Panama City stabbing results in standoff; suspect found dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound

PANAMA CITY — Following a long standoff with police Monday evening, a suspect in a violent attack on a Panama City woman was found dead as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to Panama City Police Department officials, officers responded to a home in the 1700 block of Billings Avenue in St. Andrews after receiving a 911 call. The female victim reportedly had been stabbed multiple times by her ex-husband, 63-year-old Steven Evans, who fled the scene in a white Toyota Tundra.

Local: Two Bay County men face human trafficking charges; one coerced child to sell videos online

More: Man accused of attempting to extort millions from Gaetz family pleads guilty to wire fraud

Evans' truck was located a short time later at his Cincinnati Avenue home, and officers using a PA system then tried to persuade Evans to exit his home.

After receiving no response from Evans, the PCPD and Bay County Sheriff's Office SWAT teams, along with a crisis negotiations team, responded to the scene.

After several hours, a search warrant was obtained and BCSO used its Bearcat Armored Vehicle to make entry into the residence where Evans was found deceased.

The female victim was transported to an area hospital, where she was listed in stable condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

The PCPD urges anyone with information in the case to call the department at 850-872-3100, or report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Police standoff in Panama City ends with stabbing suspect found dead