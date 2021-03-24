The Pandemic Is Creating a ‘Postwar Boom’ for Luxury Carmakers

Hannah Elliott
(Bloomberg) -- Famously reticent to disclose how many cars they sell or at what amount of profit, luxury automakers are finding it difficult lately to avoid crowing—just a little bit—about how well they did in 2020.

“Let’s just say we began 2020 with the strongest order bank since 2003—and we started this January with 50% more orders than last January,” Bentley’s Adrian Hallmark said on a videoconference call with journalists on March 23. The British company delivered 11,206 vehicles in 2020, up 1.8% year-over-year—and the highest output in its 101-year history.

“Our sales right now are some 30% above last year, even bearing in mind last year was a record,” Hallmark continued. “It would take an even bigger asteroid than the Covid one to knock us off track again.”

Indeed, any 2020 sales divots have hardly seemed to register to the highly optimistic chief executive officers of the world’s most prestigious automotive brands. They are already looking to capitalize in the next decade on the “lost year” that gave them their strongest positioning ever.

On a videoconference call on March 15, Bugatti’s Stephen Winkelmann was downright upbeat as admitted he was “surprised” at how well the 112-year-old French brand had weathered the pandemic. “Bugatti did incredibly well,” he said. The brand traditionally does not disclose specific sales results, but Winkelmann characterized 2020 as the company’s “third record-breaking year in a row.”

Even the normally taciturn Germans couldn’t resist a little glow, with Porsche AG boss Oliver Blume calling Porsche’s results a “fantastic accomplishment” at the end of “an exceptional year” during a March 18 reporter roundtable. Revenue at the 90-year-old brand reached an all-time high of €28.7 billion ($34 billion) in 2020, surpassing 2019 by more than €100 million.

Meanwhile, annual global profits at Lamborghini, over which Winkelmann also presides, were higher in 2020 than in any previous year. And while sales at most luxury brands dipped from 2019—down 11% at Lamborghini; down 3% at Porsche; down 10% at Ferrari—the drops came from weeks-long forced production and showroom shutdowns during the coronavirus pandemic, factors well out of executive control. Bentley, an outlier, shut down for seven weeks at the cost of $10 million lost per week and still recovered to deliver more vehicles than ever before, Hallmark said.

“We are not seeing recessionary behavior. We are seeing postwar boom,” he said.

Recession-Proof

While millions of people are facing economic loss with the help of stimulus checks, the rich have been minting money as never before. It’s a post-Covid, K-shaped recovery that favors luxury goods, including cars.

As far back as July 2020, analysts at Technavio predicted that the U.S. luxury car market would grow by 6.7 million units from 2020 to 2024. In its 2021 annual report, Statista projected U.S. revenue in the segment to reach $6.9 billion this year alone. It helps that the pandemic is making the overall car market healthier, thanks to streamlined buying processes, reduced redundancies, and executives forced to get flexible (and more practical) about future strategies.

“History suggests demand for super-luxury sports cars will remain robust, despite a Covid-19-related global recession,” said Michael Dean, head of automotive analysis for Bloomberg Intelligence in a March 16 analysis. Results such as Ferrari’s 27% share-price gain in 2020 and Lamborghini’s already full order book for the first nine months of 2021 testify to that strength.

Lamborghini performed so well last year, in fact, that close observers such as Dean and others have suggested that parent company Volkswagen AG may be positioning it for an initial public offering alongside favored-son Porsche, which Bloom recently called an “interesting” option. An emphasis on “limited special series” models, which with multimillion-dollar price tags are highly profitable, mimics the strategy set by Ferrari. The 81-year-old Italian brand went went public with great success in 2015.

Even Aston Martin, which suffered a disappointing IPO in 2018 followed by disruptive executive upheaval, seems to have set itself up for a brighter future. A £1.3 billion ($1.79 billion) refinancing in December and recent alliance with Mercedes, combined with the release of the DBX SUV, have set the company up to become free-cash flow positive by 2023, Dean said. “Aston Martin is no longer on the critical list,” he wrote in March.

A positive pipeline of limited editions such as the Valkyrie and Valhalla will also be key in 2021 to improving Aston’s margin trajectory, he said: “Only a few brands are capable of selling high-margin, $1 million-plus-priced limited-edition supercars, and that club includes Aston Martin, Ferrari, Lamborghini and Porsche. The contribution from a single Valkyrie supercar, priced at 2.4 million pounds, is equivalent to selling 19 Vantage V8s, whose disappointing sales in 2019 were a key reason for volumes down.”

Rolls-Royce, meanwhile, may be an exception to the luxury car bonanza, delivering approximately 3,750 automobiles in 2020, down far more than its peers year-over-year at 26%. The decline came in part from unfortunate timing, said Martin Fritsches, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Americas president and CEO, in an email, blaming the transition from the first-generation Ghost (discontinued in 2019) to the second-generation sedan for the bulk of the loss.

“We were gearing up for new Ghost in the midst of Covid shutdowns, however we continued to see strong demand for new Rolls-Royces and ended the year with the highest level of future orders ever for the brand,” said Fritsches. “Orders for commissions today extend well into the third quarter.”

‘Well, Why Not?’

One factor bolstering such success during what for many felt like a global meltdown has been wild growth in China. Bentley sales in China doubled in 2020, according to Hallmark; China will become Lamborghini’s second-biggest market by the end of 2021, Winkelmann said.

General market concentration (Aston Martin partnering with Mercedes, say, or Porsche and Rimac working together) can only help more.

Worldwide, “a significant growth of tangible luxury offerings in vehicles, shifting consumer preferences from sedans to SUVs, and increasing disposable incomes of consumers have been propelling the demand for luxury cars” since the Covid-19 pandemic, Mordor Intelligence wrote in its annual report.

Stock market volatility has also had investors running for hard assets—even the classic car market burgeoned during lockdowns, with auction houses and websites that specialize in collectable cars like the McLaren Senna and Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport seeing peak visitors and rare Italian mid-century exotics selling like gangbusters.

Purveyors of such elite engineering who were curious enough to ask their clients why they’re buying such expensive cars during a pandemic have received a relatively simple and unexpectedly identical explanation—down to the very wording. Call it the Covid-19 carpe diem effect.

“I was asking my clients why,” Winkelmann said. “They told me: ‘We had more time to think about our future and what is happening next, we were deciding where to put our money, and—well, why not?’ ”

Hallmark said each person who bought the $2 million Bentley Bacalar told him something similar: “After all of this, life is going to get back to some kind of normal, and I’d rather be in the car than not in that car,” Hallmark relayed.

“So, they said, ‘Why not?’ ”

    Honda took it to the sandy strips of Bahrain for the F1 pre-season testing. All the teams took part in a three-day test that happened at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir. Honda will be supplying four drivers and two teams, Scuderia AlphaTauri (Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda) and Red Bull Racing Honda (Max Versatappen and Sergio Perez), for the races. The Japanese car maker also has developed a new Power Unit (PU) for this year’s events which will mark Honda’s last season in the tournament. Honda's decision to step away from the F1 tournaments stemmed from the company shifting its focus to carbon neutrality. “Our relationship has always been efficient and enjoyable, which is why we will be sad to see Honda leave Formula 1 at the end of this year. However, we can look forward to continuing to use its technology through the newly created Red Bull Powertrains company. It’s the best possible solution for both Red Bull teams and it’s also a great incentive to achieve the best possible results in Honda’s last season in the sport,” said Franz Tost, Team Principal, Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda. With the RA621H Power Unit, Honda has high hopes and aims to shoot for the championship titles in the coming races. “As we enter our third season with Honda there is a real sense of determination within the team as we all strive to deliver the maximum on-track performance in what marks the final year of our existing partnership. We are measuring ourselves against formidable opponents, but we are a team of true racers and share the same goals as Honda,” added Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing Honda. The teams got off to a promising start despite the opening-day sandstorm. And although grip levels were low making things particularly tricky off-line, they finished 250 laps for Honda on the 1st day of testing. “The conditions today are quite tough to drive in — F1 cars don’t perform well with this level of wind — which isn’t great but it’s good to understand how the car works in these situations, especially as the first race of the season will be at this circuit,” commented Pierre from Scuderia AlphaTauri. On the second day of the pre-season testing, the teams continued their positive momentum with Pierre being second fastest. “It’s great to be working with the team and I’m getting more and more used to things — I can already feel the potential,” said Sergio Perez who made his debut for Red Bull Racing Honda. Both teams finished strong and had a productive stint as the pre-season testing came to a close. Honda completed over 4,000km in Bahrain allowing the Japanese car maker’s racing teams to make the most out of the three-day affair. The F1 season kicks off on March 26 with the pre-season testing conducted on March 12 to 14. Honda will face competition in the likes of Alfa Romeo, Ferrari, McLaren, Aston Martin, and Mercedes. Although not nearly as powerful as its F1 thoroughbreds, Honda has graced us with a street-legal racing pony in the locally available Civic Type R. Photos from Honda / Honda Racing Also Read: Honda takes leave from F1 anew Formula 1 official Safety and Medical Cars to bear Aston Martin’s famous wings F1 Updates Regulations for 2021 Season to Improve Aerodynamics

    Working at a neck-snapping pace, the firm launched production of the model several weeks later in Zwickau, Germany. Located relatively close to the border between Germany and the Czech Republic, Zwickau is a historically important city for Audi, and for Germany's entire car industry. It's where August Horch (1868-1951) founded Audi in 1909, and where he built the company's first car in 1910.

    (Bloomberg) -- The blockage of the Suez Canal by a giant container vessel is likely to send a ripple of disruption through the global energy supply chain.European and U.S. refiners that rely on the vital waterway for cargoes of Mideast oil may be forced to look for replacement supplies should the blockage persist, potentially boosting prices of alternative grades. At the same time, flows of crude from North Sea fields destined for Asia will be held up. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julianne Cona (@fallenhearts17) The critical maritime trade route has been thrown into turmoil after the container ship ran aground on Tuesday, blocking traffic in both directions. While the vessel is only likely to remain stuck for a couple of days, that’ll be long enough to scramble some energy flows, creating an extra headache for refiners, traders and producers already coping with the pandemic’s fallout.“There are plenty of alternative trades for European importers to avoid the Suez Canal,” said Ralph Leszczynski, head of research at shipbroker Banchero Costa & Co.Buyers in Europe and the U.S. may now look to other regions, including the U.S. Gulf, North Sea, Russia and West Africa, according to shipbrokers. Varieties including Mars Blend from the U.S. Gulf, Urals from Russia, and even Asian and Russian Far East grades are likely to get a boost as a result of any increased demand, an analyst and one of the shipbrokers said.The logistical challenge comes at a volatile time. Global benchmark Brent sank about 6% on Tuesday on concern near-term demand may prove weaker than expected amid renewed lockdowns. On Wednesday prices fluctatuted, with at least 100 vessels waiting to transit between the Red Sea and Mediterranean.The canal is a crucial route, mainly used to transport Middle Eastern crude to Europe and the U.S., as well as shipping fuel oil from the west to the east. The canal can take fully-laden Suezmax vessels that carry about 1 million barrels and bigger Very Large Crude Carriers, as long as they transfer some cargo out of the vessel before transiting.On a daily basis, about 600,000 barrels of crude or less flow from the Middle East to Europe and the U.S. via the canal, while volumes from the Atlantic Basin to Asia total about 850,000 barrels a day, according to Anoop Singh, head of East of Suez tanker research at Braemar ACM Shipbroking Pte.In addition, 400,000 barrels of naphtha go west-to-east through the waterway each day, while 300,000 barrels of middle distillates head the other way. Derived from crude, naphtha is used to make plastics and blend with gasoline, while middle distillates, also made from crude, include jet fuel and diesel.Vessel charterers or owners who are unwilling to wait for the blockage to clear can opt to sail around South Africa, although that’s a much longer route that would take more time and boost costs.(Updates to add canal volumes in eighth, ninth paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    March 11, 2021 marks the 50th year anniversary of the iconic Countach from Lamborghini. The two-door coupé made its first appearance at the Geneva Motor Show as a prototype with an eye-catching yellow finish. The said unveiling of the Countach was so successful that the Italian sports car manufacturer had to speed up production to meet its customer demands. In such a small amount of time, Lamborghini transformed the futuristic-looking car into a small series production automobile. During its development, the Countach was given the internal code number LP112. The prefix stood for the longitudinal position (“Longitudinale Posteriore” in Italian) of its 12-cylinder engine as it was Ferruccio Lamborghini’s desire to maintain the company’s image being in the forefront of style and technology — a good call from the Italian industrialist. Its final name, however, came from an expression of astonishment and bewilderment in the dialect of the Piedmont region. The name broke the company’s nomenclature having given its vehicles names associated with bulls and bullfighting. The Countach owes its clean, futuristic lines to Carrozzeria Bertone Design Director Marcello Gandini, whose vision of a sports car can still be seen in Lambos, the Aventador and Huracán. Not only did Marcello come up with the sharp and striking dimensions of the Countach, but was also responsible for its scissor doors, a feature unique to Lamborghini’s 12-cylinder models. However, the Countach LP 500 was different from other bulls in Ferruccio’s stable. Lamborghini outfitted it with a platform frame rather than a tubular one and equipped it with a one of a kind 12-cylinder 4971cc engine — making it a beast befitting the house of the raging bull. From 1974 to 1990, only a total of 1,999 Countachs in five different series were produced. Even so, the Countach remains to be one of Lamborghini’s most iconic models. Photos from Lamborghini Also Read: Lamborghini hits new production milestone with 10,000th Aventador Lamborghini Sián Roadster offers the ultimate futuristic top-down experience Lamborghini makes eSports debut with The Real Race

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG plans to rebuild its equity capital markets business in Asia, seeking to stage a comeback amid strong demand for share sales, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The Frankfurt-based lender, which shuttered the majority of its equities business in Asia Pacific in 2019, plans to hire 10 to 12 bankers, said the people. The bank is looking to hire in roles across the ECM spectrum, such as origination, distribution and research, said one of the people.Deutsche Bank is working with a recruiter and has started to reach out to prospective candidates in the region, including in Hong Kong and Southeast Asia, the people said, asking not to be named as the information is private.The move comes as global initial public offerings have already delivered the best quarter since at least 2009, with more than $200 billion raised so far this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. After a sustained boom last year in special purpose acquisition companies, and with interest rising in Asia, the case for partially reversing cuts to equities has grown harder to dismiss.The lender’s Asia ECM unit will prioritize serving established clients whom they have a strong relationship with, rather than extensively courting small- to mid-sized companies, said one of the people. The team will likely choose to follow the strategy of its counterpart in the U.S., where focusing on a combination of SPACs, companies in the technology sector and existing clients has proved to be profitable, said another person.Read More: SPACs See Asia as Next Hunting Ground for Takeover TargetsDiscussions with prospective candidates are ongoing and the number of new hires could change, said the people. A representative from Deutsche Bank declined to comment.The German bank currently ranks 29th in Asia Pacific equity offerings, earning credit for $738 million worth of transactions, according to Bloomberg league tables. Among the bigger deals that it advised on for companies in the region are South Korea’s e-commerce giant Coupang Inc.’s $4.6 billion U.S. IPO and online car-selling platform Autohome Inc.’s $689 million Hong Kong listing.Deutsche Bank is one of the few major firms that had a significant SPAC business long before it was fashionable. The blank-check wave is a significant opportunity for the bank and can be an important driver of profitability, said Barclays Plc analyst Amit Goel.Read More: Deutsche Bank Rides SPAC Boom to Make League Table ComebackThe German lender revamped its investment bank in Asia in 2019 by folding its financing and structured debt operations into the division and making job cuts. The plan was part of a restructuring unveiled by Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing, and included a target of about 18,000 job cuts by the end of 2022. Despite the cuts affecting all regions, Sewing said at the time that Asia would be a focus for growth.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Bitcoin prices may be on track to hit $300,000 by year end, and then be followed by a dark period for crypto investors, according to one crypto expert.

    The off-road-focused package will add a lifted suspension, knobby tires, black six-spoke wheels, and a rougher appearance.

  • China Has Bought Only a Third of U.S. Goods Required by Trade Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- China is well behind on the two-year targets set in its trade deal with the U.S., having purchased only about a third of the goods it said it would buy so far.Total purchases of U.S. agricultural, manufactured, and energy goods were $123 billion in the 14 months since the trade deal was signed in January 2020, according to Bloomberg analysis of official Chinese data. That was 32.6% of the target of $378 billion for 2020-21.There was widespread skepticism that China would ever meet the promised targets, even before the pandemic broke out, damaging both demand and the U.S.’s ability to supply goods. However, it’s unclear if China will face any repercussions from the U.S. for failing to meet its goals.Although China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said trade was discussed by officials during recent talks between the two nations in Alaska, there was no specific mention of the trade deal or what both sides would do with the tariffs imposed during their dispute.China has been raising imports of U.S. farm goods since late last year, as it seeks to feed its recovering pig herd and make up for shortages of commodities.Note 2: Monthly services data are not available from China authorities.Note 3: (*) Indicates actual purchases made from 2020 through end-Feb. this year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cathie Wood Has Billions in Tesla. ARKK Still Struggles With ESG

    (Bloomberg) -- Ark Investment Management is known for its huge bet on the world’s hottest electric-car maker. But that hasn’t been enough to put Cathie Wood’s funds at the top of environmental, social and governance standards.Her actively managed exchange-traded funds ranked below average in a recent study by Jefferies’ analysts Steven DeSanctis and Eric Lockenvitz. That’s even as Wood’s flagship $24 billion Ark Innovation ETF has more than tripled in the past year -- boosted by its investments in Tesla Inc. Elon Musk’s company is ARKK’s biggest holding and currently comprises 10.5% of the fund, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“Wood is not ESG focused, the funds are not specifically ESG and the scores show you that,” DeSanctis said in a phone interview. “They’re about innovative growth. Maybe the other way you look at it is that innovative growth doesn’t necessarily coincide with the best ESG rankings.”Since Ark Investment’s funds make relatively concentrated bets -- compared with other ETFs that include more companies -- a few firms with lower ESG scores can drag down the whole fund. In addition, there isn’t always enough data to score newer companies, DeSanctis said. About 80% of the stocks in ARKK have scores, compared with 99.8% for the broader S&P 500 Index, the Jefferies study showed.“ESG is still the wild west,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners. “A lot of times, if there is a very short track-record, there’s just not a lot of data to quantify something.”ARKK had rallied as much as 26% this year before erasing its 2021 gains earlier this month as a surge in bond yields spurred concern over pricey areas of the market. Still, the fund’s popularity shows no signs of slowing down. It has taken in $7.1 billion since the end of 2020 -- with inflows of about $1.7 billion just this month alone.“Most investors are more worried about making money, right or wrong, than about those ESG scores,” said Barry James, portfolio manager at James Investment Research.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Israeli Spy Pollard Betrays America Yet Again

    Spencer Platt/GettyBy Jeff SteinJonathan Pollard, his grandiosity, narcissism and disingenuousness undiminished, cannot stop hurting the country that gave his Holocaust-ravaged family a life.In the first part of an interview with a right-wing Israeli newspaper this week, Pollard claimed he had “no choice” but to steal U.S. intelligence documents because Washington was withholding information on Arab WMD threats to the Jewish nation.What a whopper. No American citizen is forced to spy for a foreign intelligence organization—and Pollard was a very well-paid volunteer, with over a half million dollars in earnings for his perfidy. Nor could he know of what intelligence the U.S. was or wasn’t sharing with Israel. So I doubt he’ll come clean in the second part of his interview with the right-wing Israel Hayom, funded by the late pro-Trump casino magnate Sheldon Adelson—on how he stole more than a million documents, “enough to fill a six-by-ten-foot room stacked six feet high,” according to former NCIS agent Ron Olive, a number of which he also shopped to South Africa, Pakistan, his financial advisers and his then-wife, who used them to “advance her personal business interests,” Olive wrote in his 2006 book, Capturing Jonathan Pollard: How One of the Most Notorious Spies in American History Was Brought to Justice.“Pollard's operation has few parallels among known US espionage cases,” a declassified version of the CIA’s 1987 damage assessment stated.Some Jewish American and Israeli quarters venerated—and continue to worship—Pollard as a Zionist martyr, a characterization even hawks like Martin Peretz, the former editor of The New Republic, rejected when Pollard’s early release from his 30-year sentence was under consideration during the Obama administration.‘The Dumbest Sort of Traitor’: Israeli Spies Aren’t Exactly Rejoicing at Jonathan Pollard’s Release“Jonathan Pollard is not a Jewish martyr,” Peretz wrote. “He is a convicted espionage agent who spied on his country for both Israel and Pakistan (!) — a spy, moreover, who got paid for his work. His professional career, then, reeks of infamy and is suffused with depravity.”Peretz labelled Pollard's supporters, “professional victims, mostly brutal themselves, who originate in the ultra-nationalist and religious right. They are insatiable. And they want America to be Israel's patsy.” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu personally welcomed Pollard “home” when he landed at Ben Gurion International Airport last Dec. 19.Double DamagesPollard’s latest perfidy not only threatens to cast doubt again about the ultimate loyalty of American Jews, it casts a shadow on other government servants with foreign ties or backgrounds. Chief among them, according to a recent article in Politico and comments by Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), are Asian American and Pacific Islander employees of the State Department (and no doubt other national security agencies).Ironically, younger Asian American diplomats, recruited in part for their area knowledge, cultural understanding and language skills, end up being restricted from working on or in Asian countries out of fears by the State Department that they’re inordinately susceptible to coercion and recruitment by foreign intelligence services.The “assignment restriction” policy, spelled out in a State Department manual, places limits on a diplomat’s security clearance, based on concerns about “targeting and harassment by foreign intelligence services as well as to lessen foreign influence.”Needless to say, such restrictions can pull the plug on a mid-level diplomat’s drive to fly high in the foreign service. And there’s little recourse. According to a detailed analysis by the Diplopundit web site, the appeals route for frustrated Asian American or other “ethnic” diplomats might as well be conducted by the hookah smoking caterpillar in Alice-in-Wonderland.The “initial assignment restriction is conducted by Diplomatic Security. The reviewer is also Diplomatic Security. After that review, the decision by DS/DSS becomes final. There is no appeal authority above Diplomatic Security,” Diplopundit said.Security concerns about, say, the very aggressive Chinese intelligence services are well founded. Beijing’s spies have managed to recruit or entrap CIA and State Department officers, sometimes using pressure on relatives back on the mainland. Most others just volunteered. Proper vetting of U.S. diplomats, coupled with regular polygraphs and raised “insider threat” protocols, should blunt those threats. But why recruit Asian Americans in the first place if there’s a ceiling on their advancement? An argument could be made that resentments fostered by such arbitrary, career-killing—and illegal—ethnic restrictions make an employee more vulnerable to foreign spy services, not less.Such hurdles remain in place at a time when understanding China and North Korea, in particular, are of paramount importance to the State and Defense departments, not to mention the CIA, NSA and other intelligence agencies. Not that Euro-Americans can’t understand these adversaries, of course, but who’s got a better chance than a young man or woman raised at the feet of grandparents and great-grandparents with stories to tell, photo albums to show?Rep. Andy Kim (D-N.J.), a former Korean-American diplomat born in Boston, told MSNBC last week that even though he had a “top secret security clearance” and had served in Afghanistan, he was one day suddenly “banned from working on anything related to the Korean Peninsula.” Kim said he was taken aback because he had never applied to work on any issues related to the Korean Peninsula. He labeled the decision xenophobic and said that what hurt most was “this feeling that my country didn’t trust me.”Trump Grants Bibi’s Wish for Pardon of Israeli Who Spied on AmericaAs further reported by Politico’s Ryan Heath, over 100 Asian Americans working in national security and diplomacy signed a statement saying that the demonization of China in recent years had exacerbated “discrimination, and blatant accusations of disloyalty simply because of the way we look.” The signatories noted that “treating all Asian-Americans working in national security with a broad stroke of suspicion, rather than seeing us as valuable contributors, is counterproductive to the greater mission of securing the homeland.”If the State Department is so worried about their vulnerabilities, why did it hire them in the first place? The long arm of Chinese intelligence can reach out to them at any number of American embassies around in the world, from Khartoum to Copenhagen.So thank you again, Jonathan Pollard. Your betrayal—continuing today in the warm embrace of Israeli extremists—not only has the potential to rekindle suspicions about the loyalty of American Jews, it just gave more ammunition to the xenophobes when we least need another round of it.Co-published with SpyTalk, where Jeff Stein leads an all-star team of veteran investigative reporters, writers, and subject-matter experts who will take you behind the scenes of the national security state. Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.