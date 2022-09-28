Panama City teen found guilty in 2019 murder of Panama City Beach man

PANAMA CITY — A local man might spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of murder.

According to a press release from the State Attorney's Office of the 14th Judicial Circuit, 19-year-old Abel Ortiz of Panama City was found guilty Sept. 22 of being involved in the 2019 murder of 30-year-old Edward Ross of Panama City Beach.

Ortiz was convicted of first-degree felony murder and attempted armed robbery. He faces a sentence of 40 years to life in prison.

"Jurors found that (Ortiz) was armed when he and two others rushed into Ross' house in an attempt to rob him Dec. 29, 2019, and that he actually killed or was attempting to kill the victim when he shot him," the release reads.

Ortiz was a juvenile at the time of the shooting. The first 25 years of his possibly 40-year minimum sentence are to be served day-for-day.

The State Attorney's Office notes Ortiz and the two others involved in the 2019 incident rushed into Ross' home just as he had left of the shower and was still in a towel. Ortiz was armed with a .22-caliber pistol.

"The evidence showed all three men fired a total of 11 shots, with seven of them coming from Ortiz," the release reads. "The final shot was into (Ross') back as he (laid) on the floor."

The two co-defendants have since admitted their roles in the killing, entered into pleas and testified against Ortiz. Evidence showed their plan was to rob Ross of money and marijuana.

After the 11 shots were fired, Ortiz and the two others ran to waiting vehicles and fled. It then took investigators with the Bay County Sheriff's Office about six weeks to solve the case. The three gunmen were arrested in February 2020.

Testimony showed Ortiz told a teacher he killed a man in Panama City Beach before his arrest. When she did not believe him, he "provided details."

Testimony also showed Ortiz confessed to another witness, along with BCSO investigators.

His sentencing is set for Nov. 8.

"I've been doing this for a long time, and I've never had a case where I had not one, not two, but three confessions from the defendant," Bay County Chief Prosecutor Mark Graham said in the release. "If you look at the admissions, the defendant admitted to intimate details of this crime. How would he know, it wasn't out to the public? Because he was there."

