Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad's (KLSE:PANAMY) Stock Been Rising But Financials Look Weak: Should Shareholders Be Worried?

Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad's (KLSE:PANAMY) stock up by 1.2% over the past three months. Given that the markets usually pay for the long-term financial health of a company, we wonder if the current momentum in the share price will keep up, given that the company's financials don't look very promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad is:

11% = RM85m ÷ RM778m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.11 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

When you first look at it, Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad's ROE doesn't look that attractive. However, its ROE is similar to the industry average of 11%, so we won't completely dismiss the company. But then again, Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad's five year net income shrunk at a rate of 10%. Remember, the company's ROE is a bit low to begin with. So that's what might be causing earnings growth to shrink.

So, as a next step, we compared Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad's performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 6.9% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is PANAMY fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio as high as 112%,Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad's shrinking earnings don't come as a surprise as the company is paying a dividend which is beyond its means. Its usually very hard to sustain dividend payments that are higher than reported profits.

In addition, Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 81% over the next three years. Regardless, the ROE is not expected to change much for the company despite the lower expected payout ratio.

Summary

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad. Particularly, its ROE is a huge disappointment, not to mention its lack of proper reinvestment into the business. As a result its earnings growth has also been quite disappointing. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

