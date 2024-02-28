Pancake lovers rejoice, National Pancake Day is here.

National Pancake Day has arrived and with it a slew of delectable options on the SouthCoast. The celebratory day falls on Wednesday, Feb. 28 this year and it’s the ideal reason to start your day off right.

According to nationaltoday.com, pancakes may be the oldest breakfast food in history, spanning as far back as the ice age.

Milk, eggs, flour, and butter never taste as good as they do when mixed to create stacks of fluffy pancakes. Although most of the country prefers classic syrup as the only topping to their circles of goodness, online surveys say that Massachusetts prefers fruit on top of their pancakes.

Whether you like them plain, coated in melted butter, with fruit or chocolate, the Southcoast is serving up a delicious variety of pancakes.

Lemon Blue Pancakes

The Lemon Blue Pancakes are a must try at Dough Company.

Looking for decadent pancakes? Look no farther than 127 W Rodney French Blvd., and order the Lemon Blue Pancakes at Dough Company. Get three pancakes with lemon curd and blueberries, they say maple syrup isn’t needed but you can also get local maple syrup on the side ($11).

S’mores Pancakes

At Toast N' Jam they offer up unique pairing like the S’mores Pancakes.

At Toast N' Jam they offer up unique pairings like the S’mores Pancakes. You get three fluffy pancakes topped with crushed graham crackers, fire-roasted marshmallows, and chocolate drizzle for $12.99. Dig into your order today at 2331 Acushnet Ave., New Bedford.

Fruity Pebbles Pancakes

Taste test the Fruity Pebbles Pancakes at Mimi’s Kitchen.

If you are vegan or dairy-free you don’t have to miss out on delicious pancakes, Mimi’s Kitchen offers a variety of options including dairy-free pancakes and vegan chocolate chips. They are also flipping stacks of Fruity Pebble Pancakes slathered with Nutella and topped with delicious Fruity Pebbles and whipped cream for $7.50. Breakfast is served at 130 Nauset St., New Bedford.

Pancake Burrito

Pandolfi's Mattapoisett Diner offers a delicious Pancake Burrito.

Looking for a whole breakfast wrapped in a fluffy pancake? Then you should head over to Pandolfi's Mattapoisett Diner at 81 Fairhaven Road, Mattapoisett. The Pancake Burrito is sure to hit the spot, with two scrambled eggs with cheese and either sausage or bacon wrapped in a pancake and drizzled with Siracha honey served with coffee and home fries for $13.95.

Blue Berry Hill Pancakes

Seeing as fruit is a fan favorite in Massachusetts, you can’t go wrong with heading to Dave's Diner for a classic. Dig into their Blue Berry Hill Pancakes, which are two blueberry pancakes for $10.99. These scrumptious flapjacks are ready for you at 390 W Grove St., Middleboro.

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

They say variety is the spice of life, The Breakfast Klub takes that to heart with their pancakes, coming up with special pancakes for you to taste test. They combined two breakfast favorites for their current special Cinnamon Roll Pancakes. Topped with an iced drizzle you won’t want to miss them at 1232 Acushnet Ave., New Bedford.

All American Pancakes

You can't go wrong with the All American Pancakes at Persy's Place.

For mouthwatering pancakes take a ride to Persy's Place at 715 State Road, North Dartmouth. Their All American Pancakes come with three fluffy buttermilk pancakes topped with fresh blueberries, strawberries, and real dairy whipped cream for $11.99.

Chunky Monkey Pancakes

Make sure to try the Chunky Monkey Pancakes at Lexi- Lu's Place.

For pancakes that Elvis would have loved check out Lexi- Lu's Place. Their menu has a variety of specialty pancakes including the Chunky Monkey. This culinary delight has chocolate and peanut butter chips, bananas, and a peanut butter drizzle starting at $2.99 for a single stack. Get yours today at 1133 American Legion Hwy., North Westport.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: National Pancake Day is on February 28