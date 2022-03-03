Panasonic planning massive battery plant in U.S. to supply Tesla -NHK

·1 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Panasonic Corp is looking to purchase land in the United States for a mega-factory to make a new type of electric vehicle (EV) battery for Tesla Inc, public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday.

Panasonic is looking at building the factory, to cost several billion dollars, in either Oklahoma or Kansas for their proximity to Texas, where Tesla is preparing a new EV plant, NHK reported. NHK gave no timeline for Panasonic's U.S. project.

NHK did not cite the source of its information. Panasonic said the reported plan was not something it announced.

A long-time supplier for Tesla, Panasonic has already announced plans to begin mass-producing the new type of lithium-ion battery for Tesla before the end of March 2024 with two new production lines at its western Japanese plant in Wakayama.

The 4680 format (46 millimetres wide and 80 millimetres tall) battery is about five times bigger than those currently supplied to Tesla, meaning the U.S. electric vehicle (EV) maker will be able to lower production costs.

The new powerpack is also expected to improve vehicle range.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Leslie Adler and Cynthia Osterman)

Recommended Stories

  • Russia-backed RT America reportedly will cease production

    The U.S. arm of Russian state-backed media outlet RT will be effectively shutting down, CNN reported, citing a memo from the production company behind RT America.

  • Cisco Systems is latest American company to stop business operations in Russia

    Cisco Systems Inc. is the latest major U.S. company to pause business operations in Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine. Cisco Chief Executive Chuck Robbins told staff in an letter Thursday that "Cisco is stopping all business operations in Russia and Belarus and will continue to focus on supporting our Ukrainian employees, customers and partners while providing humanitarian aid and accelerating our efforts to protect organizations in Ukraine from cyber threats. We stand with Ukraine and c

  • Ukrainian Biathlete Yevhen Malyshev Killed In Combat With Russia

    The 19-year-old was killed defending his country against the Russian invasion, according to sports organizations.

  • Pressure grows on Biden to ban U.S. imports of Russian oil

    A bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced a bill on Thursday to ban U.S. imports of Russian oil, saying the shipments could be replaced by boosting output in North America and other places. The bill, Banning Russian Energy Imports Act, is intended to punish President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine and is sponsored by 18 senators in the 100-member chamber, including Joe Manchin, a conservative Democrat, and Lisa Murkowski, a Republican. Similar legislation has been offered by Senator Ed Markey, a liberal Democrat.

  • Man indicted in murder of 19-year-old Burger King worker

    The family of a 19-year-old woman who was fatally shot during a robbery at a Burger King faced her accused killer in court Thursday.

  • Alibaba ‘Cheapest Company in the World’ Outside Russia: Money Manager

    Speaking at a roundtable group discussion Tuesday with other value-oriented portfolio managers, O’Keefe said that Alibaba (ticker: BABA) is “one of the cheapest stocks I’ve ever seen, especially for a business of that quality with that financial strength.” The discussion, called Invaluable Insights, was sponsored by Ariel Investments and included John Rogers of Ariel, Bill Miller of Miller Value Partners, David Herro of Oakmark Funds, and Barron’s Roundtable member Mario Gabelli. Alibaba shares are down 55% in the past year to $102 and trade for a third of their 2020 high.

  • Calpers Halts New Russia Investments to Meet Governor’s Ask

    (Bloomberg) -- The nation’s biggest pension fund said it has halted new investments in Russia, but that sanctions have made it difficult to liquidate its current holdings. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Ukrainians in U.S. to Receive Protected StatusRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityThe Ca

  • Russian soprano Anna Netrebko withdraws from Met Opera

    A Russian superstar soprano will no longer perform at the Metropolitan Opera because of her past ties to Vladimir Putin.

  • Stocks Dip as Traders Mull Growth Risks From Crude: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks dipped in the Asia-Pacific on Friday as elevated oil prices fanned concerns about global growth and inflation risks from the war in Ukraine and the isolation of Russia’s economy.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Ukrainians in U.S. to Receive Protected StatusRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Thei

  • Canada Rail-Strike Threat Latest Upset to Fertilizer Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- A labor dispute at one of Canada’s largest railways is threatening to further disrupt global supplies of fertilizer just as farmers need key nutrients to plant spring crops.Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaU.S. Delays ICBM Test to Avoid Russia Confusion: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubTeen Who Tracked Elon

  • Ford splits business into separate EV and combustion units

    Ford has split its car business into separate EV and ICE units in hopes of better competing against electric-only rivals like Tesla.

  • Tesla to win approval for $5.5 billion Berlin gigafactory on Friday

    The German state of Brandenburg has called a news conference for Friday at which it is widely expected to approve Tesla's 5 billion euro ($5.5 billion) gigafactory near Berlin if certain conditions are met. "The approval procedure for the e-car and battery factory of the U.S. company Tesla in Gruenheide in Brandenburg is nearing completion," the state government said in a statement.

  • Alaska Air (ALK) Subsidiary Modifies Boeing 737 MAX Order

    Alaska Air (ALK) subsidiary Alaska Airlines' modified Boeing order of bigger MAX 10s and longer-range MAX 8s is expected to maximize revenues by offering more seats and helping reduce unit costs.

  • Amy Poehler Says She Relates to Lucille Ball's Work Ethic: 'I've Worked Hard in This Business'

    The Lucy and Desi director says she loved learning more about Ball's work behind the scenes, while making the film

  • Ford reveals radical plan to restructure automaker into three business units

    Ford is dividing its operations into three separate automotive units: its existing commercial arm as well as two new ones: Ford Blue and Ford Model e.

  • The Fed has been terribly wrong about inflation and is going to have to 'bite the bullet' on rate hikes, says Wharton's Jeremy Siegel

    Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel said the Fed has missed the mark on inflation, and that now is not the time ease up on plans to raise interest rates.

  • Hedge funds off to ‘great start’ in 2022, while large-cap active funds struggle, says BofA

    U.S. mutual funds that focus on large-cap stocks are still struggling to beat their benchmarks, while hedge funds are off to a 'great start' in 2022, according to BofA Global Research.

  • Ship carrying 4,000 luxury cars sinks off the Azores

    A ship carrying thousands of luxury cars has sunk nearly two weeks after it caught fire.

  • Greater Cincinnati gas prices nearing $4 a gallon on average in wake of Ukraine conflict

    The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Cincinnati was $3.66 cents on Thursday, according to the AAA's website. The price in NKY was $3.52

  • Ukraine tapped lion's share of IMF reserve allocation, debt pressures building

    Ukraine has exchanged all but $80 million of the $2.7 billion in new International Monetary Fund emergency reserves it received in August, IMF data show, and debt experts say it will likely need urgent debt relief this year. Western nations are sending billions of dollars in financial support and weapons to help Ukraine, while imposing sweeping sanctions aimed at pressuring Russia to halt the assault. The World Bank's board is poised to approve an initial $350 million in budget support funds on Friday as part of a broader $3 billion package, with the IMF expecting to approve disbursement of a large part of the $2.2 billion left in Ukraine's stand-by arrangement next week.