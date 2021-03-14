The pandemic has disrupted childhood vaccinations, dropping by 11 million doses in the past year: CDC director

Refinery29

We've reached peak mattress fatigue: blame the paradox of choice or the fact that most of us are completely exhausted in general, but choosing a bed — or even a mattress topper — is tiring. Given the overwhelming number of mattress options available, we decided to actually try out the top-rated styles from the biggest brands first hand — by sleeping on them for a full 30 days. We all have unique bodies and quirks that contribute to our snoozing preferences — but, ultimately, a good mattress should allow us to sleep happily and soundly (like the people in those subway ads). Specific sleep styles aside, there's one factor to look for when buying the "right" mattress: one that keeps your spine aligned while applying supportive pressure evenly to your body (kind of like a hug). The rest, like size and material preference, is pretty variable — which is why each of the R29 testers ahead has a unique set of parameters to judge their chosen foam to hybrid and cooling mattresses by. Scroll on for their honest reviews that will hopefully help you feel a little less restless when buying the mattress of your dreams.At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.Sealy Cocoon Chill MattressMattress Type: Memory foam Sleeper Style: Side Pros: Cooling Built-In TopperCons: Weight "When this mattress arrived perfectly rolled into a neat tube, I couldn't believe there was actually a full queen-sized mattress within the box. My boyfriend and I had just moved into a new loft in Brooklyn, and we, unfortunately, dragged our old memory foam with us. We knew it was time to make that big-ticket, adult-y purchase on a new mattress, but we really wanted one with some special features. That's when we came across the Cocoon Chill."We both like to sleep on our sides and are quite hot-blooded individuals (often leaving the A/C running throughout winter). We agreed on one thing and one thing only: the mattress had to have some sort of cooling effect. "After we settled onto the new mattress a strange phenomenon occurred: we both fell asleep and took a nap. Now, neither of us nap— we're too quick, perky, and neurotic for that, but this Cocoon mattress really brought its name to life with its snuggly embrace. After sleeping on it for several nights we were both having trouble actually getting up the next day—it was that cozy. The premium stretch-knit cover, which is infused with phase-change materials that absorb and dissipate heat, was cool to the touch and kept our sheets crisp and chilly. Neither of us woke up drenched in sweat, and we haven't since."The Perfect Fit memory foam is truly game-changing; morphing around your body like a clay mold. The only downside? The mattress is quite heavy for my feather arms, but it's something we're willing to overlook for the sake of deep slumbers and supported backs." Sealy Sealy Cocoon Chill Mattress, $, available at SealyTempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud MattressMattress Type: Memory FoamSleeper Style: SidePros: Pressure ReliefCons: Acclimation Period"My partner and I had been sleeping on a 2008 IKEA Sultan mattress for years (a purchase I made for my first apartment after college). And, after 12 years of this mattress being moved in and out of numerous apartments, houses, and cities, it was time for a change." "The entire process from delivery to set up was quick and simple. The mattress was delivered in a very timely manner and surprisingly came packaged in a drawstring canvas bag with easy directions for set up. I was able to remove it from the bag, unroll it, and it was ready to be used that evening! It was seriously as easy as 1, 2, sleep!""At first, it was a little touch and go with the Tempur-Cloud because we had never owned an all-foam mattress before — and, to be honest, had forgotten what a good night's sleep felt like. But, after sleeping on the new mattress for about 2 weeks, our bodies adapted to it and it truly started to feel like we were (as the name suggests) sleeping on a cloud. It's plush, supportive, and comfortable — and we love how it adapts to our respective weights, shapes, and body temperatures. (We also have the Tempur-Cloud Breeze Dual Cooling Pillow, and the combo of both the pillow and mattress is life-changing.)"Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud®, $, available at Tempur-PedicSaatva Classic Luxury Firm MattressMattress Type: Hybrid (Foam & Spring) Sleeper Style: Side, Stomach, & BackPros: Soft-Yet-Firm SupportCons: Mattress Pattern"My ideal mattress is somewhat of an impossibility: My back craves something super-firm, but I need my mattress to allow me to sleep on my side and stomach without my extremities losing circulation. I despise the feeling of being trapped in a foam mattress like a bug in honey, but I also don’t want to wake up each time a partner moves on the other side of the bed. What I really want is a mattress that can read my mind and body — here’s hoping my grandchild’s grandchild will one day invent it to honor my legacy. But, as such, I’ve become resigned to the fact that I was born to doze in the wrong century. I’m like Oscar Wilde, but for sleeping." "But, Saatva’s Classic in Luxury Firm comes as close to the future as I’ve seen. Unlike many online mattresses, it has springs inside, which is a must for me, as all-foam mattresses give me that 'help I’m stuck and I can’t get up' feeling. Also, it doesn’t come in a box, which means no weird smells. The company let me review the thinner mattress for free, in order to fit my sheets, and I was pleased that it still felt substantial. Upon the first trial, I was immediately skeptical of its 'Euro pillow top' as too squishy and hilly, as I like a more uniform surface, but the thought fled my mind as quickly as it entered it because I fell asleep immediately. I woke up without the sore back I typically get from beds that are slightly softer than a wooden board." "Likewise, I thought that the bed was perhaps a little too hard when I first jumped into it and made a thunk sound. But, I quickly forgot, because — you guessed it — I fell asleep again. That pillow top cradles the curves of my body without making me feel like I was in a me-shaped cake mold." "And while it’s not exactly a black hole of movement, the only time I really feel jostled by my partner is when they get in or out of bed. Honestly, sleeping in this Saatva makes me feel single." "There are drawbacks, though. Saatva doesn’t maintain showrooms, so I couldn’t try it out before I placed an order, although customers have 120 days to change their mind (with a $100 fee). Also — and this is so nitpicky — but there are these bizarre berry designs all over the mattress that are dark enough that they show through both the mattress protector and a set of pale sheets like an infestation of shadow fruit. Are Saatvas berries? (Are they a vegetable?) It drives me nuts, but again, it's only temporary, because I’m usually asleep before I get a chance to really notice it."Saatva The Saatva Classic Mattress, $, available at SaatvaNectar Memory Foam MattressMattress Type: Memory foam Sleeper Style: Side and back Pros: Comfortable contouring softness relieves pressure, meets CertiPUR-US standards for emissions and durability.Cons: On the firmer side, needs a cover for extra cooling or extra softness "Up until now, I have only purchased mattresses the old school way, by walking around a store's showroom with a supplied sanitary hanky to cover the pillow, and testing them one by one like a GD Goldilocks of mattresses. After crowning the winner, I've emptied out my checking account upwards of $1200 with an added white-glove delivery service charge since the coiled thing is so big and I am quite small at 5' 1" and nary a hulking partner or roommate. This year though, after buying a new home (and truly emptying the bank account) I was on the search for an affordable mattress for our guest room during Covid-times with no interest in visiting a store to snuggle up on multiple beds or paying for extra delivery services. Hence the weeks of online research began and ended with a Nectar mattress." "First, while this is for the guest room, for reasons of both considerations for future guests like my mother-in-law who is asthmatic, a father who has back problems, and a few uppity close friends, I wanted affordable but not cheap in quality. Also, for this review, my partner and I did sleep on the mattress for just over 30 days which was a fun little escape within our own house. Oh, the times we live in — where spending a month in the guest room is considered an exciting adventure. I'm a side and back sleeper and have always slept on hybrid mattresses with coils and some foam. In consideration of health and environment, I wanted something that had no to low emissions, and also something that will last." "All of this is what finally, after weeks of research, led me to the Nectar memory foam mattress. The company is always running promotions so the purchase not only included a nice discount on the memory foam mattress, but also came with a set of pillows, sheets, and mattress cover. This is the cost-conscious bundle I wanted right now. I did not order white glove delivery and the mattress came in three weeks (slightly over the 5 - 10 business day promise but, we're in a pandemic) rolled up in a tall box about the size of a narrow refrigerator. I dragged the box in the house and into the guest room, opened it up, and by myself (!) unrolled it onto the platform frame. It was hefty but I did it. My first test was the smell test — I'm very sensitive to smells and while not scientific, I was sniffing for chemical scents. There was some slight smell so I opened the windows in the room and returned the next day to no smell at all. One of the reasons I bought the Nectar over other well-reviewed cheaper mattresses is that it had the CertiPUR-US seal which means it's not made with any ozone depleters, toxic flame retardants, formaldehyde, mercury, lead, and other heavy metals." "And now the sleep test. My husband and I slept on this mattress for a little over a month. We are both side and back sleepers although I would categorize him as a mover and a shaker sleeper. Since I've never slept on a foam mattress for more than a night or two as someone else's guest, the feeling was pretty different than what I was used to with my hybrid coil pillow-top mattress. The first very positive thing I noticed was that I didn't feel my husband's movements as much. Practically not at all! I've grown used to his restless moving and this was nice, very nice. Not a con, but something to get used to for me, was a more firm feeling of the multi-layered foam. I did feel like the mattress contoured to my pointy little shoulders and wide hips but I'm not sure if I prefer this measured contouring to the pillowy smush I'm used to. For nights I fell asleep on my back however, it was perfect. The considered 5-layered foam construction felt sturdy — like it was cradling me into a meditative deep sleep and my back felt more supported than my current mattress.""Final thoughts — the Nectar mattress makes an excellent guest room mattress, mattress for back sleepers, for someone who has a partner that moves around a lot, or someone who wants something on the firmer side but still needs good pressure relief and cares about quality. If I were to continue sleeping on the Nectar mattress every night, I personally would add a pillow top because that's what I'm used to and I happen to like a little extra softness on my mattress. In fact, right before I filed this review, I did go ahead and buy this organic, washable wool mattress topper so it's an option for any guests who may also want extra softness."Nectar Memory Foam Mattress - Queen, $, available at NectarHelix Sleep Midnight LUXE MattressMattress Type: Hybrid (Foam & Spring) Sleeper Style: Back & SidePros: Soft-Yet-Firm SupportCons: Weight"Just last month, my partner and I got Helix's hybrid mattress the Midnight LUXE. Mattresses are extremely important for us: I have some back issues and my partner is an avid golfer who suffers from restless leg syndrome. And, before COVID hit, we traveled quite often which gave us the opportunity to sleep on an incredible number of mattresses over the years — so, as you can imagine, we've become unusually aware of the various properties that separate the high-quality ones from the absolute duds." "While our preferences for mattresses vary slightly, firmness is a main shared priority — but, since we're both fairly restless sleepers, there's a level of softness that's important when we inevitably end up tossing from our backs to our sides. Mattresses that are too firm often give me neck and shoulder pain when I'm on my side, and mattresses that are too soft tend to have the same effect when I'm sleeping on my back. Essentially, we'd been playing out the role of Goldilocks unendingly as we moved from to soft to firm to finally just right. That's where the Midnight Luxe comes in with its as close to perfect (as we've yet to experience) blend of support and comfort for sleeping on our backs AND our sides." "The only real negative we experienced with our new Helix mattress was the challenge of getting it from our door to our bedroom: the box had to weigh over 200 pounds. Luckily we had some family available to help heave it inside — and once it was out of the box, the mattress unfolded easily and was very manageable to get set into place. After a few hours of filling out and 'breathing,' it was good to go that very first night! And, we literally (if you can believe it) had no adjustment period to it like you usually experience with new mattresses. It was perfect from the get-go and we've been sleeping soundly ever since."Helix Midnight LUXE Mattress (Queen), $, available at HelixAvocado Green MattressMattress Type: Hybrid (Foam & Spring) Sleeper Style: Side & StomachPros: Eco-Friendly & SupportiveCons: Initial Firmness "My partner and I had been sleeping on an all-foam mattress but weren't totally satisfied due to our distinctly opposite sleep styles; while the softer memory foam worked well for me (a sound side sleeper), it wasn't supportive enough for him (a restless stomach sleeper). So, we went on the hunt for a hybrid compromise and settled on Avocado's Green Mattress (a combo of organic foam latex, wool, cotton, and pocketed support coils) — due in part to its eco-friendly ethos and for all the positive-review buzz we'd seen.""We weren't sure what to expect but had been forewarned that the mattress is FIRM and does take some getting used to (many reviews highly recommended the plush mattress topper for sleepers who preferred extra cushioning, aka me). The mattress arrived a few weeks before the topper came, completely compressed in a heavy but easy-enough-to-push-upstairs box. After snipping open the package and unfurling it from the box, we let it alone to decompress atop our bedframe before a first-night test run. At first glance, it looked and felt sturdy, soft, and well-made; all of the stitches, seams, and helpful side handles felt thoughtfully placed and sustainably crafted. We didn't notice any strange out-of-the-box smells, either!""The first night was, as is to be expected with any new mattress, restless. I spent half the night wriggling from side to side trying to avoid having my entire arm fall asleep, while my already restless stomach-sleeping partner did his usual toss-and-turn routine. But, each night we got more and more comfortable as our bodies adjusted from the too-firm initial response into the more-supportive long-term mindset. And, by the time the topper arrived a few weeks after, we had already adjusted to the mattress as is (although the topper did add a little extra cushy-oomph). The good thing about the topper: previously my partner was not able to sleep on beds with toppers that were too plush because they hurt his lower back while sleeping in a stomach position — this topper offered cush with firm-enough support that aforementioned sinkage wasn't an issue for him. The topper is also like a mini-soft version of the mattress—it's very premium.""Ultimately, I am still a soft-style sleeper who loves a cushy all-foam mattress. But, this sustainably made hybrid has taught me (especially as I get older) that firmness does not always translate to bad sleep — it translates to better body support once you get past the acclimation period. It's also trained me to try transitioning to back-style sleeping, which is ultimately a safer sleep position for my body (and has helped me cut down on waking up with no feeling in my hands). And most of all, I love that I am sleeping on something that was made sustainably and is free from harsh chemicals. Better for me and better for the environment! All in all, this mattress is a great eco-friendly investment for couples with distinctly different sleep styles who are looking for better support long term." Avocado Green Mattress, $, available at AvocadoParachute The MattressMattress Type: Organic Cotton, Wool, & Steel CoilsSleeper Style: SidePros: Pressure-Point ReliefCons: Coil-Zone Acclimation"For their support layers, Parachute uses coils — 6,000 of them. Right out of the box, The Mattress improved my sleep. I found myself waking up rested again and often in the same position as when I went to sleep. However, the surface still felt too hard for me initially. (God, I thought, have I suddenly turned into the princess from the Princess and the Pea?) But after three weeks, a down alternative topper, and then no down alternative topper, everything softened up and settled in. (This is probably why some mattress companies have mandatory 30-day break-in periods.)" "My head and neck felt supported with a very light sink, and my upper back pain disappeared. The only other issue I experienced was acclimating my body to where the 'zones' were in the mattress to make sure my hips hit the firmer coils at just the right angle. It was a learning curve I could have done without, but a very minor one in the end.""Parachute’s offering gave me back a good night’s sleep — even if $1,899 for a queen is on the high end of what’s available today both online and in stores." Parachute Home Parachute The Mattress, $, available at ParachuteBrooklyn Bedding Brooklyn Sedona HybridMattress Type: Hybrid (Foam & Spring) Sleeper Style: Side, Stomach, & BackPros: Soft-Yet-Firm Support & Pressure ReliefCons: Edge Support"Last month, my partner and I got Brooklyn Bedding's most recent and most luxe mattress: the Sedona Hybrid. We were way overdue. Our previous mattress was beyond lumpy, but we were struggling to agree on a replacement amid all the available options. We were drawn to the Sedona because it claimed to be a resort-style, high-end option that would feel cloud-like without sacrificing back support."We both prefer a firm mattress; my husband prefers a very firm mattress. So was a little worried that the inches of foam on top — layers of comfort foam, memory foam, and high-density foam — would end up feeling too squishy for us. Brooklyn Bedding rates this as a 'medium' on the firmness scale."My fears were unwarranted. Yes, the top of the mattress was soft, but it felt luxurious rather than suffocating. The dense foam took the pressure off my shoulder and hip when I slept on my side, and the coils beneath offered plenty of support. From night one, I woke up ache-free. And I grew to love the mattress more and more over the course of the month. My 'firmer is better' partner was on the fence the first few nights, but ultimately came to love the balance of softness and support the mattress offers. He favors his side at night too and noticed an immediate decrease in some nagging shoulder pain he'd been dealing with, thanks to the foam layers."One last perk: The mattress is cooling, which is a big plus since I tend to run hot at night. "If I have one quibble, it's with the edge support, which I found to be a little lacking. My husband and I share a queen-size bed, and I tend to push him to the edge over the course of a night. Since the edges tend to collapse a bit when you get too close, I've had to learn to share our mattress space a little more generously, which doesn't come naturally to me. But besides that, I'm a huge fan. I'm excited to get into bed every night, which I think is a measure of a great mattress."Brooklyn Bedding Brooklyn Bedding Brooklyn Sedona Hybrid, $, available at Brooklyn BeddingPlushBeds The Botanical Bliss Organic Latex MattressMattress Type: Organic Latex, Wool, & CottonSleeper Style: SidePros: Pressure Relief Cons: Price Point"When I was asked if I wanted to review a mattress, I volunteered immediately. I've been sleeping on a cheap one for the past three years, and, especially in the past few months, my back has been feeling it. I'm a side sleeper, so I opted to try out PlushBeds Botanical Bliss Organic Latex Mattress, which earned mattress review site Tuck's highest rating for side sleepers of any weight. Plus, the brand was named the best luxury mattress brand of 2018, and who doesn't love luxury?""When I think latex, I think of the rubbery material that makes condoms, clothing, and thigh-high boots — not a soft, comfortable mattress. But PlushBeds uses layers of organic Dunlop latex, each layer calibrated to a different firmness, to lend support and softness to the mattress. The latex is the bottom layer of the mattress, beneath a layer of organic wool for temperature regulation and a layer of organic cotton for moisture absorption and unrestricted airflow. All these layers mean that the mattress is very heavy — PlushBeds sent an agent to carry it to my third-floor walkup for me, which was great because I could not have managed it on my own.""All this weight has a use, though: the mattress cradles the pressure points of your body, reducing aches; PlushBeds is often recommended by chiropractors and orthopedic specialists. This checks out: my sore back is now gone. I’m also sleeping more soundly, even though it’s the middle of summer. It would normally be out of my budget, but if you have the cash to spend then I think it's worth it. How’s that for luxury?"PlushBeds The Botanical Bliss Organic Latex Mattress, $, available at PlushBedsLeesa Hybrid MattressMattress Type: Hybrid (Foam & Spring)Sleeper Style: HotPros: Cooling SupportCons: Out-Of-The-Box Smell"My partner and I put a lot of research into finding a mattress that was supportive but doesn't trap heat — which was our biggest qualm with our last Tempur-Pedic foam bed. We loved how it gave us back and hip support, but hated waking up in a sweat in the middle of the night.""We were hopeful the Leesa would hold up to its claims and decided to upgrade to a King. Unfortunately, our bed-frame arrived late, and the Leesa stayed in the box for two weeks. Big mistake. I didn't realize that when you leave a foam mattress in a box, it can intensify that new mattress chemical-y smell. The Leesa smelled so strong the first night, it made me nauseous. It didn't bother my partner as much. (For this reason, the company strongly urges customers to remove the mattress from the box asap.)""Thankfully, the smell dissipated quickly, because now we couldn't love our mattress more. It provides the perfect amount of support — we both live pretty active lives and never wake up sore, achy, or like we "slept on something wrong," which was a common occurrence before. The foam is soft enough that it's comfortable but firm enough that one of us can move in the middle of the night and the other doesn't feel a thing. We've honestly had the best sleep ever.""As for the cooling claims, it's definitely an improvement from our last bed, but we both still run pretty hot. We ordered new cooling sheets and a comforter and if that doesn't help, we're just going to have to be one of those couples that cuddle for five minutes and then retreat to our sides of the bed for the rest of the night. Is this what marriage is like?"Leesa Leesa Hybrid Mattress, $, available at LeesaWink Beds The WinkBed MattressMattress Type: Hybrid (Foam & Spring)Sleeper Style: RestlessPros: Sink-Into-Bed SupportCons: Aesthetic Durability"This mattress was a serious winner for me. It’s handmade in Wisconsin when ordered, so it takes a couple of weeks to arrive, but other than the wait I had no real complaints. Right out of the literal box, it was fluffy, supportive, and odor-free. The blue-and-white trim around the top looks pretty regal, and this bed softened up to my liking within a week or two.""Wink’s main and original mattress is a hybrid (coils and foam) and comes in four variations: softer, luxury firm, firm, and plus. They also make a memory foam bed and an eco-friendly mattress featuring 100% natural materials. I chose the luxury firm, their most popular style, and as someone who likes to sink into their bed, I wasn’t disappointed. But it’s nice that they have so many options. Their Plus model is also great because it’s one of the only bed-in-a-box, luxury beds to accommodate heavier weights.""The mattress itself has a Tencel cover, which sleeps cooler than linen, wicks away heat, and is softer than silk, according to the site. Then there’s a gel-infused memory foam layer, which is what provides a lot of the immediate comfort you feel when you lie down, individually wrapped coils, and great edge support (something you’ll really come to appreciate when you share your bed with little kids).""My only gripe: when I change the sheets, the top of the mattress already looks very used even though it’s only a couple of months old, so that’s definitely a little disappointing. Otherwise, when I go to sleep, I stay asleep. No tossing and turning, no back pain, and no grogginess in the morning because I didn’t actually get a good night’s rest."WinkBeds The WinkBed, $, available at WinkBedsCasper Sleep Wave MattressMattress Type: FoamSleeper Style: SidePros: BreathabilityCons: Pressure Relief"I'd never owned a foam mattress prior to this test, having only ever slept as a guest on Tempur-Pedic at my cousin's house. SO, I was jazzed to give Casper's newest five-layer foam style a go in my own space! The Wave is built to provide contour support and temperature regulation — two things that I (the sweaty side sleeper) desperately need.""When it arrived the entire process was very white-glove with the delivery guy staying to help unbox and properly set up the mattress on my bed (a feat I could not have accomplished alone, this thing is heavy AF). Once The Wave was unfurled from its compact packaging, I left it alone on my bed for a few hours to do its plump-up thing. There was no weird residual chemical smell and by bedtime, it was ready to go.""That first night was a little touch and go, as my body wasn't used to the whole contouring-foam feeling (which in certain side-sleeping positions put pressure on my hips and shoulders causing them to cramp). But, aside from that, it felt like I was sleeping on a breathable cushy cloud — that was even more amplified when I threw some super soft linen sheets on top of it.""Although the pressure issue persisted through the 30-day trial run, it helped give me the push I needed to convert myself into a back sleeper — a position where this mattress really shines support wise. When I'm on my back, The Wave is everything you'd want in a mattress: soft-yet-firm, full-body supportive, and incredibly breathable for sweat-prone sleepers. Plus, when snoozing with a plus one, any other-side-of-the-bed movement is nearly undetectable."Casper Sleep Wave Mattress, $, available at CasperDreamCloud Luxury Hybrid MattressMattress Type: Hybrid (Foam & Spring)Sleeper Style: SidePros: PriceCons: Initial Firmness"DreamCloud makes a 'luxuriously' built hybrid mattress for a fraction of the price of more established retailers. It’s 15” high, features a quilted cashmere cover, and a gel-infused memory foam top to cradle your body and keep you cool. It also has five different comfort zones to support different parts of your body in different ways. (For example, the top where your head rests is softer than the middle where your lower back sits.)""Out of the box, this baby pops up and has no smell. The first two weeks, it was definitely on the stiffer side which, as a side sleeper, I abhor. But as the weeks went on, it softened up substantially without losing its support. As the bed has pocketed coils in the center, air circulated well, and I never got that clammy, stick-to-you feeling you sometimes experience with all-foam mattresses.""My partner, who’s a lot heavier than me, also really enjoyed it, and so did our two kids, who loved jumping on it. When compared to five-star hotel mattresses, I’d say this held its own. The best part, however, is that this company offers a 365-day trial. If you’re not satisfied after a year, you can return it no questions asked!"DreamCloud DreamCloud’s Luxury Hybrid Mattress, $, available at DreamCloud SleepEssentia Classic 8 MattressMattress Type: Organic Latex & Memory Foam Sleeper Style: BackPros: Sustainability Cons: Firmness"This very expensive, hypoallergenic, natural foam, natural latex, and GOTS organic cotton covered mattress was overall pretty good — but there were definitely a few hiccups.""When this extremely heavy beauty was unrolled from the box, there was a definite smell, and I'm not sensitive to odors. For the first month, it was also pretty firm, and I do not like pretty firm. I like soft, pillowy, sink-into-ya, never wanna-leave-ya gooeyness from my beds, even if that's not ideal for my back. So at first, I was sad. But, I know that you have to give a mattress a good 30 days before you can truly judge it. As time went on, the mattress didn't lose its firmness, but it did soften up and start to mold to my body. The next month that I slept on it, we got along just fine, and I woke up feeling well-rested.""If you're a hot sleeper and concerned about a latex mattress heating you up too much as you snooze, the Canadian company promises that 'the surface is three degrees cooler than your internal body temperature over an eight-hour sleep cycle.' Personally, it never overheated me, but I keep my bedroom pretty cool.""I would recommend this product to a friend who really, really cares about their sleep as well as the environment and buying all organic, natural, and organically certified products. I’d also recommend it to someone who has a back injury or issues — it’s definitely on the firmer side and super supportive. Otherwise, I’m not sure the price tag justifies the product. The mattress also has a very low profile — only 8 inches high — so that’s another thing to keep in mind when pairing it with an existing bed frame or if you’re swapping it for something that was way higher."Essentia Classic 8, $, available at EssentiaTemper-Pedic TEMPUR-breeze MattressMattress Type: Cooling FoamSleeper Style: StomachPros: Temperature Regulation Cons: Weight"I’m convinced that Tempur-Pedic makes mattresses so that you’ll never want to move. I mean that in a couple of ways: one, once you lie down on this mattress, you’ll be so comfortable that you literally never want to get up; and two, this mattress is so heavy that it makes transporting it from one home to another essentially impossible. Obviously, this is not actually how Tempur-Pedic actually designs its mattresses, but it was my experience testing the Tempur-breeze.""Initially I was drawn to this mattress because the foam and fabric are supposed to have a cooling effect, which helps you sleep in higher temperatures. When I began testing, I lived in an apartment that didn’t have air-conditioning, which is exactly as miserable as it sounds. Each night in my old bed felt like an infrared sauna wrap. The Tempur-breeze promises to keep you chill thanks to cool-to-touch fabric and material that absorbs heat as you sleep and encourages airflow.""There’s solid scientific evidence suggesting that the ideal temperature to sleep in is between 60 and 67 degrees — not 90 degrees, which was the temperature of my room. Although a mattress couldn’t lower the temperature of my room by 30 degrees, it can cool me by three degrees. You can actually feel the chill when you feel the slippery outer fabric of the SmartClimate Dual Cover System, which made it challenging to keep a fitted sheet secure, especially if you toss and turn. With some fans on full blast and only a thin blanket on my bed, I stayed a comfy temperature throughout the night. And since the mattress is so comfortable, I had fewer middle-of-the-night wake-ups than usual, too.""This mattress is without a doubt the most comfortable and luxurious surface I’ve ever rested my bod on. (For context, I was using a cheap six-year-old spring mattress before making the switch.) I’m a stomach-sleeper, but the memory foam cradled all my curves and all my edges perfectly. The first night it actually made me kind of paranoid that I couldn’t feel my body on the mattress. I woke up with a lot less neck pain and fewer creaks than usual, which made me want to jump up and down like Kelly in the Tempur-Pedic commercials of the 90s. Even my dog, who sleeps on the bed with me, seemed to visibly relax when he sunk into the mattress.""The one and only caveat I have to mention about the Tempur-Pedic breeze is its weight. While testing, I moved apartments and made the bold decision to not hire professional movers. When Tempur-Pedic's white glove delivery service dropped off the mattress, they made it look incredibly easy. But carrying this mattress up three flights of stairs with my partner was like trying to haul a massive, 123-pound lasagna noodle up a mountain. Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-breeze°, $, available at Tempur-Pedic