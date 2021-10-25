Panasonic unveils prototype battery for Tesla

FILE PHOTO: A man is seen next to Panasonic Corp's logo at Panasonic Center in Tokyo
·1 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) -Panasonic unveiled on Monday a more advanced prototype battery that has five times the storage capacity of current ones, with the company's battery chief saying it will help deepen business ties with U.S. electric car maker Tesla Inc.

During a media roundtable where Kazuo Tadanobu unveiled the new battery for the first time, he also said Panasonic had no plans to make cheaper Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) electric vehicle batteries.

Panasonic this year established a test line in Japan to make the 4680 format (46 millimetres wide and 80 millimetres tall) battery cell that Tesla says will store more energy, halve battery costs and drive a 100-fold increase in battery production by 2030.

"We have developed this because of the strong desire of the other party, and we think this can only lead to stronger ties," Tadanobu said.

Panasonic's commitment to deepening business ties with Tesla comes as the EV maker diversifies its suppliers beyond the Japanese company, forging supply contracts with South Korea's LG Energy Solution, owned by LG Chem, and China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (CATL).

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Qatar Airways glamorous new business class suite is traveling the globe on its newest plane, the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner - take a look

    Qatar Airways business class service and products have consistently won awards for their quality. Its newest Boeing plane continues that tradition.

  • Hong Kong's zero-COVID policy undermining financial hub status - industry group

    A financial industry group warned on Monday that Hong Kong's zero-COVID policy and strict quarantine requirements for international travellers threatens to undermine the city's status as a financial hub. The Asia Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (ASIFMA) said a survey of members, including some of the world's largest banks and asset managers, showed 48% were contemplating moving staff or functions away from Hong Kong due to operational challenges, which included uncertainty regarding when and how travel and quarantine restrictions will be lifted. Hong Kong has some of the most stringent travel restrictions in the world and is virtually COVID-19 free, however unlike regional rival Singapore, which is slowly re-opening its borders, the Chinese-ruled city has no public plan for opening up to international travellers.

  • 10 Best Gas Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best gas stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies and the outlook for the gas sector, go directly to 5 Best Gas Stocks To Buy Now. Natural gas has been the biggest source of power generation in the United States […]

  • Creativity Is Optionality: Why This Stock Should Be Held Forever

    Creators and their art are the DNA of Unity Software -- making its range of potential outcomes hard to comprehend.

  • The World’s Most Consumed Edible Oil Is Facing a Supply Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Palm oil production in Malaysia is on course for its weakest showing in five years as planters grapple with the worst-ever labor shortage in the second-biggest grower, and the low yields are likely to last through March.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe

  • Oil prices extend gains to multi-year highs on tight supply

    Oil prices climbed on Monday, extending pre-weekend gains to hit multi-year highs as global supply remained tight amid solid fuel demand in the United States and elsewhere in the world as economies pick up from coronavirus pandemic-induced slumps. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 62 cents, or 0.7%, to $84.38 a barrel at 0646 GMT, after gaining 1.5% on Friday. Brent crude futures increased 56 cents, or 0.7%, to $86.09 a barrel, following on from last Friday's 1.1% gain.

  • The bumpy road to India's electric car dreams

    New investments and incentives are making electric vehicles more viable. But is India ready for the change?

  • Rocky Mountain high: U.S. looks to Colorado for methane emissions policy

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. environmental regulators are expected to base new rules for controlling methane emissions from oil and gas operations on the nation-leading policies of a state that has been tamping down on the potent greenhouse gas for seven years - Colorado. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is likely to unveil the rules, which will have major repercussions for oil and gas drillers, this week, according to sources familiar with early versions of the proposed regulations. While drillers from major producing states like Texas and North Dakota are bracing for a raft of new requirements, for companies in Colorado, stiffer government rules around methane emissions are business as usual.

  • Bloomberg forum in Nov: Delegates can dine in groups of 5 at certain venues in Singapore

    Local and foreign delegates at next month's Bloomberg New Economy Forum may dine together in groups of up to five at NEF venues, said The Straits Times.

  • CDC: More Americans getting COVID booster shot than those who remain unvaccinated

    According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are already fully vaccinated are showing up to get their COVID booster shot in greater numbers than those not yet vaccinated. This comes after the FDA on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization to vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, clearing the way for millions to be eligible for extra protection against the coronavirus. Elise Preston has the latest.

  • Faith In Mega Tech’s Growth Is On the Line This Earnings Season

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors still believe technology is the best place in the stock market to find reliable revenue and profit growth. That will be tested this week.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeThe five l

  • Las Vegas small business impacted by supply chain disruptions

    Empty store shelves and shipping delays have raised concerns for shoppers getting a head start trying to find the right gift. Local retailers have been struggling to meet the demand with the peak holiday shopping season just weeks away.

  • Vaccines are ‘likely’ to be available to children 5-11 early Nov.: Fauci

    George Stephanopoulos interviews Dr. Anthony Fauci on “This Week.”

  • Gottlieb says some kids aged 5-11 could getting COVID vaccine as early as November 4-5

    Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former FDA commissioner, said that if Pfizer is granted emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine for kids on November 4, "it could be as early as Nov. 4 and 5 that you can go into some locations and get your child vaccinated."

  • Best Stocks, Crypto, and ETFs to Watch This Week

    Facebook is back to trendline support, just in time for Monday’s post-market earnings report.

  • Aramco aims for net zero emissions from operations by 2050, CEO says

    RIYADH (Reuters) -Saudi Aramco aims to achieve net zero emissions from its operations by 2050 while also expanding its maximum sustained production capacity to 13 million barrels per day, Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Saturday. Nasser also warned that global spare capacity of crude was declining fast and there was a need for more investment, saying "demonising" the hydrocarbon industry was counterproductive to ensuring stable energy supplies. "Saudi Aramco will achieve the ambition of being net zero from our operations by 2050," Nasser told the Saudi Green Initiative summit, where the kingdom's crown prince earlier announced the Gulf Arab state would achieve net zero by 2060.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – October 25th, 2021

    After a bearish end to the week for Bitcoin and the broader market, a Bitcoin move back through to $62,000 levels would settle the markets.

  • State of Addiction: Drug Takeback Day

    National prescription drug takeback day in Jackson

  • Philadelphia Participates In National Drug Take Back Day

    It's the 21st year the nationwide event has taken place

  • National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

    All across the country, including in Omaha, people are dropping off prescription drugs they no longer want to use or are expired.