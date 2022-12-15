Panama Shuts Down First Quantum Copper Mine After Talks Fail

Yvonne Yue Li and James Attwood
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Panama will close commercial operation of a massive copper mine operated by First Quantum Minerals Ltd. after talks broke down, according to a tweet from the government.

The administration of President Laurentino Cortizo and First Quantum failed to reach a deal on new tax arrangements by Wednesday night’s deadline. The Central American government is working with a financial adviser to identify potential partners for the Cobre Panamá copper mine, Bloomberg reported earlier Thursday.

Shutting the mine may support copper prices at a time when concerns about slower economic growth hitting demand have pressured the market. The Cobre mine can produce 300,000 metric tons a year at full capacity, accounting for about 1.5% of global copper production. In 2017, First Quantum boosted its interest in the Panamanian company that holds the mine’s concession to 90%.

The events in Panama are playing out as countries look to raise revenue for social spending while boosting investments in copper, lithium and other raw materials that are crucial to weaning the world off of fossil fuels. But contract renegotiations and nationalizations can slow such efforts, further straining a copper market that faces a looming supply shortage.

One of the sticking points appears to have been over a minimum $375 million contribution, with the company pushing for an exception in the case of much lower metal prices and profit, according to a letter First Quantum sent to employees at the Cobre mine seen by Bloomberg.

Last year, Panama’s Supreme Court ratified a lower court’s ruling that the current concession was unconstitutional.

--With assistance from Jacob Lorinc.

(Updates with market impact in third paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

