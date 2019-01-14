Panama Petrochem Limited (NSE:PANAMAPET) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry

Today we’ll evaluate Panama Petrochem Limited (NSE:PANAMAPET) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Panama Petrochem:

0.29 = ₹1.0b ÷ (₹9.2b – ₹5.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Panama Petrochem has an ROCE of 29%.

Is Panama Petrochem’s ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In our analysis, Panama Petrochem’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 17% average in the Chemicals industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Panama Petrochem’s ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

Our data shows that Panama Petrochem currently has an ROCE of 29%, compared to its ROCE of 15% 3 years ago. This makes us think the business might be improving.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do Panama Petrochem’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Panama Petrochem has total assets of ₹9.2b and current liabilities of ₹5.2b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 57% of its total assets. While a high level of current liabilities boosts its ROCE, Panama Petrochem’s returns are still very good.

What We Can Learn From Panama Petrochem’s ROCE