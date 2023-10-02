What is ‘panda diplomacy’? Yahoo News Explains

Pandas: They’re endangered, a little bit goofy — and also play an important role in geopolitical brinkmanship. Yahoo News explains “panda diplomacy,” the practice in which the Chinese government loans giant pandas to other countries as a gesture of goodwill and why the imminent return of all pandas currently in the U.S. is a troubling sign for relations between the two nations.

Video Transcript

- Pandas. They're cute, a little bit goofy, and also play an important role in geopolitical brinksmanship. It's a practice known as panda diplomacy, in which the Chinese government gifts, or more accurately, loans giant pandas to other countries as a gesture of goodwill as if to say, hey, here are a couple of pandas for you to enjoy. They're endangered and very precious to us, but we're friends, so we trust that you're going to take good care of them.

The US has been engaged in panda diplomacy since 1972, when China gifted two pandas to the National Zoo in Washington DC during the Nixon administration. In the decades since, zoos across the US have hosted giant pandas for years at a time.

However, those days seem to be coming to an end. The remaining pandas at the National Zoo are set to be returned by December 7th, and the only other pandas in the country, in Atlanta, are set to be returned sometime in the next year. And while this is a huge bummer for American zoos, it's also a sign that things might not be super chill between the US and China right now.

