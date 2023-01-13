Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad's (KLSE:PANAMY) Shares May Have Run Too Fast Too Soon

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 16.4x Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:PANAMY) may be sending bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Malaysia have P/E ratios under 13x and even P/E's lower than 7x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

View our latest analysis for Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad

pe

Keen to find out how analysts think Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 15% decrease to the company's bottom line. This means it has also seen a slide in earnings over the longer-term as EPS is down 19% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 9.6% per annum during the coming three years according to the three analysts following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 11% growth each year, the company is positioned for a comparable earnings result.

With this information, we find it interesting that Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad is trading at a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently many investors in the company are more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Although, additional gains will be difficult to achieve as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh down the share price eventually.

Story continues

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our examination of Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its market-matching earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E as much as we would have predicted. When we see an average earnings outlook with market-like growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 1 warning sign for Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad that we have uncovered.

If you're unsure about the strength of Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here