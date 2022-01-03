Panama City restaurants begin new year struggling with inflation and worker shortages on the menu

PANAMA CITY — As one year ends and another begins, restaurants and cafes in downtown Panama City have had some unexpected items on their menus.

Inflation and employee shortages have affected multiple businesses in the downtown area, causing them to raise prices, reduce hours and even fully shut down at some points.

The inflation rate in the United States hit 6.2% in October, the highest in more than three decades, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI). As vendors are hit with global supply chain issues and raise their prices, restaurant owners have been forced to raise menu prices to offset other costs and make a profit.

The rising costs of business

Maria Galvan, owner of Maddie’s La Casila in downtown Panama City, has had to make the tough decision to raise prices, only having done so one other time after Hurricane Michael hit her building. She said they have seen significant prices increases to their meats, cheeses and paper products.

Panama City: Shuck 'em on the go! Panama City oyster bar now brings its fresh seafood to you

More: David Scott Fine Jewelry open for business after car crashes through showroom

The owner of Maddie's La Casila, Maria Galvan, stands next to a sign outside her restaurant stating they will be closing early this week due to a lack of employees.

“You can only raise the menu prices so much without having people complain, but my distributors would bring me deliveries for $1,200, $1,300 a week,” Galvan said. “Now they're like $2,000, $2,500 a week. That's just one distributor.”

Quesadillas went up 75 cents, tamales 24 cents and fajitas by $1.25.

That doesn’t even cover the shortages of products — that’s when Galvan has to run to Sam’s Club and hope what she needs is there. Galvan said she is trying to please everyone while keeping up with other restaurants around her.

“(Some customers) just say that our prices are just too high for this little business that I have,” Galvan said. “It's the same prices for me and the other people that are in town. There are other restaurants that have higher prices than I do.”

Other restaurants, like Tom’s Hot Dogs and Trigo Deli in Panama City, also said they have seen a significant increase in food item costs. Tom’s owner Pamela Armstrong said she had to increase the price of her hot dogs by 35%.

Story continues

Trigo Deli manager Brittany Hyman said she feels like they have lost business from the raised prices and lack of certain items.

This drone photo of downtown Panama City shows Harrison Avenue from Government Street looking northeast toward Fourth Street.

“Our crab salad, we haven't been able to carry it in four months because the prices went up so high,” Hyman said. “We can't reflect that price on our customers. It is really crazy. We've had to go up from $11.95 to $15.95 on all of our beef products and stuff like that because the prices have went up so high. We just have no option but to be able to fulfill the needs of our customers to go up on our prices.”

One business that has tried to not increase its prices is The Press coffee shop. Owner Kevin Mitchell said his shop has seen a 10% increase in its coffee, as well as an increase and shortage of paper goods.

“They're causing us to watch our profits decrease and decrease and decrease. And we're OK with that,” Mitchell said. “As long as we get to a place where we're not losing money, we want to make money in business. We can't lose money. The last thing we want to do is raise the product price to where we can't have a customer that enjoys our product anymore, because now it impacts them so much in their pocket look and that's a fine line to toe in a small business.”

Mitchell said a lot goes into determining the price of a menu item, like his popular lattes. They must factor in not just the ingredients (Mitchell pays $55 for one 5-pound bag of coffee beans), but also barista salaries, maintenance of the machines, the electricity used to power their machines and the paper goods used to hold the drink.

“When you hand a customer a cup of coffee and you're listening to them say, ‘Man, I really enjoy my coffee, some of it's so expensive,’ but in reality, you take all the parts and pieces and put it together and what it takes to make that cup of coffee,” Mitchell said. “We're trying to offer it so it’s not that expensive. We're not marking it up. It's just the cost of the materials and the goods to make it.”

Too few employees in Panama City

Labor shortages also have had a dramatic impact on businesses, with many leaving the service industry and no one replacing those who leave. Mitchell said it’s been a challenge to schedule their hours since most of their current employees are in school.

The downtown gateway in Panama City.

“They only need three or four hours apiece or whatever the case may be because of school or because of whatever it is they're doing,” Mitchell said. “We have to build our schedule in a way that we normally would not because we don't really have any people who are not in school or people who are not pursuing a college degree. We don't have a lot of applicants that are here in Panama City that we have to pick from.”

Hyman said it’s been difficult to even get applicants for their business.

“Not only is it hard to find employees, but when you do find them, you only have them on a certain amount of hours, you can only offer them so many things because food costs and everything else is so high,” Hyman said. “You have to be able to afford your employees and afford the cost of running the place.”

At Maddie’s La Casila, a normal staff is 10 or 11 employees. Galvan said she now has eight.

“We normally close for holidays because it's a good time of the year, but this year, we couldn't afford to do it,” Galvan said. “We had to work, but because it's so slow during the week and also because I don't have a full staff, I had to shut down the half a day, at least half, but I can't close my doors because I can't afford to just shut down all the way.”

Armstrong said Tom’s Hot Dogs’ biggest hurdle this year was being short-staffed, especially during the waves of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I'm shorthanded. I'm one of the workers, I'm an owner-worker-manager, all in one,” Armstrong said. “When one person is out, it affects the whole staff, we're already running on a skeleton crew. But you know, this is the life we're in.”

How to help small businesses

As for what can be done to fix these problems, Mitchell said he wants to see something done with labor shortages, mentioning how he applauds the work Gov. Ron DeSantis has done for small businesses. He said he wants the local government to implement a program to bring businesses to those wanting a job.

“I would love to see a program where there are specific businesses who are plugged into that channel and we say, ‘This is what we're looking for,’” Mitchell said. “And then they send those people to us instead of sending them around and having them fill out forms.”

Hyman said she wants to see more done about inflation to lower food prices.

“I think all these new rules and regulations and all these things that are making all these costs go up, they should be changed,” Hyman said. “Different rules should be enforced, then this isn't happening because it kills small business, you know, like big companies and stuff that really doesn't affect them much. But all the extra costs are really killing all small businesses.”

After Michael and the pandemic, Armstrong said she would like to see Federal Emergency Management Agency funds used to restore small businesses and clean them up.

“Make it where we can get our signs back up, get our buildings back and work to get our buildings back, looking the way they were before, shiny and newly refreshed,” Armstrong said. “And we're still all recovering from Hurricane Michael, too.”

Galvan said she just wants to remind local community members to continue to support their restaurants.

“Support every small business,” Galvan said. “Very small business owners are struggling, everybody in the downtown area that I know of.”

As small businesses enter another year, owners hope the only unexpected items on their menus are a chance to breathe and relax after a rough year.

“As a small business, we're truly, those of us, some are just barely holding on and some lost all together,” Armstrong said. “So we just wanna live. That's it, just enjoy life.”

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Panama City restaurants struggle with rising inflation