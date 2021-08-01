Pandemic eviction crisis leads to greater tenant protections

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MICHAEL CASEY and BEN FINLEY
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — In a mostly empty conference room at a Virginia cultural arts center, Tara Simmons was looking for someone who might help her stave off eviction.

Simmons, a 44-year-old home health aide who lives with her two children and two grandchildren, was only a month behind on her rent. But that didn't stop her landlord from ordering her out of the house by Saturday, when the federal eviction moratorium ended.

Already enduring health problems, Simmons said she feared she would be out on the street.

“I’ve been in my house for four years now. And two months before my lease was up, I get an email saying that they weren’t renewing my lease,” said Simmons of Newport News, Virginia. “That’s it. No explanation why or whatever."

“I’ve been trying to find somewhere to move since I got that. I still haven’t been able to find a way to move because of the economy. ... This pandemic is hard.”

As a state lawmaker made a few remarks and others grabbed free lunch, Simmons connected with attorneys from the Legal Aid Society of Eastern Virginia. They advised her that her landlord needed a court order to get her out. She was safe for now.

The Virginia event in late July is part of a growing national movement — bolstered by tens of billions of dollars in federal rental assistance — to find ways to keep millions of at-risk tenants hurt by the coronavirus pandemic in their homes.

The push has the potential to reshape a system long skewed in favor of landlords that has resulted in about 3.7 million evictions a year — about seven every minute — according to the Eviction Lab at Princeton University. Many are Black and Latino families.

“This is an opportunity not to go back to normal, because for so many renters around the country, normal is broken,” Matthew Desmond, author of a Pulitzer Prize-winning book on evictions and the principal investigator at the Eviction Lab, told a White House conference on the issue.

“This is a chance to reinvent how we adjudicate and address the eviction crisis in a way ... that works for tenants and property owners better than the status quo, in a way that clearly invests in homes and families and communities, with the recognition that without stable shelter, everything else falls apart."

Housing advocates have mostly attacked the problem from two directions.

Some teamed up with lawmakers and court administrators to launch programs to resolve eviction cases before they reach the courts. Others focused on state and local tenant protection legislation, including sealing eviction records and ensuring tenants get lawyers. Having an eviction record can make it impossible to find a new apartment, while the right to counsel evens the playing field, since most landlords, but not tenants, come to court with a lawyer.

Many of the ideas have been around for years. But the scope of the eviction crisis during the pandemic, the historic amount of federal rental assistance available and the eviction moratorium changed the calculus. Politicians from areas that rarely see evictions were hearing from anxious constituents and craved a solution. Landlords were more willing to participate in the programs because evicting tenants became a challenge.

“The pandemic, at least here in Baltimore, has created a sense of urgency around creating some forms of tenant protection,” said Carisa Hatfield, a housing attorney for the Homeless Persons Representation Project, noting Baltimore passed a bill last year guaranteeing tenants the right to counsel and the state adopted a similar measure this year. The city also temporarily barred rent increases during the pandemic and banned late fees.

“The politicians saw the same urgency we did,” she said. “It afforded the opportunity to have a conversation with politicians about the very real problems around evictions, the very real implications for families around being evicted.”

In Colorado, state Sen. Julie Gonzales said the widespread eviction threat encouraged legislators to pass several bills this year, including a grace period for late fees and limits on what fees can be imposed. Tenants also can withhold payment for problems like utilities being shut off or mold, and present that as a defense in court. Another bill that passed gives evicted tenants 10 days, rather than 48 hours, to find new housing.

“We realized that it wasn’t just an urban thing, that rural Coloradans, mountain towns were struggling with people unable to pay their rent,” Gonzales said.

According to the Urban Institute, 47 state and local programs nationwide now offer some mix of legal help, a housing counselor and mediation between landlord and tenant.

Some, like Texas, Michigan and Massachusetts, offer statewide programs, while others, including Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Pinellas County, Florida, launched their own initiatives. Even states not usually associated with evictions, like New Hampshire and Montana, offer programs.

In Philadelphia, the City Council passed a series of bills last year that include requiring landlords to participate in a city eviction diversion program if the tenant was affected by the pandemic. Then in April, the courts mandated that landlords attend the program before filing an eviction.

“This is a fundamentally important change to the way Philadelphia approaches evictions,” said Rachel Garland, managing attorney at the housing unit of Community Legal Services in Philadelphia.

“Rental assistance and diversion prioritizes the economic health of landlords and complete health and well-being of tenants in a way that resolves situations so landlords get paid, issues get resolved and tenants are able to stay in their homes," she said.

“Even though it was created in response to the pandemic, its importance will long outlive the pandemic and will hopefully become a permanent fixture in Philadelphia.”

A pilot mediation program in two New Hampshire cities this year was driven in part by concerns that courts would be inundated by eviction cases. The program's success has the court requesting $750,000 from the state to expand mediation efforts statewide.

“If we can get parties together and either get the case resolved or get them to this emergency funding, I'm saying it's a win-win-win," said David King, the administrative judge of New Hampshire Circuit Court, which handles landlord-tenant matters.

"It's a win for the landlord, who gets paid. It's a win for the tenant, who gets to stay, and, selfishly, it's a win for the courts because that is one less case we have to process."

The right to counsel, too, has spread.

John Pollock, coordinator for the National Coalition for a Civil Right to Counsel in Baltimore, said Washington state, Connecticut and Maryland have passed right-to-counsel laws. Ten cities have approved measures, including Seattle, Cleveland and Louisville. Milwaukee County set aside money to provide low-income tenants with lawyers.

So far, the initiatives are proving successful.

Some 75% of the 1,788 tenants participating in a Philadelphia program have remained housed, according to the city. In New York, 86% of tenants who had lawyers were able to remain in their homes. Cleveland, which saw legal representation increase from 2% to 19% after the law went into effect last year, said all tenants who wanted rental help have gotten it and 93% who wanted to avert evictions were successful.

A program in Michigan last year resulted in 97% of tenants remaining housed, according to a study from the University of Michigan, the state and Legal Services of South Michigan.

Among them is Regina Howard, a 53-year-old disabled veteran from Southfield who faced eviction last year from the $1,600-a-month house she shares with her husband and grandson. She turned to the state's eviction diversion program, where she was connected with free legal services. From there, Lakeshore Legal Aid helped her get $24,550 in federal funds to pay for 15 months of rent.

“I was feeling hopeless that there was no help out there. Now I feel better," Howard said. “You could tell they really wanted to help.”

___

Casey reported from Boston.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Judge allows Jussie Smollett's lawyer to stay on the case

    Judge allows Jussie Smollett's lawyer to stay on the case

  • Should You Really Be Investing in the Stock Market Right Now?

    The stock market has experienced unprecedented growth over the past year, but that may not last much longer. It's uncertain when a stock market crash will hit, but one thing is for sure: It will strike eventually. It can be nerve-wracking to invest when the stock market is volatile or on the verge of a crash.

  • Burkina Faso sees more child soldiers as jihadi attacks rise

    Awoken by gunshots in the middle of the night, Fatima Amadou was shocked by what she saw among the attackers: children. Guns slung over their small frames, the children chanted “Allahu akbar,” as they surrounded her home in Solhan town in Burkina Faso’s Sahel region. “When I saw the kids, what came to my mind was that (the adults) trained these kids to be assassins, and they came to kill my children,” Amadou told The Associated Press by phone from Sebba town, where she now lives.

  • The Olympics you're nostalgic for are over. And it's not because they're 'woke'

    Does enjoying the spectacle of the Olympics mean ignoring the issues they raise? The Times TV team explores how facing reality could help the Games.

  • Biden Needs to Grant Clemency to the Over 4,000 People on Home Confinement

    After 16 years of incarceration, 76-year-old Gwen Levi was finally at home reconnecting with friends and family, and taking care of her elderly mother. She was even starting to learn the computer skills necessary to become a COVID contact tracer and re-enter the workforce. While Levi, a mother, grandmother, friend, and cancer survivor, was in class, she missed several calls from her case manager. The prison report deemed her an “escape” and she was sent to jail to await transfer back to federal

  • Kim's sister warns S. Korea-US drills will rekindle tensions

    The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned Sunday that next month’s annual military drills between South Korean and U.S. troops will undermine prospects for better ties between the Koreas, just days after the rivals reopened their long-dormant communication channels. Kim Yo Jong’s statement carried by state media targets only South Korea, and this could add credence to a theory that North Korea's decision to restore the communication lines is mainly aimed at pushing Seoul to convince Washington to make concessions while nuclear diplomacy remains deadlocked.

  • Biden Promised to Restore the Iran Nuclear Deal. Now It Risks Derailment.

    WASHINGTON — Days before a new hard-line president is set to be inaugurated in Iran, Biden administration officials have turned sharply pessimistic about their chances of quickly restoring the nuclear deal that President Donald Trump dismantled, fearing that the new government in Tehran is speeding ahead on nuclear research and production and preparing new demands for the United States. The concerns are a reversal from just a month ago, when U.S. negotiators, based in part on assurances from the

  • He Hired 2 Men to Kidnap His Wife. They Ended Up Drowning.

    Schanda Handley was at home with her daughter and a neighbor when two men showed up at the door, dressed in what looked like blue uniforms from an appliance store. They had a carpet steamer and asked Handley if they could demonstrate it for her. When she said no, the men forced their way into her house at gunpoint, put a hood over her head and handcuffed her and her neighbor, she said. Then they pushed Handley into a van and drove off, leaving Handley’s 14-year-old daughter and the neighbor behi

  • Zydeco musician shot while on stage at Louisiana festival

    Chris Ardoin was the headliner for a Zydeco music festival that attracted thousands.

  • It’s time to play hardball with the unvaccinated. They’re a menace to society | Opinion

    We were almost there.

  • Japan has put on a diverse face for the Olympics. Some 'hafu' say that's not reality.

    TOKYO - Even before she lost in the third round of the Olympic tennis tournament in which she was a favorite to win, Naomi Osaka faced backlash in Japan. The criticism, long running and usually bubbling just under the surface in her birth nation, came to the fore again when she climbed an illuminated staircase to light the Olympic cauldron under the glare of the world's spotlight. The issue for many commenters on Yahoo, which serves as a popular forum for a vocal minority of the country's conser

  • US seizes tanker shipping oil to North Korea in violation of sanctions

    A federal judge in New York issued a judgment of forfeiture on Friday allowing authorities to seize an oil tanker used to ferry petroleum to North Korea in violation of international sanctions, the Justice Department announced.

  • 'She was a bully': A judge's misconduct reveals chaos of Pa. family court

    "Never in a million years did I think our justice system was like this," one mother said. "Never did I think that judges were doing this and getting away with it."

  • The Surfside death toll: Why didn’t the numbers add up?

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The final number of dead in the Surfside condo collapse was devastating: 98 lives lost. But at one point it seemed the number could go much higher. On June 29, five days after the collapse, the number of missing was pegged at more than 150 people. It appeared likely that most would be found dead in the rubble. A number of factors account for the difference, police say. ...

  • Pineville police shot man who put down gun and ‘did what I was told to do,’ lawsuit says

    Charges were dropped quickly against Timothy Caraway, the man on the ground, for insufficient evidence, a court filing shows.

  • Pilot recalls sudden, chaotic shipwreck off Georgia coast

    When the giant cargo ship began to tip over off the Georgia coast, harbor pilot Jonathan Tennant found himself on his side, screaming orders in the darkness while flying debris that felt like gravel pelted him. After much of the Golden Ray slipped into the sea, crew members feared they would perish if they stayed on the ship — but they also could die if they attempted perilous climbs and dangerous leaps to reach the ocean. Tennant and about two dozen crew members on board were rescued and survived.

  • Baltimore Aunt Drove Car for a Year With Kids Stuffed in Trunk: Cops

    Baltimore County Police DepartmentFor about a year, a Baltimore woman allegedly drove a car with a gruesome secret: the dead body of her 7-year-old niece stashed in a suitcase in the trunk. Then in May she allegedly cracked the trunk’s lid to dump the body of her 5-year-old nephew beside it.It wasn’t until months later that police discovered the decomposing bodies of siblings Joshlyn Marie James Johnson and Larry Darnell O’Neal.Baltimore County Police said in a statement Thursday night that they

  • Video Shows White Texas Deputy Laying on Black Teen as She Screams 'I Can't Breathe'

    Another day, another violent arrest of a Black person that began with an alleged nonviolent offense.

  • Abused boys, traumatized men: Bankruptcy plea exposes Boy Scouts as the cowards they are

    Survivors of heinous crimes deserve to have their day in court, but the bankruptcy proceedings essentially shut down future lawsuits against the BSA.

  • In the shadow of Paradise, nearby residents make uneasy peace with fire

    Smoke, closed businesses and constant worry have changed life for those living with disaster on their doorstep A Cal Fire engine navigates along Hwy 70 near the burn zone of the Dixie fire on Thursday, 22 July, 2020 in Plumas County, California. Photograph: Peter DaSilva/UPI/REX/Shutterstock The Dixie fire was consuming vast swaths of land in the Sierra Nevada foothills, but in the nearby valley city of Chico, California, it was a typical summer day. The temperature had already climbed past 102F