed Monday on the prince's request to dismiss the lawsuit. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, in a written order Friday, told the prince’s lawyers they must turn over documents on the schedule that has been set in the lawsuit brought in August by Virginia Giuffre. Giuffre says she was abused by the prince on multiple occasions in 2001 while she was being sexually abused by financier Jeffrey Epstein.

  • Microsoft patent puts new twist on Surface device

    A patent posted by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office shows a Microsoft Surface device with three display screens. It would be the latest device from the company to fold after the Surface Duo.

  • How Waiting To Retire Could Keep Your Mind Sharper

    If the chance to earn more money and build more savings isn't enough motivation to postpone retirement, consider this: It could also be good for your brain. See: Under 40? Adjust Your Retirement...

  • KCCI celebrates Dana Cardin's retirement

    KCCI celebrates Dana Cardin's retirement

  • Covid-19 is spurring younger Hongkongers to buy more insurance protection

    More people in Hong Kong are buying insurance coverage from a younger age, as the Covid-19 pandemic and wider access to online financial products and services help push sales of new policies in the city. The average age for Hongkongers buying annuity products, a type of pension plan sold by insurers, dropped to 40 as of December from 47 in 2019, according to data published by the Insurance Authority. Hong Kong issued first of five online insurance licences in December 2019. "It is an encouraging

  • 8 Cool Cars That Are Finally Legal for U.S. Import Now That It's 2022

    The bad news for American car enthusiasts is that many automakers keep some of their coolest cars away from our shores. The good news, however, is that the Imported Vehicle Safety Compliance Act allows us Yanks to import these desirable, not-offered-in-America models to the United States beginning 25 years after their date of production. Despite its front-drive underpinnings, the 156's driving characteristics, attractive design, and state-of-the-art (for the time) common-rail diesel engine helped it earn the 1998 European Car of the Year award.

  • Rockwell Automation joins ranks of employers delaying office reopenings amid Covid surge

    Rockwell Automation, which on Dec. 28 said it was proceeding with plans to reopen its offices after New Year’s, changed course and informed employees Friday the company is delaying its return-to-the-office plans for those who have been working remotely.