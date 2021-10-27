Panama Papers spark surge in anti-money laundering job posts

Data: Indeed; Chart: Axios Visuals

With more rules and regs around anti-money laundering (AML) procedures come more private-sector jobs to help companies comply.

By the numbers: The volume of U.S. job postings for AML officers has doubled since early 2016 — when the Panama Papers were released, data provided to Axios by Indeed show.

With the exception of a spell at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, AML-related posts have risen pretty steadily over the last five years.

Why it matters: It's a sign that companies have been preparing for heightened scrutiny of their AML practices, and staffing up accordingly.

