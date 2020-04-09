Panasonic Promotes Inaugural Class of Elite Installers to Newest Tier of Residential Solar Installer Program

Twenty-two installers earn enhanced perks as members of Elite tier of program

NEWARK, N.J., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic today announced the first members of the newly-created Elite tier of its Residential Solar Installer Program, a distinction awarded to only the highest-performing Panasonic installers who provide superior customer service and have established successful and longstanding partnerships with Panasonic. Twenty-two standout installers from across the country have been promoted to Elite status, granting them access to exclusive perks.

Panasonic Logo More

Members of the Elite Residential Installer Program are eligible to receive the best pricing in their respective territories, priority notice of homeowner leads, preferred access to new products, receipt of marketing co-op funds and exclusive rebate promotions. Since its launch in the U.S. in 2016, the Panasonic Solar Installer Program has grown to include more than 180 Authorized and Premium installers nationwide and most recently, 22 Elite installers.

"The solar industry continues to heat up across the country, and as a result will only become more crowded," said Mukesh Sethi, Director, Solar and Energy Storage, Panasonic Life Solutions Company of America. "We are proud to equip Elite installers with benefits and tools they need to grow their businesses in increasingly competitive markets."

Panasonic's Western Territory congratulates eight new Elite installers:

Alternate Energy, Inc.: Pearl City, Hawaii

Diablo Solar Services, Inc.: Martinez, California

Nova West Solar : Madera, California

: RA Solar: San Francisco, California

Semper Solaris : El Cajon, California

: Sierra Pacific Home & Comfort: Rancho Cordova, California

& Comfort: Solar Optimum: Glendale, California

Sol-Up USA : Las Vegas, Nevada

Panasonic's Eastern Territory congratulates four new Elite installers:

NJ Solar Power: Bayville, New Jersey

NorthEast Solar Services, DBA RevoluSun: Burlington, Massachusetts

Same Sun of Vermont : Ruthland, Vermont

: Ruthland, SUNation Solar Systems: Ronkonkoma, New York

Panasonic's Central Territory congratulates ten new Elite installers:

Arch Electric Inc.: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Atlasta Solar Center: Grand Junction, Colorado

Blue Horizon Energy: Plymouth, Minnesota

Good Faith Energy: Richardson, Texas

HE Solar: Buda, Texas

Palmetto State Solar: Greenville, South Carolina

Solar Works Energy: Albuquerque, New Mexico

South Texas Solar Systems: San Antonio, Texas

Unicity Solar Energy, LLC: Tarpon Springs, Florida

Whole Sun Designs: Bloomington, Indiana

"The Residential Solar Installer Program has experienced incredible growth and success since launching in 2016, and we are excited about the new opportunities and support we're able to provide installers who consistently exceed Panasonic's high standard of excellence," said Yessica Castillo, National Marketing Manager, Panasonic Life Solutions Company of America.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2019, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com/us and @PanasonicUSA on all social media channels.

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/panasonic-promotes-inaugural-class-of-elite-installers-to-newest-tier-of-residential-solar-installer-program-301038421.html

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America