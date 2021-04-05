Pandemic fuels staggering teacher shortages across the U.S.

Erica Pandey
·2 min read

The pandemic has pushed teachers out of the workforce in droves, and many schools don't have a strong safety net to fill the gaps as children come back into classrooms.

Why it matters: Teaching has been one of the toughest pandemic-era jobs, with pivots to remote learning and then risk of infection with school reopenings.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Teacher retirements are up 44% in Michigan since August, Chalkbeat in Detroit reports. “The pandemic is a game-changer. I think there’s going to be record retirements," Dwight Pierson, a high school teacher in St. Johns, Michigan, told Chalkbeat.

  • Long Beach Unified, one of the largest school districts in California, saw teacher leaves of absences spike by 35% this year, per EdSurge.

There's also no safety net, with substitute teacher shortfalls in many districts.

  • 73% of districts said their need for substitute teachers was more dire in 2020 than in 2019, per a recent Education Week survey of principals and school administrators. And 74% said the number of applicants for sub positions dropped.

  • Case in point: Gwinnett County Public Schools in Georgia, which is one of the country's largest districts, with about 178,000 students, is dealing with a 30% drop in the number of available subs, according to the New York Times.

What to watch: Schools are hiring. While many industries are still recovering from the initial pandemic crash, job openings for teachers are actually 2% higher than pre-pandemic levels, AnnElizabeth Konkel, an economist at the jobs site Indeed, tells Axios.

Go deeper: America's massive teacher shortfall is stunting student learning

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Lessons from NOLA Public Schools: How New Orleans Became a Leader in Opening Schools During COVID-19

    We have passed the one-year mark since we closed schools in New Orleans at the start of COVID-19. Prioritizing health and safety, we planned and prepared and proudly reopened our classrooms in September. We continued to follow the data and responded swiftly when we had to. For example, we closed schools briefly in January, when […]

  • Education Through the Pandemic: From a Four-Fold Increase in F Grades in Connecticut to Expanding Mental Health Services For Colorado’s Students, 8 Ways States Are Confronting COVID-19

    This update on the COVID Slide collects and shares news updates from the district, state, and national levels as all stakeholders continue to work on developing safe, innovative plans to resume schooling and address learning loss. It’s an offshoot of the Collaborative for Student Success’ COVID Slide Quick Sheet newsletter, which you can sign up […]

  • With new aid, schools seek solutions to problems new and old

    With a massive infusion of federal aid coming their way, schools across the U.S. are weighing how to use the windfall to ease the harm of the pandemic — and to tackle problems that existed long before the coronavirus. The assistance that was approved last month totals $123 billion — a staggering sum that will offer some districts several times the amount of federal education funding they receive in a single year. The aid will help schools reopen and expand summer programs to help students catch up on learning.

  • California teachers’ latest demand: Free child care

    Teachers unions across California say the need for educator child care was a problem before the pandemic.

  • Mark Ruffalo Says There Should Be 'No Shame' Around Mental Illness as He Accepts 2021 SAG Award

    He beat out Hugh Grant, Ethan Hawke, Bill Camp and Daveed Diggs for the outstanding performance by a male actor in a miniseries or television movie award

  • Minnesota summer camps brace for huge demand after pandemic pause

    Overnight camps across Minnesota are preparing for a return of campers — and a surge in demand — one year after the pandemic cancelled summer plans for thousands of families. Why it matters: Closures were devastating for the industry's financials, but directors say the bigger losses were for kids. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Kids that didn't go to camp [last summer], not only didn't get the mental health benefits of being outdoors, but they didn't get to be social, gain independence, increase their skills and confidence [while participating] in fun activities," said Niki Geisler, VP of camping for YMCA of the North.The big picture: Nationwide, about 80% of overnight camps were out of commission last summer, per the American Camp Association, impacting an estimated 19 million kids. This year is shaping up to be much different."The vast majority are trying to open and operate as much at scale as possible," ACA president and CEO Tom Rosenberg told Torey. The state of play: After a year of being cooped up, it shouldn't come as a surprise that interest is booming. "Enrollment reports look phenomenal compared to 2019," Geisler said of the Y's day, overnight and family camps.Nearly all the sessions at two Minnesota Girl Scout programs, Camp Elk River in Zimmerman and Camp Lakamaga in Marine on the St. Croix, sold out within days.Camp Foley in Pine River is also reporting high demand, with hundreds of campers enrolled and some age groups almost at capacity.COVID caveats: Camps are still awaiting updated guidance from MDH, but most plan to follow best practices the ACA developed using experiences from the camps that did open last summer. Pre-arrival testing and social-distancing protocols, including masking and keeping campers in small groups for contact tracing, will be the norm.The precautions worked for Camp Pillsbury in Owatonna, which ran several 2020 sessions with zero COVID-19 cases. "We made accommodations for what we needed and figured out how to have fun anyway," owner Vonda White said. The bottom line: "Kids are itching for that independence and that opportunity to go to camp and parents are itching for their children to have the opportunity as well," Rosenberg said. "But it's going to require everyone working together to follow these [guidelines]." This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Here’s Why Jamie Kennedy Ended Up Starring in Anti-Abortion Film ‘Roe v. Wade’

    Many crew members walked. “People would walk midstream and say, ‘I didn’t know it was going to be this,’" Kennedy said. "That’s not good."

  • Restrictions imposed in Indian state that accounts for more than half of new COVID-19 cases

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's richest state, Maharashtra, announced stringent COVID-19 restrictions from Monday, after a rapid rise in infections now accounting for more than half the daily new cases in India. The state, which includes the financial capital Mumbai, will shut down malls, cinemas, bars, restaurants and places of worship from Monday evening. Authorities will also impose a complete lockdown on weekends, Nawab Malik, a minister in the state government, told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

  • Michigan's case spike could repeat across US; Italy enters Easter lockdown; Florida bans vaccine passports. Latest COVID-19 updates

    The CDC updated its guidance for vaccinated travelers, and the governor of Arizona is feuding with the state's capital over park access. COVID news.

  • British officials confirm 7 deaths from rare blood clots after AstraZeneca shots, but say benefits ‘continue to outweigh any risks’

    British regulators have confirmed that seven people have died from unusual blood clots after taking the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine — but they are urging the public to continue taking the shots. On Friday, U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency released a statement saying that it had received 30 reports of cases of rare blood clots out of a total of 18.1 million doses of the ...

  • Aiming big, Biden is looking to restore faith in government

    As President Joe Biden preaches patience but acts with urgency, his vision of the powers of the Oval Office is quickly taking shape, modeled after Democratic predecessors who dramatically expanded the reach of government to confront generational crises. In a recent meeting with historians and in private conversations with advisers, Biden looked to the examples set by Presidents Franklin D. Roosevelt and Lyndon Johnson as he aims to use the levers of executive authority to create opportunities and break down barriers. Unlike Roosevelt and Johnson, who enjoyed formidable Democratic majorities in Congress, Biden has had to operate with a no-margin-for-error edge in fiercely partisan Washington.

  • COVID Vaccine Passports Don’t Exist Yet But Florida Already Banned Them

    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order forbidding the use of COVID-19 “vaccine passports” throughout the state As more Americans get vaccinated against COVID-19, the governor of Florida has signed an order that effectively prevents any government entity from providing vaccine passports and blocks companies from demanding proof of vaccination status. More than a []

  • Letters to the Editor: Do vaccine passport foes have a problem with Social Security numbers too?

    Even libertarians consider similar types of government identification necessary for an orderly society.

  • U.S. puts J&J in charge of plant that botched COVID vaccine, removes AstraZeneca

    The United States has put Johnson and Johnson in charge of a plant that ruined 15 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine and has stopped British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc from using the facility, a senior health official said on Saturday. J&J said it was "assuming full responsibility" of the Emergent BioSolutions facility in Baltimore, reiterating that it will deliver 100 million doses to the government by the end of May. In a separate statement late Sunday, Emergent said it expects to align with the U.S. government and AstraZeneca to ramp down manufacturing for AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine at its Baltimore plant.

  • Christians are increasingly falling victim to online falsehoods. Meet the librarian leading the fight against conspiracy theories and health misinformation.

    Rachel Wightman, a librarian and a Christian at Concordia University in St. Paul, is leading misinformation workshops for churches across the US.

  • Zack Snyder bets on new poster to hype Army of the Dead

    Zombie movie premieres on Netflix May 21.

  • 'Ask Not What the Dog Can Do for You. Ask What You Can Do for the Dog.'

    What Major’s biting episodes tell us about White House workplace stress, the need for calm leadership and why dogs don’t dig the furry baby talk.

  • 'Literally the best': Lululemon just added these fan-favourite pants to their We Made Too Much section

    Consider these your new all-occasion pants.

  • Watch: Klay Thompson appears with ‘Goon Squad’ in first ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ trailer

    Following the drop of the debut "Space Jam: A New Legacy" trailer, Warriors fans got a first look at Klay Thompson and the "Goon Squad."

  • 2 die after car plunges over Northern California cliff

    Two women died Saturday after a car they were in plunged over a Northern California ocean cliff and landed about 70 feet on the rocks below. Dozens of people who were visiting the scenic overlook near the Bodega Bay's Head Trail witnessed the Toyota SUV go down the cliff and land on its roof, Capt. Justin Fox of the Bodega Bay Fire Protection District said. By the time firefighters and a deputy got down to the vehicle, the women inside had died, he said. Their names have not been released. The cause of the crash was under investigation. California Highway Patrol Officer David de Rutte said investigators will look into several factors, including autopsy results, the vehicle, and witness statements.