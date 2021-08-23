The pandemic created a bunch of biotech billionaires. Take our 5-question quiz to see how well you know the pay trends shaping the drug industry.

From left: Stephane Bancel of Moderna, Leonard Schleifer of Regeneron, and Stanley Erck of Novavax. Steven Ferdman/Getty Images; Adam Jeffery/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images; Novavax; Skye Gould/Insider

Several biotech executives became billionaires last year, as the pandemic drove vaccine sales and stock market fervor.

How did that wealth trickle down through the industry? See if you can guess what executives and employees earned.

This quiz is part of Insider's deep-dive into compensation in the drug industry.

See more stories on Insider's business page.

Sometimes, it seems that CEO paydays are disconnected from reality.

There are cases of biotech executives becoming billionaires last year and employees making more than $700,000 annually.

But drug companies employ more than 810,000 people in the U.S. What kind of salary can a female CEO reasonably expect? And how does a company's performance influence pay?

Insider has spent months collecting data on compensation at nearly 200 publicly traded companies. We've put together a quiz to illustrate what compensation looks like at leading biotech and pharmaceuticals.

Test your knowledge (or intuition) below.

Read the original article on Business Insider