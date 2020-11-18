PandaDoc Ranked Among the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500™

PandaDoc
·3 min read

Ranked at Number 354, PandaDoc achieves 277% Revenue Growth due to increased demand for document automation

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PandaDoc, the leading all-in-one document automation software, today announced it ranked 354 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America now in its 26th year. PandaDoc has grown 277% since 2016.

“The rise in interest and need for document automation – whether for proposals or contract management or eSignature – has grown steadily, and this year is poised to be another banner year for the industry and PandaDoc,” said Mikita Mikado, co-founder and CEO of PandaDoc. “I’m continually impressed and proud of our team and the growth we’ve been able to accomplish over the last three years. We’re honored to have our hard work recognized by Deloitte and be included in their prestigious list of the country’s fastest growing tech companies.”

As an all-in-one document management solution, PandaDoc has achieved its impressive year-over-year revenue growth by streamlining the way business documents are created, approved, and eSigned. With over 20,000 customers using PandaDoc’s powerful document creation and workflow capabilities, PandaDoc continues to accelerate its growth into new markets and industries by driving disruption in the eSignature market and capturing additional market share in proposal and contract categories.

G2 ranks PandaDoc as #1 in Proposal Automation, #1 in Contract Management Software, #1 in Document Generation, and a leader in Electronic Signatures. For more about PandaDoc, visit www.PandaDoc.com.

About Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500™
Now in its 26th year, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About PandaDoc
Founded in 2013, PandaDoc is an all-in-one document automation software that streamlines the process of creating, approving, and eSigning proposals, quotes, and contracts. Backed by Microsoft Ventures, HubSpot, Altos Ventures and Rembrandt Venture Partners, 20,000+ customers use PandaDoc’s powerful document creation and workflow capabilities. Using PandaDoc, revenue teams can provide their customers a more professional, timely, and engaging experience. For more information, visit www.pandadoc.com.

About Deloitte
Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

CONTACT: PR Contact: Amanda Tsang PandaDoc PR Amanda.Tsang@PandaDoc.com


