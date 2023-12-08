Panda Express customer armed with a knife attacks workers over food, Missouri cops say

Two Panda Express workers were attacked by an irate customer who was armed with a knife, according to Missouri authorities.

Police in Richmond Heights said Phillip Person was arguing with the Panda Express workers Wednesday, Dec. 6, “over his free food order.” Person was upset the workers would not refund the meal.

“He began throwing food around, and one of the victims knocked his food from his hand,” police said. “He struck the female victim in the face.”

When a male co-worker intervened, Person chased him with a knife and stabbed him, according to the criminal complaint. The worker who was stabbed in the back was taken to the hospital and later released, police told KTVI.

Person fled the restaurant in a trash truck, and he was soon pulled over, police said. An officer found a knife under his seat.

Court documents show Person was charged with assault and armed criminal action. He was jailed on a $250,000 cash bond.

“The health and safety of our associates and guests is our top priority,” Panda Express said in a statement to KSDK. “We are grateful for the quick action of law enforcement and first responders, and thankful that our injured associates are on the path to recovery.”

Richmond Heights is a western suburb of St. Louis.

Kroger worker stabbed to death by man who had been threatening staff, Indiana cops say

Hammer-wielding man attacks McDonald’s worker, then runs off, Virginia officials say

Taco Bell burglary suspect had men’s room soap dispenser stuffed in pants, TN cops say