Pandemic, EU billions drive Greece's digital revolution

  • An employee works at a Greek Manpower Employment Organisation (OAED) office near Athens
  • Head of the State Independent Authority of Public Revenue George Pitsilis speaks to a citizen via teleconference in Athens
  • Folders are seen on a bookcase at a Greek Manpower Employment Organisation (OAED) office near Athens
  • Employees of the State Independent Authority of Public Revenue speak to citizens via teleconference in Athens
  • An employee works at a Greek Manpower Employment Organisation (OAED) office near Athens
1 / 5

Pandemic, EU billions drive Greece's digital revolution

An employee works at a Greek Manpower Employment Organisation (OAED) office near Athens
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lefteris Papadimas and Renee Maltezou
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Lefteris Papadimas and Renee Maltezou

ATHENS (Reuters) - Before COVID-19, visits to Greece's paper-strewn labour offices were a ordeal of queues and case files, often for basic matters that in less than a year have moved online as the pandemic upended old administrative routines.

"Essentially overnight, two thirds of the visits were no longer necessary," said Spiros Protopsaltis, head of OAED, the Organization of Employment and Unemployment Insurance.

Crammed with thousands of folders and blue OAED registration cards spilling out onto desks and floor space, the corridors of the building where he spoke still offer a daunting vision of the challenge to overhauling public services in Greece.

But conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis says he is determined to harness the pandemic to "leapfrog" other countries with green and digital reforms to change everything from energy to education.

Greece has long been an online laggard, languishing at the bottom of the European Union's digital economy rankings, but shifts forced by the pandemic and billions of euros from the EU's Recovery Fund may accelerate change.

Around 6 billion euros ($7.34 billion), a fifth of the 32 billion in EU recovery funds that Greece will receive, has been earmarked for the transition. Some 400 projects, from fibre optic networks to reinforcing cybersecurity and improving skills have been outined in a 2020-25 "Digital Transformation Bible".

"If we can do everything we've planned in the recovery, it will be truly transformational," Mitsotakis told Reuters in an interview.

Similar promises of transformation have been heard before however and years of encrusted bureaucracy as well as a debt crisis that decimated investment will not be swept away easily.

According to a 2019 OECD report, two thirds of Greeks believe they deserve better treatment from state services, which for many, mean dispiriting visits to rundown offices where case files can disappear for years.

Public offices only stopped using fax machines at the start of this year; high speed internet connection is not a given and ancient box-sized computers running on 1990s software are common.

"We still use pens to write," said Dimitris, a public sector manager planning to retire after 44 years, who did not want to give his last name in case it complicated the battle he faces to claim his pension.

CALCULATOR AND PAPER

"There are certain prerequisites for Greece to leapfrog as it needs, because right now it lags behind in most metrics," said Nikos Vettas, head of the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) thinktank.

As well as 5G infrastructure, overhauling public sector management and education reforms to improve digital skills were vital. "If you combine all this then you could have a significant positive effect on GDP growth," he said.

Pressure to shake up public services had grown as successive governments battled through the decade-long debt crisis and eye-catching initiatives, such as a unified e-government services platform, have followed.

"Even before the pandemic, 80% of our services were digital," said George Pitsilis, head of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue who says he wants to eliminate any reason to come to a tax office.

"Of course the pandemic was an accelerator," he said from one of the authority's modernized Athens offices where video calls have largely replaced in-person visits.

In other areas, progress has been slower.

For many pensioners, claiming retirement benefits involves long sessions with an official using paper and a calculator to work out how successive reforms - there were at least 13 during the financial crisis - have affected their entitlements.

Many claims are delayed for years and a target to get 80% of the system online this year appears ambitious. "Getting a pension in Greece is a nightmare," sighed Dimitris, the retiring public servant.

But other signs are more hopeful. The government points to investment plans from the likes of Microsoft and Amazon and, although many older people do not use a computer, smartphone features like an e-prescription service launched as the pandemic erupted have proved a hit.

From 1,500 people registered when it opened, there are now around 1.6 million users and nearly a quarter of drug prescriptions are issued online.

"The good thing with digital transformation is you don't necessarily need lots of physical capital," said Vettas. "You need human capital and in that regard one can be optimistic Greece can transform."

(Editing by James Mackenzie)

Recommended Stories

  • Woody Allen is being tried in the court of public opinion but cancel culture has its flaws

    Cancel culture is a way for survivors of sexual violence to seek accountability. But the public is often ill-equipped to deliver justice.

  • Will a Dispute Over Minimum Wage Slow Down the Passage of Stimulus Checks?

    Democrats control the White House, the House of Representatives, and the U.S. Senate. Specifically, they're working aggressively to pass a $1.9 trillion plan based on a framework laid out by President Joe Biden shortly before he took office. The plan includes $1,400 stimulus checks for each eligible American, including dependents.

  • Client activity on Morgan Stanley's E*Trade is 'off the charts': CFO

    The number of trades customers are making on a daily basis on E*Trade is "off the charts," Morgan Stanley Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Pruzan said at a virtual conference on Thursday. So far this year, the number new accounts opened on E*Trade has surpassed the total number of accounts that were opened in the third and fourth quarters of last year, Pruzan said. E*Trade, which Morgan Stanley acquired in 2020, is a new and growing business for the firm, and its growth comes as the recent trading frenzy centered on GameStop Corp has sparked a wave of interest from mom-and-pop investors.

  • Kevin McCarthy and Liz Cheney in awkward clash over Trump after top Republican claims ‘there is no civil war’

    Congresswoman was previously censured by Wyoming’s GOP for voting to impeach the former president

  • Georgia counties are suing Trump for legal fees following his failed voter fraud lawsuits

    Two counties in Georgia want Donald Trump to pay for the cost of his failed lawsuits alleging voter fraud in the election.

  • Bahrain: crown prince calls Israel PM on Iran nuclear talks

    Bahrain’s crown prince spoke with the Israeli prime minister on Thursday about the return to nuclear talks with Iran, Bahrain’s state-run news agency reported, as the U.S. administration tries to revive the tattered 2015 nuclear accord. Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, also the country’s prime minister, stressed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “the importance of the participation of regional countries in any negotiations on the Iranian nuclear file” to support “security and stability in the region,” according to the official Bahrain News Agency.

  • An ex-girlfriend tipped off the FBI about an alleged US Capitol rioter after he called her a 'moron'

    Richard Michetti was arraigned Tuesday in Philadelphia over his alleged participation in the January 6 insurrection.

  • In boost for COVID-19 battle, Pfizer vaccine found 94% effective in real world

    The first big real-world study of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to be independently reviewed shows the shot is highly effective at preventing COVID-19, in a potentially landmark moment for countries desperate to end lockdowns and reopen economies. Up until now, most data on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines has come under controlled conditions in clinical trials, leaving an element of uncertainty over how results would translate into the real world with its unpredictable variables. The research in Israel - two months into one of the world's fastest rollouts, providing a rich source of data - showed two doses of the Pfizer shot cut symptomatic COVID-19 cases by 94% across all age groups, and severe illnesses by nearly as much.

  • Biden news - live: Trump Jr deposed over inaugural funds as White House defends migrant camp after AOC attack

    Follow all the latest news from the White House

  • Kaley Cuoco thought she was meeting with her 'Big Bang Theory' costars to discuss a 13th season - instead she found out the show was ending

    The actress said she was "in a state of shock" when Jim Parsons said he wanted to leave the series, which ended the popular CBS sitcom.

  • Ted Cruz approval rating with Republican voters crashes 23% following Cancun trip

    Ted Cruz’s approval rating had been plummeting since he objected to the congressional certification of Joe Biden’s victory

  • AP PHOTOS: Migrants evade Libyan coast guard to reach Europe

    The February storm is unforgiving, violently shaking the humanitarian rescuers’ vessel as they try to revive a faulty engine and save African migrants drifting in the Mediterranean Sea after fleeing Libya on unseaworthy boats. Not only must they brave 70 kph (43 mph) winds and 4-meter (13-foot) waves, but also win the race against the Libyan coast guard, which has been trained and equipped by Europe to keep migrants away from its shores. In recent days, the Libyans had already thwarted eight rescue attempts by the Open Arms, a Spanish NGO vessel, harassing and threatening its crew in the international waters of the central Mediterranean where 160 people have died so far this year.

  • Miami Heat considering some familiar names as potential additions. And Dragic returns

    The Heat continues to seek potential roster upgrades and free agent center DeMarcus Cousins is one of several power rotation players on Miami’s radar, according to a source.

  • NASA just unveiled a high-def, 360-degree panorama of Mars from the Perseverance rover. It's made from 142 photos.

    The Perseverance rover wasted no time snapping photos on Mars. NASA scientists stitched together 142 of them to create a high-definition panorama.

  • 'Wandavision's' 'Agatha All Along' theme song is the new 'Werewolf Bar Mitzvah'

    The mock 'Munsters' theme song 'Agatha All Along' accompanied the big plot reveal in last week's 'WandaVision' episode and has become a sensation of its own.

  • Mitt Romney and Tom Cotton divide conservatives over their new minimum wage plan

    Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) on Tuesday unveiled a plan to gradually raise the minimum wage to $10, rather than the $15 their Democratic colleagues are targeting. The reaction among conservatives was mixed. Brad Polumbo, writing in The Washington Examiner, called the plan an "abandonment" of fiscal conservatism, likening it to "something out of" Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-Vt.) office. The plan, Polumbo continues, "ignores everything conservatives are supposed to understand about economics and the perils of big government," asserting that while both Romney and Cotton market themselves as "pro-family social conservatives," their plan "would hurt working families if implemented." At The National Review, however, John McCormack writes that research has shown the plan wouldn't cost any jobs at its median estimates, and high-end estimates point to around 100,000 losses. McCormack's colleague Robert VerBruggen thinks it will "resonate with the public" as a middle ground policy that comes attached to an immigration enforcement measure — in addition to the gradual wage increase, the Romney-Cotton plan would require businesses to use the "E-verify system" to ensure their employees are in the country legally and eligible to work. At Bloomberg, Michael Strain, the director of of economic policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute, praised the Romney-Cotton plan for its patience, noting that it would delay the increase until after the coronavirus pandemic "is in the rear-view mirror," whereas the Democratic proposal backed by President Biden would start churning in June. But he doesn't believe it will prevent Democrats from continuing to lobby for further raises, and ultimately doesn't solve the fact that "Republicans would still be on the losing side of a popular issue." He is also skeptical of the immigration enforcement tradeoff. He described it as a "politically interesting pairing," but explained he'd "rather see a modest minimum wage increase paired with policies that would improve employment and skills." More stories from theweek.comIt's been 1 year since Trump infamously tweeted the 'coronavirus is very much under control' in the U.S.The MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chumpBiden nominates postal board slate that could oust Louis DeJoy after DeJoy vows to stay put

  • Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher are one of Hollywood's most private couples. Here's a timeline of their 20-year relationship.

    Fisher has said being with Cohen is like "winning the lottery" ... even if she has to deal with his many shenanigans.

  • Nissan ex-CEO tells Japanese court Ghosn's pay was too low

    Former Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa told a Japanese court Wednesday he believed the compensation for his predecessor Carlos Ghosn was too low “by international standards,” and so he supported Ghosn’s retirement packages to prevent him from leaving. “Mr. Ghosn had outstanding abilities and achievements,” Saikawa said, testifying in Tokyo District Court in the criminal trial of Greg Kelly, a former senior executive at Nissan Motor Co.

  • White House: No 'Plan B' on Neera Tanden nomination

    The White House says it continues to stand by Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden's pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget, despite the opposition of a growing number of Senators, throwing her nomination increasingly into doubt. (Feb. 23)

  • Marvel Studios president hints 'we probably could' see characters like Jessica Jones again 'someday' in the MCU

    "I'm not exactly sure...but perhaps someday," Kevin Feige said of the possibility that Netflix or ABC characters would enter the MCU.