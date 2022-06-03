Panasonic finalising choice of U.S. state for battery plant - exec

·2 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Panasonic Holdings Corp, which makes batteries for electric car maker Tesla, is finalising a decision on which U.S. state it will choose as the site for a new battery plant, a top executive said on Friday.

"We've been making various considerations, but we are starting to finalise," said Panasonic Energy Chief Executive Officer Kazuo Tadanobu, speaking to reporters during a round table event. No decision had been made yet, he added.

The Japanese conglomerate is looking at potential factory sites in Kansas and Oklahoma to supply the batteries to the U.S. electric automaker's plant in Texas, two people with knowledge of the plan have said.

Tadanobu told investors and analysts on Wednesday that the company had shipped samples of its more powerful '4680' format electric car battery to Tesla.

The 4680 format battery - 46 millimetres in width and 80 millimetres in height - is about five times bigger than those that Panasonic currently supplies, meaning the U.S. electric automaker could be able to lower production costs and boost vehicles' driving range.

Panasonic said mass production of the new battery is set to begin before the end of March 2024 at its plant in Wakayama, western Japan, before production is moved to North America.

Panasonic is looking at potential factory sites in Kansas and Oklahoma to supply the batteries to the U.S. electric automaker's plant in Texas, two people with knowledge of the plan have said.

The Japanese company has partnered with Tesla for more than a decade, supplying batteries for its first cars.

Since then, the electric automaker has diversified supply chain and brought in other firms such as China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (CATL) and South Korea's LG Energy Solution.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Australia’s New PM Proposes Faster-Than-Inflation Wage Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- New Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has made a submission to the country’s labor watchdog, proposing to lift minimum wages by more than the inflation rate in a bid to fulfill one of his key election promises.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a PhoneJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan

  • Borouge Soars in Debut After Staging Abu Dhabi’s Biggest IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a PhoneJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Stocks Decline as Data Show a Still-Hot Economy: Markets WrapBorouge, a chemicals joint venture between the United Arab Emirates’ main oil company and Borealis AG, surged in its

  • India Rice Farmers to Maintain Acreage on Normal Rain Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Rice farmers in India, the top exporter, will be working full tilt this growing season to take advantage of a good monsoon and prospects that the government will boost grain purchases to safeguard food security. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a PhoneJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Brac

  • Test makers target monkeypox market as cases surge

    Diagnostic companies are racing to develop tests for monkeypox, hoping to tap into a new market as governments ramp up efforts to trace the world's first major outbreak of the viral infection outside of Africa. The scramble started last month, much like early 2020 when companies rushed to make kits to help diagnose COVID-19, creating a multibillion-dollar boon for test makers. But demand for monkeypox tests will be a fraction of what it was for COVID, given monkeypox is not as transmissible nor as dangerous as COVID - it typically spreads through close contact and can cause flu-like symptoms and pus-filled skin lesions that usually resolve on their own within weeks.

  • Stocks Edge Higher Before Key US Payrolls Report: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European shares crept higher, following gains in their Wall Street peers, ahead of a key US jobs report that investors will study for clues on the pace of central bank policy tightening. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a PhoneJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘

  • Robinson Canó cut by Padres, elects free agency

    Robinson Canó's short stint with the San Diego Padres is over. Less than a month after signing him, the Padres parted ways with the veteran slugger, who elected to become a free agent Thursday when he declined an assignment to Triple-A El Paso. San Diego had hoped the 39-year-old Canó would provide some much-needed offense against right-handed pitching but he batted just .091 (3 for 33) without an extra-base hit in 12 games.

  • Colombian President Expects Voters to Reject Venezuelan Model

    (Bloomberg) -- Colombian voters will reject the socialist “Venezuelan model” when they go to the polls in just more than two weeks to decide between the two candidates who’ve qualified for the nation’s runoff election, the outgoing president predicted.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a PhoneJamie Di

  • Biden is giving Ukraine the deadliest weapons yet. Will it make a difference?

    Ukraine's leaders have pleaded for the U.S.-made advanced rocket systems. But some say they will not be a game-changer in its war with Russia.

  • Burger King caught in complex legal web, thwarting Russia exit

    For at least a decade, Burger King's formula for European expansion has relied on a joint venture partnership, including a master franchisee, to open and operate new locations. But now the fast-food chain has a whopper of a problem in Russia. It hasn't been able to exit its partnership or close its roughly 800 franchised locations following Russia's February invasion of Ukraine.

  • The stock market will recover all of its 2022 losses by year-end as the economy avoids recession and Ukraine risks lessen, JPMorgan says

    Helping prop up the stock market are corporate buybacks, which are poised to hit a record annualized level of $1.2 trillion, JPMorgan said.

  • Traveloka Nears $200 Million Funding After SPAC Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- Traveloka, Southeast Asia’s biggest online travel startup, is close to raising more than $200 million from investors after ending talks to go public via a merger with a blank-check company last year, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a Phone

  • U.S. House panel probes Saudi business with Kushner's firm

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. House of Representatives committee said on Thursday that it was investigating the Saudi Arabian government's $2 billion investment with a firm of Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump. "The Committee on Oversight and Reform is investigating whether you (Kushner) have improperly traded on your government position to obtain billions of dollars from the Saudi government and whether your personal financial interests improperly influenced U.S. foreign policy during the administration of your father-in-law, former President Trump," Representative Carolyn Maloney, the New York Democrat who leads the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, said on Thursday in a letter.

  • Space Command Base Change Process Was Flawed, Report Says

    The U.S. Air Force abruptly changed its procedures to select a permanent headquarters for the U.S. Space Command during the election year of 2020, which led to it choosing heavily Republican Alabama over Democrat-dominated Colorado after a White House meeting, according to a report from the General Accounting Office that was made public Thursday.

  • Jump Report Shows Big Investors Exited Terra While Retail Bought

    (Bloomberg) -- Jump Crypto, a firm heavily involved in the defunct Terra blockchain, said that some large investors exited Terra-related positions as the TerraUSD (UST) stablecoin began to lose its peg, while small investors continued buying during the collapse.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a Pho

  • Nikola founder Trevor Milton votes against issuing new shares - Bloomberg News

    Milton's vote, which threw the outcome into doubt, led to the decision to immediately adjourn the meeting, in order to allow the company time to solicit more proxies in favor of the proposal, the report said. Nikola declined to comment on the matter and Milton's attorney did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Apple is reportedly working on a major multitasking update for iPad

    The company is seemingly still trying to make the iPad more like a laptop.

  • Why Palantir Stock Popped on Thursday

    Shares of big data-for-defense company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) soared in Thursday trading after the defense contractor announced that the U.S. Space Systems Command -- a division of the U.S. Space Force -- has awarded it a big follow-on contract for Battle Management Command, Control, and Communications (BMC3). Palantir stock is up a solid 10% as of 1:20 p.m. ET in response. Palantir says its contract has it providing data-as-a-service (DaaS) to the U.S. Air Force, Space Force, and NORAD-NORTHCOM (North American Aerospace Defense Command and the U.S. Northern Command), helping "to integrate, clean, share, and leverage data to help make decisions on personnel management, strategic and operational planning, cross-space situational awareness, and collaboration across combatant commands."

  • Ford wants to sell EVs online only and at a set price

    Ford said that it wants to restructure its dealership model to sell its EVs online only and at a non-negotiable price to match Tesla’s profit margins. “I feel like when that second quarter last year profit came out for Tesla and they showed like a $15,000 premium, it totally changed my world,” CEO Jim Farley said at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday. Farley's comments in a lengthy interview came one day before the automaker announced it would spend $3.7 billion to hire 6,200 union workers to staff several assembly plants in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri in a bid to sell 2 million EVs a year by 2026.

  • Ultra-Limited Toyota GR Corolla Morizo Edition Has More Torque and No Backseat

    Toyota's new hot hatch hasn't even reached dealers yet and there's already a new special edition.

  • Toyota Just Released a Badass New 4Runner With Rad Stripes

    Limited to 4040 copies, the 4Runner's 40th Anniversary Edition brings colorful graphics and bronze 17-inch rims.