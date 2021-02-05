Panama seeks 3 million doses of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine - letter

  • FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker measures the temperatures of travelers at the Tocumen International Airport during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Panama City
  • FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Panama City
1 / 2

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Panama's government is seeking 3 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 for 1.5 million people, hoping to receive them by March, a letter of intent signed by the country's Health Ministry showed.

The Central American nation has one of the highest numbers of confirmed infections in the region and said recently it had allocated $56 million to purchase a total of 5.5 million doses for about 80% of its population. It was not immediately clear if Sputnik V was part of that allocation.

"Our geographical position makes us one of the most important centers for connectivity by air, land and sea in our region, and has exposed us to greater risk than other countries," said the letter seen by Reuters.

"The government of Panama through its pharmacy and drug regulatory authority is ready to issue an emergency use license for the Sputnik V vaccine."

The letter, dated Wednesday, is signed by Health Minister Luis Francisco Sucre and addressed to the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which is responsible for marketing the vaccine abroad.

A source in the ministry confirmed its authenticity.

Panama had 324,489 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,391 deaths as of Thursday.

(Reporting by Elida Moreno in Panama City; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Peter Cooney)

    The Biden administration announced Thursday that it would halt support of Saudi Arabia's offensive military operations in Yemen, where the war has caused a gigantic humanitarian emergency on top of the coronavirus pandemic. Biden will also reportedly appoint experienced diplomat Timothy Lenderking as special envoy to Yemen. It remains to be seen exactly how this will play out, but as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) noted in a statement, it looks like the start of a diplomatic push to get Saudi Arabia to end the brutal war in which it has been bogged down since 2015, obtain a general ceasefire, and coordinate an international aid effort. The Saudi military basically cannot do anything without U.S. support, and any strong signals from America that it should knock it off probably will be heeded. That's especially true now that Trump is gone, and Saudi dictator Mohammad bin Salman thus faces possible recrimination for ordering the cold-blooded murder of a U.S. resident and Washington Post columnist, Jamal Khashoggi, back in 2018. It is worth noting that while Biden is reversing a Trump decision, the Yemen policy actually originated under the Obama administration. It is a marked difference from the early months of 2009, when Obama kept on George W. Bush's secretary of defense and planned for a massive troop surge in Afghanistan. Perhaps two decades of expensive, bloody, and totally unsuccessful wars are enough? More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemWatch Steny Hoyer ask GOP lawmakers to imagine if Greene's inflammatory social media posts were about themPro-worker Republicans go missing