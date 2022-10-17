After pandemic dip, sexual violence on college campuses back on rise

Reports of sexual violence on Connecticut’s college campuses rose nearly 40% last year, marking an approximate return to pre-pandemic levels of sexual assault, stalking and intimate partner violence.

The annual reports to the Connecticut General Assembly Higher Education and Employment Advancement Committee, submitted by 32 public and private higher education institutions, recorded a total of 393 cases of sexual assault, 61 cases of stalking and 175 cases of intimate partner violence, for a total of 629 reports of sexual violence made to colleges during the 2021 calendar year.

The 2021 numbers jumped 40% from the 451 reports made in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and are just 35 cases (5%) shy of the 664 reports of sexual violence made in 2019.

“We know that there’s way more that’s unreported than what’s shown in those numbers,” Meghan Scanlon, the president and CEO of the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence, said. “There are a lot of reasons that individuals might not come forward.”

According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, more than 26% of female undergraduate students and close to 7% of male students experience rape or sexual assault. Nearly 6% of all students experience stalking after entering college. According to the Partnership Against Domestic Violence, 21% of college students have experienced dating violence with their current partner.

Scanlon said that empowering students to talk, report and speak up about sexual violence is key to addressing the issue of underreporting, especially for cases of intimate partner violence, which Scanlon said does not get the same level of conversation or awareness as sexual assault.

“A lot of times, universities don’t want to highlight these things that happen. They want to sort of minimize them and not openly talk about them as much,” Scanlon said. “I think we kind of just have to flip the script on that and be able to talk about them in a much more open way and that these are not issues to sort of be hushed about or shameful of. There’s no shame in talking about this. It’s prevalent throughout our entire society, [and] it is a public health crisis.”

Story continues

Beth Hamilton, executive director of the Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence, said that the rise in sexual violence reports does not necessarily signal an increase in violence on campus, but rather a greater level of comfort in disclosing experiences with universities.

Hamilton said that the 51% increase in sexual assault cases on college campuses between 2020 and 2021 mirrored the trend in reports to the coalition.

“While it might seem alarming to see a 51% increase, what it actually reflects is folks feeling comfortable enough to go to the institutions and to be able to make those reports, honoring the experiences that they have had and trying to have some accountability or ask for accommodations or get the support that they need,” Hamilton said. “When you see those numbers being very low, it doesn’t mean that sexual violence isn’t happening. It simply means that folks are not sharing their experiences with the institutions.”

Hamilton and Scanlon said that when survivors do report, it is vital that universities present students with an array of options to pursue.

“I think it’s a ‘both, and’ strategy where you want survivors to absolutely have access to high quality services, a menu of different options to choose from, not just one counseling department,” Hamilton said. “On both sides, there is accountability for the folks who have caused harm, but there are also services for survivors, regardless of whether or not they would like to report formally to the institution. And I think [when] both of those things happen in parallel paths, it helps to build more belief and support for the institution being able to respond adequately to instances of sexual violence that are happening on their campus.”

Many universities are precluded from investigating sexual violence reports that do not occur on campus or involve a member of the university community.

Historically, the number of sexual violence investigations, and subsequent accountability for perpetrators of that violence, has been low. Between 2014 and 2021, the Connecticut General Assembly collected more than 6,000 reports of sexual violence. During that period, 14% of those reports reached the investigation stage, and less than 3% of reports ended in the alleged perpetrator’s removal from the university.

Many survivor advocates point to the sweeping changes in Title IX policy during the Trump administration that strengthened the rights of accused parties in university sexual misconduct investigations as a key factor in the reduction of investigations and favorable outcomes for survivors of sexual violence.

“Unfortunately, because of the federal regulations that we saw implemented in 2020, [investigation] processes have become a lot more formal and a lot more confusing for survivors. I think as we hopefully are able to roll back those regulations to something that is more balanced and more appropriate for these instances, we can hopefully have investigations that are more accessible and really feel like an option to survivors who right now, maybe understandably, are very overwhelmed by that potential option,” Bridget Koestner, the current policy manager at the Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence, said.

Koestner is also the chair of the Connecticut General Assembly’s Council on Sexual Misconduct Climate Assessments. Over the last year, the task force has worked to develop a more comprehensive campus climate survey gauging student experiences with sexual assault, stalking and intimate partner violence.

“I’m definitely hopeful that they’ll show us some new numbers,” Koestner said. “Right now, the numbers that we have are disclosures that came to the attention of some campus authority, to some extent or another. What we can get from the campus climate surveys would be self-reports, so individuals that had [sexual violence] experiences but may not have told anybody, or may have only told friends.”

The survey strives to create a more accurate picture of the reality of sexual violence on college campuses. Koestner said the survey will collect data on student demographics to determine if certain groups are experiencing a disproportionate level of sexual violence. Another key data point will be student perceptions of campus safety and resources so universities can foster environments of trust with survivors of sexual violence.

Connecticut colleges are still a ways away from collecting this information. Koestner said that the surveys will not roll out until their implementation date in March 2024. In the meantime, Koestner hopes that campus communities build on their strengths to protect students.

“We know that there is an increased rate of sexual violence among people that are in the typical undergraduate age group as it is, and we’re in a unique position with having colleges and universities where there are these smaller close communities,” Koestner said. “We have an opportunity to prevent violence in those spaces because of the community aspect as well as intervene if it occurs. I think it’s important that we really ensure that we utilize those communities in a way to reduce violence against folks in that age group.”

Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence call or text hotline: 1-888-999-5545

Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence call or text hotline: 888-774-2900

Alison Cross can be reached at across@courant.com