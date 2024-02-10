Panama denies Nicaragua's request to allow ex-President Martinelli's exit

Panama's former President Ricardo Martinelli addresses the media while leaving the National Assembly, in Panama City

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Panama denied a request from Nicaragua to allow safe passage for ex-President Ricardo Martinelli to leave the country, according to a foreign ministry statement published on Friday, after the former leader was granted asylum by the Nicaraguan government.

Martinelli is a declared presidential candidate in Panama's upcoming May election, but a nearly 11-years prison sentence handed down last year for money laundering has cast doubt on his ability to run for his old job.

The combative former leader moved to Nicaragua's embassy after Panama's top court rejected an appeal to annul the sentence.

Panama's constitution bars anyone sentenced to a prison term of five years or more from serving as president, although electoral authorities have not announced any potential disqualification of candidates.

Earlier on Friday, senior U.S. diplomat Brian Nichols described Nicaragua's decision to grant asylum to Martinelli as undermining the rule of law.

