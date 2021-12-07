Panama City traffic stop leads to multiple drug and gun charges

PANAMA CITY — A Panama City man is facing multiple gun and drug charges after a concealed firearm was found within his reach during a traffic stop on Friday.

According to a Panama City Police Department news release, Cole Kalob Henke, 20, was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Dec. 3, PCPD detectives observed a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign in the area of U.S. 98 and Hamilton Avenue. A traffic stop was made and detectives noticed a strong odor of burnt marijuana.

Henke, who was in the driver’s seat, was observed with a firearm holster on the floor board next to his feet. During a probable cause search of the vehicle, detectives found a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun wedged between the driver’s seat and the console, along with 4 grams of white powder that field tested positive for cocaine and two pills that tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl, the news release states.

Detectives also discovered a backpack which contained a pound of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and more than $700 in cash, PCPD officials reported.

Henke was booked into the Bay County Jail.

Anyone having information in this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Cole Kalob Henke faces drug and gun charges after traffic stop