When Will Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Become Profitable?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Panbela Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PBLA) future prospects. Panbela Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The US$4.2m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$35m on 31 December 2022 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on Panbela Therapeutics' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering Panbela Therapeutics, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$7.0m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 67% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Panbela Therapeutics' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that generally a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Panbela Therapeutics currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

