The pandemic class: College graduates enter job market suddenly turned upside down

Nearly 4 million college students are expected to graduate next month into an economic landscape that the coronavirus pandemic has rendered unrecognizable.

The Class of 2019 entered a tight labor market with 3.7% unemployment. Today, in the wake of strict social distancing, the economy has been put into what economists call a “suppression,” a deliberate slowing designed to limit the spread of disease and give hospitals and health workers a chance to manage limited resources across hundreds of thousands of new patients.

To call this employment market unfriendly to new college graduates feels inadequate. Social distancing requirements and “shelter-in-place” rules mean that large parts of the economy are in lockdown, resulting in nearly 17 million new unemployment filings in three weeks.

Analysts say even that staggering number may significantly understate the pace of layoffs and furloughs. As the overwhelmed unemployment system catches up, we might see that these early figures are just the beginning, with much larger layoff numbers arriving as the full impact of the suppression is felt.

Incomes reduced for years

At the height of the Great Recession, many millennials found themselves underemployed and working in the service sector, volunteering to do years of service domestically and abroad, or going to graduate school to either wait out the recession or make their résumé more marketable. Research shows that graduating in a recession often results in reduced earnings for the next 10 to 15 years. These effects are further magnified for those with lower levels of education and include worse social and health outcomes.

But this time is different. Unlike the 2008-09 recession, service sector jobs are severely constrained as restaurants, coffee shops and bars suspend operations, further reducing employment opportunities that might serve as a bridge to better paying jobs and careers.

Students are understandably worried, as a recent New York Times story demonstrates: "Andres Salerno, a senior at Butler University in Indianapolis, stayed in his off-campus house after classes went online, one of only a few remaining undergrads in what feels like a ghost town. Practically everyone he knows is anxious about the job market. Some of his roommates are Peace Corps recruits who don’t know whether they’ll be able to leave the country. His girlfriend is a dancer whose professional auditions have been canceled. ... 'Everyone has a different job or career and all of it’s upended,' he said. 'I had a loose idea of what I was doing in a few months. And now I’m just looking into the void.' "

Bright spots can be found, however, even in this COVID-19 economy. Many companies with the ability to provide services and products remotely, such as Walmart, Amazon and startup firms, are still hiring. Campus recruitment fairs are now online, and job interviews are being held over Zoom and other video communications platforms. Online retailers, pharmaceutical companies and tech companies continue to advertise new positions during the pandemic.

Be creative in job search

The best advice to graduating seniors is to be flexible. As they complete their academic career online from their homes and prepare to enter the labor market, they will need to be creative in their use of online job searching tools. LinkedIn and university alumni services remain valuable assets in making connections in industries and raising one’s profile in a “buyers’ market” for jobs.

Also useful is understanding how company hiring needs are morphing during this crisis. Emsi, a labor market analytics firm, has a job postings dashboard that can be helpful to students tracking opportunities across regions and industries.