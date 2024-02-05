Panda seeks loan for building upgrades

Panda Biotech, the company trying to open a hemp gin north of Wichita Falls, wants a loan for its delay-plagued operation.

The Dallas-based company has applied for a loan through PACE, the Property Assessed Clean Energy program. By law, Wichita County Commissioners must sign off on the state deal, even though no county money is involved.

Delay-plagued Panda Biotech will ask Wichita County to sign off on a state loan for its facilities.

PACE loans must be for energy or water efficiency upgrades at older buildings. Panda’s facility is a converted Delphi automotive plant on I-44.

Wichita County Judge Jim Johnson said he did not know specifically what Panda would use the loan for or how much money they were requesting but said a representative of the PACE program would be at Tuesday’s County Commissioners meeting to provide details.

The actual financing of PACE low-interest loans is done through a bank or other financial institution and the obligation to pay it back stays with the building rather than the company owner.

Panda, which has become a partner with the Ute tribe of Colorado, has been beset by delays since first announcing in 2020 it intended to turn the old plant into the largest facility of its kind to turn hemp stalk into products for commercial use.

Panda originally predicted a production start in early 2021 and then changed it to November 2023. Most recently company leaders predicted starting in the first quarter of 2024.

In September 2020, Wichita County gave Panda a 70-percent tax abatement to decrease over the years.

Panda received an incentive package from the city of Wichita Falls in exchange for promising to hire 50 workers along with a $1 million loan from the city's Economic Development Corporation. The company made the final payment on the loan in December.

In November 2023, the Wichita Falls City Council agreed to give Panda a three-year extension on fulfilling its hiring promise and kicked in $200,000 toward construction of a railroad spur to the plant.

Industrial hemp production and processing was legalized in 2018 through the national farm bill and the state of Texas after being illegal because of hemp’s kissing-cousin relationship with marijuana.

The effects of heat, drought and wireworms on the crop have made many Texas farmers wary of planting hemp for industrial products.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Panda seeks loan for building upgrades