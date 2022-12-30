Panama says it rejects First Quantum's legal bid to avoid halting operations

FILE PHOTO: Canadian miner First Quantum starts arbitration against Panama
·1 min read

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - The Panamanian government said it rejected Canada-based miner First Quantum's legal proceedings to avoid halting operations at the Cobre Panama mine, according to a statement from its commerce and industry ministry published Friday.

The mining firm was notified on December 21 of a government order for it to create a plan to halt operations within ten working days, after it missed a deadline for an agreement on increasing its payments to the Panamanian government. First Quantum had notified the country about two arbitration proceedings days after the order to halt operations.

A company representative did not immediately reply to a request for comment.Both parties are at odds over issues such as contract stability, terminations and the government's plan to raise annual royalties to $375 million, which has been at the forefront of discussions."The government is prepared to face all potential legal scenarios that may arise and will continue to ensure that workers' labor rights are maintained and protected," the ministry statement said.

Panamanian government and First Quantum representatives have been meeting in the last days to reach an agreement.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Sarah Morland)

Recommended Stories

  • US STOCKS-Wall St dragged down by growth stocks on last trading day of torrid year

    Wall Street's main indexes were dragged lower by battered growth stocks on the final trading day of a roller-coaster year marked by aggressive interest-rate hikes to curb inflation, the Russia-Ukraine war and recession fears. Most rate-sensitive technology and growth stocks such as Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc and Meta Platforms Inc fell between 1.5% and 1.8% on Friday, as U.S. Treasury yields rose.

  • U.S. review could delay or block Binance deal for Voyager Digital

    Binance's $1 billion acquisition of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital could be delayed or blocked by a U.S. national security review, according to a Friday bankruptcy court filing. The crypto exchange's U.S.-based affiliate Binance.US intends to buy Voyager's crypto lending platform with a bid that includes $20 million in cash and crypto assets that will be used to repay Voyager's customers. But the U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), an interagency body that vets foreign investments into U.S. companies for national security risks, said Friday that its review "could affect the ability of the parties to complete the transactions, the timing of completion, or relevant terms."

  • Fidelity marks down value of Twitter stake by 56%

    Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund's stake in Twitter was valued at nearly $8.63 million as of Nov. 30, compared to $19.66 million at October-end, days after Musk closed the acquisition. Another of the asset manager's funds, Fidelity Contrafund, also reported a similar markdown. Musk's tenure at Twitter so far has been chaotic amid an exodus of advertisers and heavy layoffs.

  • As Roads Split in 2022 Stocks, One Trade Made All the Difference

    (Bloomberg) -- The worst year for equity bulls since 2008 will also be remembered as one when the predominant investment strategies veered from one another by the most in two decades.Most Read from BloombergTrump Tax Returns Show How Write-Offs Shrank What He Owed to IRSOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailGreta Thunberg Trolls Andrew Tate on Twitter After ArrestUS Weighs Sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Bolster UkraineElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $20

  • U.S. examining crypto wallets linked to FTX's Bankman-Fried - Bloomberg News

    Prosecutors from the Southern District of New York (SDNY) are looking at whether Bankman-Fried, if he's making the transactions, is just moving around his own assets or cashing them out without approval, the report said. A spokesperson for the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office and an attorney for Bankman-Fried did not respond immediately to Reuters requests for comment.

  • Bankman-Fried set to enter not guilty plea in FTX fraud case -source

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Sam Bankman-Fried is expected on Tuesday to enter a plea of not guilty to criminal charges that he cheated investors and looted billions of dollars at his now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange, according to a source familiar with the matter. Bankman-Fried is accused of illegally using FTX customer deposits to support his Alameda Research hedge fund, buy real estate and make millions of dollars in political contributions. He is scheduled to appear at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) on Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan to enter a plea.

  • China Lets Hong Kong Rule on Overseas Lawyers in Security Cases

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese lawmakers said Hong Kong courts should get approval from the city’s leader or an oversight committee before an overseas lawyer takes part in national security cases.Most Read from BloombergTrump Tax Returns Show How Write-Offs Shrank What He Owed to IRSOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailGreta Thunberg Trolls Andrew Tate on Twitter After ArrestUS Weighs Sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Bolster UkraineElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Los

  • Army seeks mid-range missile to cover operational gaps

    The mid-range missile could help with mobile missile launches on complex battlefields.

  • Top financial New Year's resolutions, market predictions for 2023: Poll

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Seana Smith and Jared Blikre look at consumers' biggest New Year's resolution commitments and what Yahoo Finance readers are predicting for the market and stocks in 2023.

  • CDC reports surge of over 400,000 COVID cases in the U.S.

    Yahoo Finance health reporter Anjalee Khemlani details how the CDC has released troubling new data on the number of new COVID cases in the U.S.

  • San Jose's Supermicro has had a super year: Its stock is up 86%.

    This year was a super one for Supermicro. If you ask founder and CEO Charles Liang, the reason for Supermicro's success is no secret. "It's the result of a business model that we put in place 29 years ago," Liang told the Business Journal Thursday.

  • Callum Beattie Shares Live Piano Version Of ‘Dancing With Wolves’

    The studio version of the track features on Beattie's forthcoming second album 'Vandals' due out on February 24.

  • Man accused of tampering with equipment at Tacoma hospital arrested again for trespassing

    Charges against the man were dismissed due to competency issues. He was detained at the hospital at least twice this week for trespassing.

  • St. Clair County will delay putting an end to cash bail. Here’s why.

    Courts across Illinois were supposed to be transitioning Jan. 1 to a new process.

  • US STOCKS-Wall St ends 2022 with biggest annual drop since 2008

    Wall Street's three main indexes booked their first yearly drop since 2018 as an era of loose monetary policy ended with the Federal Reserve's fastest pace of rate hikes since the 1980s. The benchmark S&P 500 has shed 19.4% this year, marking a roughly $8 trillion decline in market cap. The tech-heavy Nasdaq is down 33.1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has fallen 8.9%.

  • The outlook for theatrical box offices, streaming services heading into 2023

    Yahoo Finance entertainment reporter Allie Canal examines 2022's theatrical box office pulls along with the current streaming environment while heading into the new year.

  • NFL cracks down on use of electronic devices during games

    The NFL has cracked down this season on fake injuries and real electronic devices. Per multiple sources, the league has aggressively imposed fines during the 2022 for violation of the electronic device policy. In all, 12 teams and three players have been fined this year. In a reminder sent to all teams on December 2 [more]

  • 6 Shakeups to Social Security Expected in the New Year

    Social Security will be seeing a lot of changes in 2023, many of them tied to the biggest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in more than 40 years. The new COLA will impact payments to Social Security...

  • France, UK, Spain Demand Negative Covid Tests for China Arrivals

    (Bloomberg) -- Airline passengers traveling to France, Spain and the UK from China will have to present a negative Covid test due to concerns over a surge in infections after Beijing scrapped its strict lockdown measures.Most Read from BloombergTrump Tax Returns Show How Write-Offs Shrank What He Owed to IRSOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailGreta Thunberg Trolls Andrew Tate on Twitter After ArrestUS Weighs Sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Bolster UkraineElon Musk

  • CES organizers aim for attendance to more than double as ‘major companies want the physical connection’

    'Tech is facing a couple of tough years, but history has shown that it eventually rebounds, and companies need to be ready for when it does,' says tech analyst Tim Bajarin.