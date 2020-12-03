As some pandemic aid ends, what's next for hurting Americans

SARAH SKIDMORE SELL
·5 min read
FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo, housing activists erect a sign in front of Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's house in Swampscott, Mass. A moratorium put in place by the Centers for Disease Control in September that protects certain renters from eviction expires at the end of the year. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

Virus Outbreak-Aid Lapses

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo, housing activists erect a sign in front of Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's house in Swampscott, Mass. A moratorium put in place by the Centers for Disease Control in September that protects certain renters from eviction expires at the end of the year. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

Americans who struggled through 2020 could face more hardship in the year ahead as pandemic related payments and protections come to an end.

Expanded unemployment benefits will cease by the end of the year, reducing much-needed income for as many as 12 million Americans. Federal eviction protection will expire as well. And student loan payments, which had been paused since March, are scheduled to resume in January.

Meanwhile, the pandemic shows no signs of abating and broad distribution of any vaccine is likely months away. Both sides in Congress have shown interest a new relief package, they’ve been unable to reach an agreement and time is running short.

Here’s what you should know about the changes ahead and how to cope:

STUDENT LOANS

The U.S. Department of Education suspended payments for federal student loans, stopped collections on defaulted loans and set interest rates at 0% in March. This relief period concludes at the end of the year, unless extended by the government.

Loan servicers are expected to start contacting borrowers in early December about resuming payments, said Mark Kantrowitz, a financial aid expert with the website Savingforcollege.com.

If you don’t hear anything, contact your servicer to find out about the status of your loans.

If a borrower is unemployed or otherwise unable to resume payments, they can seek an economic hardship deferment, unemployment deferment or a forbearance — all of which will result in a further pause in payments. There are also income-driven repayment plans, which base the size of a monthly payment on a percentage of your discretionary income. For those whose income is less than 150% of the poverty line, the monthly loan payment will be zero.

Some private student loan lenders are extending their pandemic related forbearance on a case-by-case basis, Kantrowitz said. In the case of federal or private student loans, he suggests borrowers ask their lender about their options.

EVICTIONS

A moratorium put in place by the Centers for Disease Control in September that protects certain renters from eviction expires at the end of the year.

It only applies to renters who earn less than $99,000, or $198,00 for couples, who are unable to pay rent because of COVID-19 hardships and can affirm they would become homeless if they are evicted.

A patchwork of federal, state and local eviction moratoriums has not kept everyone from being kicked out of their home, however. The Eviction Lab at Princeton University has been tracking evictions in 27 cities and says more than 151,000 evictions have taken place during the pandemic.

Experts are expecting a wave of evictions ahead as moratoriums expire and back rent becomes due.

Anyone who is struggling to pay rent, unable to pay or is behind in payments should contact their landlord or property management company to discuss their options. They may be willing to negotiate.

Renters should also find out what local protections they have, if any. Th e Eviction Lab maintains a list of local and regional actions to protect eviction of renters.

If you are on the brink of eviction or already facing action, consider legal help.

The Stanford Legal Design Lab along with Pew Charitable Trusts, has a user-friendly website to inform renters about their rights and options. Just Shelter, a tenant advocacy group, offers information on local and national help for renters in distress. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the National Low Income Housing Coalition both have information online to assist renters.

Renters can also contact the Department of Housing and Urban Development to see if they qualify for housing assistance or to get help with eviction issues.

UNEMPLOYMENT

Unemployment hit record highs due to the pandemic. And millions of Americans are at risk of running out of benefits when two key federal pandemic relief programs expire.

People who have exhausted their state’s unemployment benefits have been able to seek an additional 13 weeks of payments through the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program. However, that program expires at the end of the December.

Someone who uses up both of these payments may be able to apply for extended benefits, which states make available during times of high unemployment. All states enabled extended benefits during the pandemic, but some have since ceased them because of an improvement in employment.

Anyone who has exhausted their traditional state benefits should ask their state employment agency if extended benefits are available. A separate application may be required, said Michele Evermore, senior policy analyst at the National Employment Law Project.

Additionally, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program — known as the PUA — allows self-employed, part-time workers and others who aren’t typically eligible for unemployment to receive payments. It has enabled millions to get aid but those who have exhausted their PUA payments have no alternative.

The Century Foundation estimates that 12 million people will be on PEUC or PUA when it expires on Dec. 26. The nonpartisan think tank estimates that 2.9 million of those running out of PEUC will be able to collect extended benefits in 2021.

Beyond that, the foundation estimates 4.4 million workers will have already exhausted benefits under the federal virus relief package before this cutoff, sending into the new year with little or no aid.

The economy has improved but the unemployment rate is still 6.9%, below its peak but a far cry from the pre-pandemic rate of 3.5%. And the full impact of a third wave of COVID-19 cases has yet to be seen.

“Sadly, after this cliff, there just isn’t much for people." said Evermore. “Food pantries, the other frayed components of the safety net, high interest loans like credit cards or pawn shops – people are going to have nowhere to turn in the dead of winter during a pandemic."

For those in need, United Way’s 211 service can connect people with charitable assistance for housing, food and other essentials. The National Foundation for Consumer Credit Counseling also has free financial counselors available to help those struggling financially.

Latest Stories

  • McConnell shrugs as Georgia Republicans excoriate Trump and Washington over bogus election claims

    As Republicans in Georgia pleaded Tuesday with President Trump to stop making baseless claims about the election being stolen from him, GOP leaders in Washington remained silent about the avalanche of lies, conspiracy theories and open threats of violence made by the president’s allies. 

  • Florida attorney reportedly under investigation after telling Republicans to change 'your address for the next 2 months' for Georgia runoffs

    A Florida attorney is reportedly under investigation after trying to register to vote in Georgia ahead of the January runoff election and encouraging other Republicans to change "your address for the next two months" so they can vote in the state as well, WSB-TV reports.Attorney Bill Price in a Facebook video that has since been deleted was reportedly seen speaking to members of the Bay County GOP in Florida last month, saying "we have to do whatever it takes" to "hold the Senate" and that he's "moving to Georgia" for the January runoff."And if that means changing your address for the next two months, so be it," Price says. "I'm doing that. I'm moving to Georgia and I'm gonna fight and I want you all to fight with me."Price reportedly says in the video he's "moving to my brother's house in Hiram, Georgia and I'm registering to vote." Then, he reportedly tells the Florida Republicans his brother's name and his address, and when a woman asks if they "can truly register at that address," he reportedly responds, "Sure."Georgia's office of Secretary of State told Fox News that "registering without the intention of permanent residency is a felony," as "only permanent residents are eligible to vote in Georgia." According to Fox, Price says in the video he will "move back to Florida on Jan. 6." Price told WSB-TV these were just "humorous comments" and that he "did not change my voter registration." But according to the report, he did register to vote using his brother's Georgia address the day after he made the remarks, and he's now under investigation. Price admitted to Fox News that he filled out the voter registration but claimed, "I wanted to see how easy it was to do it. I'm not actually moving to Georgia. I was joking." Read more at WSB-TV. > "If that means changing your address for the next two months,so be it.I'm doing that. I'm moving to Georgia."Our 6 investigation reveals deleted video-a FL attorney telling GOP members how to move to GA,vote in runoffs. It's illegal.There's more,& an investigation @wsbtv gapol pic.twitter.com/or2PgWQrT1> > -- Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) December 2, 2020More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims 1 American is dying of COVID-19 every 30 seconds The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue

  • Man, 41, had no teeth and could barely speak after his mother locked him in their suburban apartment for 28 years, say reports

    A 70-year-old Swedish woman has been arrested for imprisoning her son in her Stockholm flat. He was found by a relative covered in wounds and pus.

  • Navy Brings Back US Atlantic Fleet as Russian Threats Intensify

    The Atlantic Fleet will confront the Russian navy, which has been "deploying closer and closer to our East Coast."

  • 10 Remote Airbnbs As Stunning As They Are Secluded

    From a private island to a tiny Vermont tree houseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Joint Chiefs chair sparks backlash after stating U.S. has 'achieved a modicum of success' in Afghanistan

    Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley, speaking during a Brookings Institution event Wednesday, said that, after nearly 20 years in Afghanistan the U.S. has "achieved a modicum of success" with its military operations in the country. That's true, he argued, despite a current "state of strategic stalemate" and the inability to defeat the Taliban militarily.The comments, which come as the military looks to execute President Trump's partial troop withdrawal order, sparked a backlash, with critics suggesting -- some more explicitly -- that a "modicum" is a fairly paltry amount of success to earn for such a high cost> CJCS Gen. Milley, asked about Afghanistan withdrawal, says 20 years of constant U.S. effort has produced a "modicum" of success. > > Quite the optimist.> > -- Brian Everstine (@beverstine) December 2, 2020> Milley, on the state of U.S. involvement in Afghanistan: > > "We believe now that after 20 years, two decades of consistent effort, that we he have achieved a modicum of success."> > More than 775,000 service members have deployed to Afghanistan. Nearly 2,400 dead, and 20K wounded.> > -- Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) December 2, 2020Others added that Milley's analysis of the situation, even if it's interpreted as defeatist, still downplays the reality on the ground over the last two decades. > Some people will give Milley some credit here. Oh he's telling the truth. No. It's been an abject failure. By every metric. Especially when most of the metrics are currently classified. They don't usually do that when they are successful.> > -- Paul Szoldra (@PaulSzoldra) December 2, 2020More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims 1 American is dying of COVID-19 every 30 seconds Florida attorney reportedly under investigation after telling Republicans to change 'your address for the next 2 months' for Georgia runoffs

  • China is already targeting Joe Biden and his team, a top US intelligence official warned, calling it an attack 'on steroids'

    Bill Evanina, head of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, said his agency had expected China to move its target from Trump to Biden.

  • Judge denies motion by U.S. teenager accused in Wisconsin protest shootings to dismiss two charges

    The shootings occurred in August in Kenosha, Wisconsin amid civil unrest sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man. Rittenhouse's lawyers have said he was helping protect property and that he acted in self defense. Rittenhouse, 17, was charged with first-degree reckless homicide and five other criminal counts related to the shootings, in which Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber were killed and Gaige Grosskreutz was wounded.

  • Californians flee as strong winds push fire through canyons

    Powerful winds pushed flames through Southern California canyons early Thursday as an out-of-control wildfire burned near homes and forced residents to flee. The blaze in Orange County's Silverado Canyon began late Wednesday as a house fire that quickly spread to tinder-dry brush as gusts topped 70 mph (113 kph). Firefighters struggled in steep terrain amid unpredictable Santa Ana winds that have raised fire danger for much of the region.

  • Freshly pardoned Michael Flynn shares message telling Trump to 'suspend the Constitution' to hold a new presidential election

    Retired Gen. Michael Flynn is fresh off a presidential pardon and ready to get back into some trouble.President Trump pardoned his short-lived national security adviser last week, after Flynn had previously pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with a Russian ambassador. Flynn has since been sharing dubious allegations of voter fraud, and on Wednesday, boosted a message telling Trump to take some radical actions to stop it.In a full-page Washington Times ad from something called the We the People Convention, Ohio Tea Party leader Tom Zawistowski tries to draw a comparison between Lincoln trying to save the union in 1863 and Trump trying to claw back the 2020 election, using some disputed facts along the way. Zawistowski alleges a lot of similarities between the two times, from "Democrat/Socialist federal officials plotting to finish gutting the U.S. Constitution" to big tech "actively censoring free speech and promoting leftist propaganda." So to counter that, the We the People Convention suggests Trump "declare limited Martial Law to temporarily suspend the Constitution" in order to hold a presidential election re-vote overseen by the military.> Big pro-authoritarian energy in Trumpland today:> > The president's (recently pardoned) former national security adviser, Mike Flynn, shared a message encouraging President Trump to "temporarily suspend the Constitution," impose martial law and "silence the destructive media." pic.twitter.com/cQh0wl7oWw> > — Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 2, 2020Flynn shared the ad on Twitter on Wednesday, seemingly trying to encourage a bunch of Fox News hosts and QAnon supporters to share it. It's just one of many disputed facts and allegations about the election that are apparently flowing through the mind of the man who used to oversee America's national security.More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims 1 American is dying of COVID-19 every 30 seconds Florida attorney reportedly under investigation after telling Republicans to change 'your address for the next 2 months' for Georgia runoffs

  • Operation Warp Speed's top scientist predicts more than 100 million Americans could be immunized with coronavirus vaccines within the next 100 days

    By the end of February, 100 million Americans could be vaccinated, Operation Warp Speed's Moncef Slaoui predicted.

  • 14-year-old screams in middle of night when man grabs her through window, NC mom says

    Police released photos of a person seen in the neighborhood.

  • Indian police arrest Muslim man under 'love jihad' law for allegedly attempting to convert Hindu woman to Islam

    A Muslim man has been arrested under a controversial anti-Muslim "love jihad" law in India after a Hindu father accused him of harassing his daughter to convert to Islam and marry him. The man was arrested on Thursday from his village in Uttar Pradesh state, under the new legislation approved five days earlier. In his complaint the woman's father claimed that three years ago the man had ‘harassed’ his teenage daughter, with whom he went to high school, pressuring to convert to Islam by offering her ‘allurements’ in order to marry him. He claims the man had threatened to kidnap his daughter if she refused. Police said the father, who strongly objected to his daughters association with a Muslim man, had similarly accused the man at the time of kidnapping his daughter, but the case was closed after the girl was found and denied having been abducted. Local media reports indicated that the two were in a relationship, but this has not been confirmed. The woman, who has not been named, married someone else in June, but in his complaint after the approval of the ‘love jihad’ law last week, her father claimed the man continued pursuing and harassing her. Under the law, which carries a 10-year sentence and a £500 fine, all marriages between Muslims and Hindus can be annulled if it is proved the woman had converted solely for that purpose. Hindu women who want to change their religion to Islam after marriage need to apply to the local district authorities for permission to do so. The law was passed by the ruling Hindu fundamentalist Bharatiya Janata Party, the BJP, which believes that Muslim men have launched a "love jihad" to turn Hindu women Muslim, which would dilute India’s Hindu majority. Hindu’s constitute around 80 per cent of India's population of 1.3 billion, while Muslims comprise around 15 per cent. Over the past six years in power, the BJP has increased its political and electoral support across India, primarily by portraying Muslims as the ‘enemy’ poised to ‘dominate’ Hindus. Opposition parties and critics have called the ‘love jihad’ legislation ‘regressive’ and accused the BJP of normalising anti-Muslim sentiment, charges the nationalist have ignored. In October, a leading Indian jewellery brand was withdrawn by its manufacturer after one of its advertisements featuring an inter-faith Hindu-Muslim family was viciously trolled online by BJP supporters. Senior BJP ministers accused Netflix of the same in a scene in The Suitable Boy television series, in which a Hindu woman kisses a Muslim man. Senior BJP leaders are demanding legal action against the producer and director of the series for this ‘outrage’. In the meantime, other than Uttar Pradesh at least four other Indian states, all ruled by the BJP, are readying to pass identical ‘love jihad’ legislation.

  • Arizona governor silences Trump's call, certifies election

    Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said Wednesday that it was President Donald Trump on the phone when he silenced a call from the White House while in the middle of signing papers certifying election results showing Trump narrowly lost the state. Ducey said he returned the call after the event but repeatedly declined to talk about his discussion with the president, though he did say Trump never asked him not to sign the certification of Arizona’s election. “The President has got an inquisitive mind,” Ducey said.

  • Court papers detail alleged White House ‘bribery-for-pardon’ scheme

    Donald Trump not named in documents related to investigation

  • Lawyer for NYC Bar Owner Arrested for Defying COVID Restrictions Criticizes Sheriffs’ Conduct

    The lawyer for a New York City bar owner arrested for opening his business in defiance of coronavirus restrictions criticized the Sheriff's Department for its conduct during the incident.Danny Presti, owner of Mac's Public House on Staten Island, chose to keep his bar open after Governor Andrew Cuomo declared part of the island an "orange zone" due to rising numbers of coronavirus cases. New York restrictions for an orange zone ban indoor dining, however Presti's business partner Keith McAlarney told Fox News's Tucker Carlson on Monday that they needed to open to stay afloat financially."They spent $150,000 to [first] open the place, and they opened two months before COVID. Two young guys with five children between them," Presti's attorney Lou Gelormino told National Review on Wednesday. The pair spent an additional $25,000 to reopen over the summer according to new social distancing requirements.While Presti's bar falls within the boundary of the orange zone, it sits almost on the border itself. This was another reason Presti and McAlarney chose to remain open.Cuomo "decided, in all his wisdom, to make half of Staten Island an orange zone, meaning that a block and a half away from Mac's Public House you can sit down and eat, and in Mac's Public House you can't," Gelormino said.The New York City Health Department ordered the bar to close on November 24, two days before Thanksgiving. After Presti and McAlarney refused, the State Liquor Authority suspended their liquor license on November 27.Then, New York City Sheriffs conducted a plain-clothes operation at the establishment."The business received numerous complaints for indoor dining in an Orange Zone and operating past the 10 p.m. curfew imposed by the Governor’s Executive Order," the Sheriff's Department said in a statement provided to National Review. After plain-clothes officers observed violations of coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday evening, "deputies issued appearance tickets for multiple violations of city and state laws to employees of the establishment."Both Presti and Gelormino, who were on the premises at the time, were issued tickets for failure to observe order and failure to protect public health and safety, among other charges. After his arrest, Presti was given desk appearance tickets for disorderly conduct and trespassing, even though he was arrested in his own establishment, according to Gelormino."The sheriffs gave me four criminal summonses for doing absolutely nothing, just being [Presti's] attorney," Gelormino said. "They completely lied on them. We were nothing but polite and respectful and courteous.""At no time was there even a hint of disorderly conduct, even when Danny got arrested," Gelormino said, adding that sheriffs arrested Presti after he refused to leave the premises.As of Wednesday, the seven-day average coronavirus positivity rate stood at 8.6 percent in the zip code where Mac's Public House is located. Presti and McAlarney are currently discussing their plans to move forward.

  • He killed a woman and held her roommate hostage on Thanksgiving, cops say. He’s charged.

    A man is facing charges including murder and attempted murder, after Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives say he broke into a home on Thanksgiving Day, choked and battered one victim and killed another.

  • 'If you can loot... you can also go to a Christmas party'- McEnany

    "You can celebrate the holiday of Christmas and you can do it responsibly, which is why the East Wing has noted that they'll have a smaller guest list," McEnany said during a press briefing at the White House, adding that masks, hand-sanitizer and social distancing would be encouraged. At a White House holiday reception on Tuesday night, Trump hinted at planning another run for the U.S. presidency in 2024 and acknowledged that his long-shot legal challenges to the outcome of the Nov. 3 election might fail. "We are trying to do another four years," he told the assembled group, according to a Republican source who was at the event. "Otherwise, I’ll see you in four years."

  • Joe Biden says 'no trade deals' until he has invested in America first

    Joe Biden delivered an apparent further blow to British hopes of a quick trade deal with the US, suggesting he would concentrate on building up industries at home first. The president-elect echoed the language of Donald Trump, saying he would put "America first". "I want to make sure we’re going to fight like hell by investing in America first," Mr Biden said in an interview with the New York Times. "I’m not going to enter any new trade agreement with anybody until we have made major investments here at home and in our workers." His top priority will be getting a generous stimulus package through Congress to counter the economic impact of the pandemic. Mr Biden mentioned energy, biotech, artificial intelligence, infrastructure and education as areas where his administration would invest heavily. His comments were made in the context of how the US would compete with China when he is in the White House. But they appeared to signal a further setback for a US-UK trade deal. It followed Mr Biden's public intervention last week when he said there must be no guarded border in Ireland. In September, he warned that the Good Friday Agreement must not become a "casualty of Brexit" and that a UK-US trade deal was dependent on that. Mr Biden has been a strident critic of China's human rights record and indicated he will maintain a tough trade posture towards Beijing, including keeping tariffs imposed by Mr Trump. He said: "I'm not going to make any immediate moves, and the same applies to the tariffs. I'm not going to prejudice my options." Mr Biden said he would pursue policies targeting China's "abusive practices" such as "stealing intellectual property, dumping products and illegal subsidies to corporations". He added: "The best China strategy, I think, is one which gets every one of our - or at least what used to be our - allies on the same page. "It’s going to be a major priority for me in the opening weeks of my presidency to try to get us back on the same page with our allies." On Iran, Mr Biden stood by his view that his administration would lift sanctions if Tehran returned to "strict compliance with the nuclear deal."

  • Hundreds of Ethiopian immigrants get warm welcome in Israel

    BEN-GURION INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Israel (AP) — Hundreds of Ethiopian immigrants arrived on Thursday to a festive ceremony at Israel’s international airport, as the government took a step toward carrying out its pledge to reunite hundreds of families split between the two countries. Many were dressed in traditional Ethiopian robes, and many women held babies in their arms.