‘Pandemic Anxiety’ Has No Future

Michael Brendan Dougherty
·4 min read

How long will New Mexico’s restaurateurs put up with public-health closures and limits, while they are disappearing from Nevada? How long can Boston Red Sox fans (and owners) watch packed stadiums in Texas, and not long to open up Fenway Park? Questions like these go beyond the United States. Can London, England, really require vaccine passports for dinner reservations, if Miami, Fla., does not?

For the better part of a year, those who “believed the science” tended to believe that states such as Florida and Texas were extending the national COVID nightmare. But now, as millions of vaccines are distributed in the United States every day, you can detect a whiff of anticipation in the air. Texas and Florida are largely open for business, and one can find hints of envy from places that are more closed down, even in the strangest places. Writing for New York Magazine’s Grub Street blog, Adam Platt was checking out the Miami nightlife scene. At first, he was afraid of moving through the unmasked masses in their “petri dish” of a state. But, as the night went on, he reports: “I felt my carefully nurtured pandemic anxiety slowly melting away into something more relaxed, and possibly even hopeful.”

The post-COVID future is here. It’s just unevenly distributed.

In a recent article, I mentioned that Ireland, which has had a punishingly long lockdown, has unusually high exposure to what conditions obtain in other nations, through its diaspora on social media . This includes the United States and the United Kingdom where vaccine distribution is far ahead, and to Australia and New Zealand, which just recently opened up quarantine-free travel with each another.

Ireland’s position is unique, but it’s also true that in a globalized world, we all have a look-in on each other. The inability or simple unwillingness of most Western countries to completely shut down international travel, even from COVID hot spots, testifies to our attachment to a normality that includes plane flights for business and pleasure.

And as vaccine take-up reaches critical levels in countries such as Israel, the United Kingdom, and the United States, everyone will begin comparing whether certain post-COVID infrastructure and mitigation efforts are truly worth the cost and hassle they impose. Israel has instituted its version of a vaccine passport — a green pass. Even there this measure is surrounded by controversy and concern about violations of privacy, or emerging medical apartheid. The United Kingdom is deliberating about a vaccine passport program, though resistance to it in the Labour Party and among Tory backbenchers could sink it. In Florida and Texas, Republican governors have largely reopened their states for business, rejected vaccine passports out of hand, and are –for now — still seeing case rates and hospitalizations fall.

So you see European nations still canceling major sporting events because crowds aren’t allowed to gather for them. You see states in the American Northeast allowing only a fraction of capacity, and only with proof of vaccination or a negative test. And states in the South where baseball looks like it did before COVID, save for a few people wearing masks of their own volition.

If the least restrictive and least intrusive localities find success in the vaccine era, it may become rapidly untenable for other jurisdictions or nations to continue wrapping themselves in Plexiglas and other vax-passport technology. Quarantining foreign travelers in COVID hotels is a massive government burden and an even larger impediment to the recovery of business and leisure travel. Will London really tell people flying in from Miami not to eat out because they lack a U.K. vaxpass? Will London tell Londoners who have just flown back from Miami to not spend their money? Not if vaccination take-up remains high, and cases continue to plummet.

Much of the pandemic’s restrictive measures were sustained by real fear, and a huge dose of moral fury at those places deemed “petri dishes.” But now, the turn of the mood is coming. And now our hope is in the petri dishes, the experiments in freedom from fear.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Biden gun control: Don Jr and Cruz lead GOP outrage as President declares ‘no amendment is absolute’

    Follow the latest updates

  • Italy, Britain suggest age limits for AstraZeneca vaccine but still recommend it

    LONDON (Reuters) -Italy recommended on Wednesday that AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot only be used on those over 60 and Britain that people under 30 should get an alternative, due to possible links between the vaccine and very rare cases of blood clots. European Union health ministers failed to agree common guidance on the use of the shot, despite calls for coordination across member states to combat public hesitancy over a vaccine set to be a key component of many vaccination programmes. Italy's health authority recommended that the shot only be used on people over 60 years old but said those under 60 who have taken a first AstraZeneca shot can also take a second one.

  • Iraq blames public for new virus record, urges vaccinations

    Iraq's Health Ministry has warned of “dire consequences” ahead because citizens are not heeding coronavirus prevention measures, after the country reached a new high in daily infection rates. Iraq recorded 8,331 new virus cases within a 24-hour period on Wednesday, the highest figure since the ministry began keeping records at the onset of the pandemic last year. Death rates are still fairly low relative to new infections.

  • Apple and Epic gear up for May trial over Epic's in-app payment system

    Apple and Epic Games burned the midnight oil Wednesday, as the two companies prepared to lay out their case ahead of a May trial in front of a federal judge in Oakland.Catch up quick: Last year, Epic added its own in-app payment system into Fortnite, despite prohibitions by both Google and Apple on such moves.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBoth stores pulled Fortnite from their app stores and Epic immediately sued both companies. Apple has also countersued Epic.A court denied Epic's request for a temporary restraining order to keep Fortnite in the App Store, but also temporarily stopped Apple from removing Epic's access to developer tools.What's new: While the full filings weren't available last night, there's not much mystery as to what each side is arguing.Apple contends that its 30% commission is in line with other digital marketplaces and that companies that don't want to use its in-app payment system can sell digital currencies over the web.Epic is expected to argue that the relevant market is that for in-app purchases on the iPhone and that Apple is using the fact that the App Store is the only way to get apps to force developers to use its payment system for in-app purchases.What's next: The trial is set to begin May 3 in Oakland, California, with Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers deciding the case. Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to testify, as are Epic CEO Tim Sweeney and a number of other top Apple executives.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • National voting rights clashes color debate over Minnesota election law proposals

    The national political clash over voting laws and election integrity is still looming over the divided Minnesota Legislature, as vastly different sets of election policy priorities advanced on Wednesday. Democratic proposals to restore felon voting rights and automatically register voters are moving in the DFL-led House, while Republicans in the Senate cited ongoing fraud concerns in their ...

  • Covid-19 vaccination: India vaccination nears 100 million doses

    The world's biggest inoculation drive aims to cover 250 million people by July.

  • Biden calls for ‘calm’ amid fresh night of violence in Northern Ireland

    ‘We are concerned by the violence in Northern Ireland, and we join the British, Irish, and Northern Irish leaders in their calls for calm,’ White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says

  • Asian American and Pacific Islanders: Tell us why you're proud of your heritage

    Insider wants our Asian American and Pacific Islander readers to leave us a message and tell us why they're celebrating their culture.

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says his state is suing the CDC to bring back cruises

    DeSantis said the decision was made on behalf of state residents who depend on an "open cruise industry,"

  • Fact check: No, Alexander Hamilton didn't tell Thomas Jefferson he wanted to hit him with a chair

    An post claims Alexander Hamilton told Thomas Jefferson he was at a loss for words to describe how he wanted to hit him with a chair. It is false.

  • 3 newcomers in New Zealand cricket squad for 2 England tests

    South Africa-born batsman Devon Conway has been named among three uncapped players in the New Zealand cricket team which will play two tests in England in June. Conway has played Twenty20 and one-day internationals in the past year and is included in the test squad for the first time along with Wellington allrounder Rachin Ravindra and seamer Jacob Duffy. New Zealand has named a 20-man squad for the tests at Lord’s from June 2 and Edgbaston from June 10.

  • ‘They led the effort.’ Biden praises Parkland, Pulse advocates for gun-control push.

    Two weeks ago, Parkland parent and gun control advocate Fred Guttenberg was unhappy with President Joe Biden.

  • SC college athletes one step closer to endorsement pay after Senate passes bill

    The bill narrowly passed by a vote of 22 to 21 as opponents argued that paying players would ruin the amateur nature of intercollegiate athletics.

  • Saudi Arabia imprisoned an aid worker for running an anti-government Twitter page. His sister says it shows MBS is testing Biden's pledge to be tough on the kingdom.

    Areej al-Sadhan told Insider her brother's 20-year sentence shows Saudi Arabia has no intention of letting the US criticize its domestic affairs.

  • Affordable Care Act, 11 years later, is still giving us harmful side effects

    Opposing View: Americans should be skeptical of trusting those who brought us Obamacare to 'fix' its problems, writes former HHS chief Tom Price.

  • Tackle or corner? Chargers coach Brandon Staley shoots breeze on draft

    Coach Brandon Staley talked about the Chargers needs at cornerback and offensive tackle, but would not say what position they might target with the No. 13 pick of the NFL draft.

  • Kansas lawmakers act to limit mail voting, executive and judicial power over elections

    The moves mirror efforts in states across the country following unfounded claims of voter fraud in 2020.

  • Carnival says it lost $2 billion in 1Q but bookings are up

    Cruise giant Carnival Corp. said Wednesday that it lost $2 billion in the first quarter as its corner of the travel industry remained closed down in most of the world by the pandemic. Carnival said, however, that bookings have begun to pick up recently, and 2022 could be a strong year for cruises. Carnival has either resumed service of plans to sail by this summer with nine ships in six of its nine brands.

  • The 13 Sweetest, Chicest Baby Play Mats

    Nobody will put baby in the corner with these winning styles Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Comeau, Hintz lead Stars past Blackhawks, 5-1

    Blake Comeau scored twice, Roope Hintz had a goal and three assists and the Dallas Stars beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-1 on Thursday to end a two-game slide. Jason Robertson and Miro Heiskanen also scored to help Dallas pull closer in the battle for the fourth place and the final playoff spot in the Central Division. The Stars (14-14-10) have 38 points, but have played just 38 games because a COVID-19 outbreak delayed their start this season.