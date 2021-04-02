Pandemic delayed service of lawsuit against doctor, judge finds

Julie Manganis, The Salem News, Beverly, Mass.
·3 min read

Apr. 2—PEABODY — A Lawrence Superior Court judge on Thursday will allow a former patient's lawsuit to proceed against a Peabody neurologist who was convicted of sexually assaulting her during an office visit.

Lawyers for Dr. Walter Levitsky and Beth Israel Lahey had asked Judge C. William Barrett to dismiss the case on the grounds that they were not served with the civil suit until months after it was filed — a circumstance the patient's lawyer said was in significant part due to the pandemic.

Levitsky, 88, was found guilty of indecent assault and battery in 2019, following a jury trial in Peabody District Court. He was sentenced to serve nine months of a 2 1/2 year jail sentence and was released from Middleton Jail in July.

The patient, a paralegal in her 40s, was being treated by Levitsky for substance abuse with a monthly shot of the drug Vivitrol. During an office visit in March 2017, Levitsky, a neurologist by training, told her to show him her breasts in the guise of checking her weight. He then fondled her breasts and commented on their appearance.

The incident left the woman badly shaken, she testified.

At the time the woman, who had been referred to Levitsky by Beth Israel Lahey, did not know he had been accused of similar behavior in the 1980s and early 1990s, pleaded guilty to reduced charges under an agreement and had been suspended from practicing medicine for a number of years after.

By the time the criminal proceedings concluded, the three-year statute of limitations for a civil lawsuit was just a few months away. The woman filed her civil suit in February.

Then the pandemic took hold. Her attorney, David Angueira, said in court filings that he was prevented from serving Levitsky with the lawsuit due to COVID-19 restrictions set up by the Middleton Jail. He also said he intended to serve Beth Israel Lahey after serving Levitsky.

Angueira was allowed additional time to serve Levitsky. However, he then learned that Levitsky was released from custody in July; he said in court papers that the jail could not provide information on where Levitsky went to live.

The cases against both Levitsky and Beth Israel Lahey, as well as Levitsky's former medical practice, were dismissed based on a lack of service to the defendants.

Anguiera told the court that it took several additional months to locate Levitsky, now living in Center Ossipee, New Hampshire, and that he had to hire a private investigator to do so.

In court filings, the hospital's lawyer included copies of Salem News articles about the case referencing the doctor's vacation homes there and in Sarasota, Florida, and suggested that a simple Google search would have turned up information on where Levitsky was living.

It was only after he served Levitsky that he then served the hospital — something the hospital's attorney argued Thursday was based on "no good reason."

The hospital's attorney, Natalia Pena, said there was no excuse for not serving the lawsuit on Beth Israel Lahey immediately after filing it and argued that Angueira had also failed to ask for an extension.

Both Pena and Levitsky's lawyer, William Rose, asked the judge to dismiss the case on the grounds that the statute of limitations had run out.

The judge found otherwise, indirectly referring to the pandemic.

"I do find that there are circumstances surrounding this case that satisfy the court in terms of excusable neglect," said Barrett.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.

Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan: Dozens feared dead after train derails inside tunnel

    Rescuers are struggling to access four carriages inside a tunnel that are "badly damaged".

  • The WHO said Europe's vaccine rollout has been 'unacceptably slow'

    The WHO's regional director for Europe said vaccines are the best way out of the pandemic, but they are not being given fast enough.

  • Blocked by the EU's export ban, Japan got its first AstraZeneca vaccines from the US instead

    AstraZeneca's Tomoo Tanaka told the Asahi Shimbun on Thursday that the company wanted to get the vaccine from Europe but could not.

  • The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in April that are worth your time

    Watch classics like "Legally Blonde" and "The Master" as well as the Netflix original "The Mitchells vs. The Machines."

  • Woman killed after shooting gun in Indonesia's police HQ

    A woman entered Indonesia's National Police Headquarters in Jakarta and fired a gun at several officers before being shot dead by police, in the latest militant attack in the world’s most populous Muslim nation, officials said. Authorities had earlier imposed a counterterrorism crackdown and were on heightened alert for possible attacks against police and places of worship following a suicide bombing during Palm Sunday Mass at a Roman Catholic cathedral on Sulawesi island which wounded at least 20 people. Television video on Wednesday showed a woman wearing a long black robe and a blue veil walking near a parking lot at the police headquarters toward the police chief’s office building.

  • Lucas Museum pushes opening to 2023 as COVID-19 protocols slow construction

    The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in L.A. says building construction will run into 2022. Exhibitions and landscaping will follow.

  • Derek Chauvin trial: Paramedics say Floyd had no pulse when they arrived

    Moving testimony at the trial of ex-policeman Derek Chauvin charged with killing George Floyd.

  • COVID deaths plummet in nursing homes. New report reveals the dramatic fall

    “We are not out of the woods yet, but these numbers are incredibly encouraging.”

  • Legendary UNC coach Roy Williams is (probably) retiring, but the odd timing has many wondering if it's an elaborate prank

    Roy Williams is undoubtedly a college basketball icon, which makes the Hall of Famer's decision to retire on April Fools Day all the more perplexing.

  • Panik added to Blue Jays' roster as Springer goes on IL

    Infielder Joe Panik was put on the Toronto Blue Jays' major league roster and George Springer went on the 10-day injured list, among a dozen roster moves ahead of Thursday’s opener at the New York Yankees. The 30-year-old Panik, a seven-year major league veteran, had agreed to a minor league contract ahead of spring training and was selected from Triple-A Buffalo.

  • Oxfam suspends two aid workers amid sex exploitation claims in DR Congo

    Some staff fear the charity has not learnt the lessons of the 2018 Haiti scandal, the Times reports.

  • India coronavirus: Why have vaccine exports been suspended?

    India is a big player in vaccine production - but companies are warning of supply problems.

  • Britney Spears 'cried for two weeks' over Framing documentary

    The singer says she did not watch all of Framing Britney Spears but was nonetheless "embarrassed" by it.

  • U.N. special envoy tells Security Council to act to avoid 'bloodbath' in Myanmar

    United Nations special envoy on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener told a session of the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday that "a bloodbath is imminent" because of the military's intensified crackdown on anti-coup protesters. Schraner Burgener told a closed session of the 15-member council that the military that seized power in Myanmar on Feb. 1 was not capable of managing the country, and warned the situation on the ground would only worsen, according to comments shared with reporters. "Consider all available tools to take collective action and do what is right, what the people of Myanmar deserve and prevent a multi-dimensional catastrophe in the heart of Asia," she said.

  • Climate activists spray black dye at Bank of England in 'Money Rebellion'

    LONDON (Reuters) -Climate activists in London splashed black dye on the facade of the Bank of England's imposing neo-classical headquarters on Thursday as part of a protest against the finance sector's support of what they say is a climate catastrophe. "The government is doing everything they can to greenwash themselves when at the same time we have a financial system in this country that is actively financing companies and institutions that are destroying the planet."

  • UK economy grew more than thought at end of miserable 2020

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's coronavirus-hammered economy grew more quickly than previously thought in the final three months of last year but still shrank by the most in more than three centuries in 2020 as a whole, official data showed on Wednesday. Gross domestic product increased by 1.3% between October and December last year from the previous three-month period, the Office for National Statistics said. In 2020, gross domestic product fell by 9.8% from 2019, only slightly less sharp than an initial estimate of a 9.9% slump.

  • Ruppersberger focuses on Dundalk amid Postal Service delays

    More complaints about U.S. Postal Service delivery delays have amassed from across the country, but a Maryland congressman is focusing on one particular post office.

  • A timeline of Roy Williams’ coaching career. He was the fastest to ever win 900 games

    We look back at some of the highlights of the storied career of Roy Williams.

  • Exclusive: Covid passport trials to begin at UK events within weeks

    Covid passports are set to be trialled at events in Britain within weeks, The Telegraph can reveal, as the Government pushes ahead with the idea despite a growing rebellion by MPs. New details of around a dozen pilot schemes for safely opening large events will be announced in the coming days, with plans to trial Covid certification checks. The FA Cup final, an FA Cup semi-final, the League Cup final and the World Snooker Championship are taking part, with the Brit Awards also in discussions. People going to the events will be asked to take a Covid test to gain entry and another after attendance so that any spreading of the virus can be monitored. Government scientists are closely involved in designing the pilots and will watch everything from crowd flows to ventilation systems to learn lessons about running large events. Multiple government sources involved in the planning told The Telegraph it was hoped that Covid passports – producing a certificate showing your virus status – will feature in some pilots. The events will run throughout April and May, and ministers want enough conclusions to be drawn for the reopening of large events to be able to happen from as early as mid-June. While events in April will require a negative Covid test to gain entry, it is hoped some of the pilots in May can trial an updated NHS app which shows whether someone has had a jab, negative test or antibodies – what has been described a Covid passport.

  • Jill Biden treats reporters to April Fools' Day prank

    Reporters traveling with first lady Jill Biden got an April Fools’ Day surprise on their flight back from California to Washington on Thursday. During meal service, a flight attendant with a “Jasmine” nametag passed out Dove ice cream bars. In her 2019 memoir, “Where the Light Enters,” Biden admitted she enjoys playing pranks.