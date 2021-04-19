Pandemic drives traditional burning of Swiss snowman into Alps

  • The Boeoegg, a snowman, burns in a bonfire on Devil's Bridge near Andermatt
  • The Boeoegg, a snowman, stands atop of a bonfire on Devil's Bridge near Andermatt
  • The Boeoegg, a snowman, is burning in a bonfire on Devil's Bridge near Andermatt
  • The Boeoegg, a snowman, is burning in a bonfire on Devil's Bridge near Andermatt
  • The Boeoegg, a snowman, stands atop of a bonfire on Devil's Bridge near Andermatt
1 / 5

Pandemic drives traditional burning of Swiss snowman into Alps

The Boeoegg, a snowman, burns in a bonfire on Devil's Bridge near Andermatt
·1 min read

ANDERMATT, Switzerland (Reuters) - The coronavirus pandemic saw a traditional Swiss annual rite of spring, the burning of the Boeoegg snowman, moved to the remote Devil's Bridge in central Switzerland on Monday to deter crowds, the first time it has taken place outside Zurich.

Made of wadding and filled with firecrackers, the Boeoegg's fiery end is supposed to signal how much longer winter will last. The faster its head explodes, the sooner spring will arrive.

With spectators not allowed, a television broadcast showed the decapitation took almost 13 minutes this year - below the average time.

Officials in Zurich, Switzerland's financial capital, cancelled the event for the second year in a row to prevent crowds from gathering.

It moved this year to the remote Devil's Bridge near the Gotthard Pass in Uri canton in the Alps, which legend has it the Devil agreed to build in return for the first soul to cross it, only to be outwitted by locals who sent a billy goat across first.

(Reporting by Arnd Wiegmann, Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

Recommended Stories

  • America reaches milestone with COVID-19 vaccine widely available to those who want it, but hesitancy still casts a shadow

    USA TODAY's panel of experts celebrate the success of the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine program but worry that although most Americans can get a shot, too many won't.

  • Man who drove through Detroit crime scene shooting at officer shot dead

    As police were investigating a shooting and car crash, a man drove through the crime scene, firing a gun out of the vehicle, police say.

  • Man, 29, arrested in connection with burglary of woman in 60s who was tied up and left for two days

    An investigation was launched after the woman in her 60s was assaulted and tied up then left for two dies by a burglar at her home in Frittenden, Kent.

  • Facebook braces for Derek Chauvin verdict, cracks down on threats and content that celebrates or mocks George Floyd's death

    Bracing for verdict in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, Facebook pledged to remove threats and content that celebrates or mocks George Floyd’s death.

  • 60% of Americans Have Shifted Their Homeownership Plans Due To the Pandemic — Here’s How

    The real estate market has been booming throughout the pandemic, with demand far outpacing supply. The ability to work from anywhere has spurred some buyers to purchase homes who hadn't even thought...

  • Bank of England and UK Treasury explore 'digital pound'

    The pair announced the creation of a new taskforce on Monday that will coordinate work on a possible "Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)."

  • Astra is yellow, Pfizer is green - Hungarian pastry shop offers vaccine-themed treats

    A Hungarian pastry shop has launched a range of COVID-19 vaccine-themed sweet mousses as a light-hearted antidote to angst over the different types of vaccines and the implications of receiving one or another of them. At the Sulyan family's patisserie in the small town of Veresegyhaz, northeast of Budapest, the choice is between a selection of layered mousses with colourful jelly toppings, presented in small glasses, with decorative syringes on top. Each colour of jelly represents a different COVID-19 vaccine: citrus yellow for AstraZeneca and a slightly darker yellow for Sinopharm, matcha green for Pfizer, orange for Sputnik V and a vivid blue for Moderna.

  • 'It's not safe': Parents of trans kids plan to flee their states as GOP bills loom

    Texas mom Amber Briggle said moving would be hard for her family, but “my son always comes first.”

  • Bernie Sanders says Putin is murdering Navalny 'in front of the world' for exposing the Russian president's 'vast corruption'

    The Biden administration has warned Russia there will be consequences if Navalny dies. The Putin critic has been on hunger strike for weeks.

  • Suspected poacher trampled to death by elephants in South Africa

    Three individuals, suspected of attempting to poach rhinos, were trying to outrun park rangers when they encountered a breeding herd of elephants.

  • Suburban Minneapolis police shoot, kill alleged carjacker

    Police in suburban Minneapolis shot and killed a man Sunday afternoon who was allegedly involved in a carjacking and fired shots at pursuing officers, according to a release from the Burnsville Police Department. The release said officers encountered the suspect, believed to be a white man in his 20s, driving a vehicle with stolen plates in Burnsville, south of Minneapolis. Shortly after the suspect crashed the vehicle, officers received a report that the same man had then stolen a car from a woman at gunpoint.

  • Toyota says it will introduce 15 BEVs, expand electric lineup by 2025

    Toyota Motor Corp said on Monday it will introduce 15 battery electric vehicle (BEV) models globally by 2025, expanding the automaker's electric vehicle lineup to achieve carbon neutrality before 2050. The company will increase its number of electric models to around 70 from currently offered 55, it said in a statement. The new BEV model Toyota bZ series, which was unveiled at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show on Monday, is aimed for China, the United States and Europe, the carmaker said.

  • China Says It Has No Desire to Replace Dollar With Digital Yuan

    (Bloomberg) -- China sought to allay fears it wants to topple the dollar as the world’s main reserve currency as Beijing makes bigger strides in creating its own digital yuan.People’s Bank of China Deputy Governor Li Bo said the goal for internationalizing its currency is not to replace the dollar, and the efforts to create a digital yuan are aimed at domestic use.“For the internationalization of the renminbi, we have said many times that it’s a natural process, and our goal is not to replace the U.S. dollar or other international currencies,” Li said on a panel at the Boao forum Sunday. “I think our goal is to allow the market to choose, to facilitate international trade and investment.”China’s central bank is currently testing the use of a “digital yuan” in various pilot programs across the country. A report earlier this week showed the Biden administration is increasing its scrutiny of China’s progress toward the digital yuan amid concern it could kick off a long-term bid to displace the dollar.The PBOC has been working on a digital currency since 2014 and its moves have heightened interest among central banks and policy makers, while the spread of cryptocurrencies has added to a sense that competitors to regular cash could change how the financial sector operates. The PBOC has moved closer to becoming the first major central bank to launch a virtual currency, rolling out a trial for consumers and businesses in 11 cities across the country.“The motivation for the e-yuan, for now at least, is focusing primarily on domestic use,” Li said. International “interoperability is a very complex issue and we are not in a hurry to reach any particular solution yet,” although there could be cross-border use “in the long term,” Li said.China’s Digital Yuan Won’t Topple Dollar, BOJ Official SaysThe central bank is planning to test the cross-border use of the digital yuan at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, where it could be used by both domestic users as well as athletes and visitors from overseas, Li said.Agustin Carstens, general manager of Bank for International Settlements, said on the same panel there was huge potential in the cross-border use of digital currencies as they could make foreign exchange transaction and payment settlement extremely efficient. He said countries can explore various ways to achieve international interoperability, including making different systems compatible and creating connectivity links among the systems.Bahamas Tops China in Ranking of Central Bank Digital CurrenciesWhile the digitization of the yuan could benefit its use in cross-border transactions, the key factor in determining the currency’s global role is whether China will relax its capital controls, said Shen Jianguang, chief economist at JD.com Inc. “If you want to have a global reserve currency, you need to allow foreigners to hold it, to use it.”China will also need to allow its citizens to buy more foreign assets, further develop its financial markets and allow greater exchange rate flexibility in order to push for the internationalization of yuan, Shen said in an interview at the forum.China has seen a flood of capital flows into its financial markets since last year, boosting the amount of yuan traded globally. Yet, in the context of its vast markets, foreign ownership of local stocks and bonds remains relatively low at around 5% and 3% respectively. The yuan’s share of global payments and central bank reserves is still only about 2%.“The digital yuan is a means to help monetary policy efficiency and cross-border usage with partners that tend to trade with China in goods and services, less so the major economies like the U.S.,” said Stephen Chiu, Asia FX and rates strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence. “Digital or not, it’s not so easy to move the dollar’s dominance, be it as a trade settlement or reserve currency.”How China Is Closing In on Its Own Digital Currency: QuickTakeThe initial plans for a digital currency weren’t motivated by considerations of cross-border use, according to former People’s Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan, who noted that there are many issues with using a digital currency across national borders. International use could affect monetary policy independence, and it’s important it isn’t used for crime, he said on the same panel in Boao.(Updates with comments from BIS, details on yuan trade.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Police officer’s powerful TikTok message on Daunte Wright goes viral

    Officer Brian B says someone shouldn’t be doing a police job if they can shoot someone in heat of moment

  • GOP members who voted to impeach Trump get flood of donations defying former president’s vow for revenge

    Incumbent Republican lawmakers received record donations in first quarter of 2021 as Trump yet to mobilise base for primary challengers

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene does U-turn on ‘America First’ caucus after GOP blowback

    Rep. Greene accused the media of ‘false narratives’ and focusing on race to ‘divide the American people with hate through identity politics’

  • Biden news: White House warns Russia of consequences if Navalny dies as John Kerry apologises for Trump

    Follow the latest in US politics

  • Former police detective named as suspect in Austin shooting which left three dead

    Police identified Stephen Nicholas Broderick, 41, as the suspect, and said that he is armed and dangerous

  • Derek Chauvin trial: When will we have a verdict?

    Jury will begin deliberating following closing arguments

  • Suspect arrested after manhunt for shooter who killed 3 people at tavern in Kenosha, Wisconsin

    The shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, unfolded early Sunday, leaving three people dead. A person of interest was arrested after a manhunt.