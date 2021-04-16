The pandemic is going to change how the Triangle’s offices look

N&O Innovation and Technology Newsletter: April 16, 2021

The Triangle’s major employers are assembling their plans to welcome employees back to the office after more than a year of working from home.

Many are now giving the greenlight to hybrid work, allowing their workers to choose how many days of the week they are physically present — if at all. And that’s leading to some serious questions about how to best use the office and how much space is actually needed going forward.

“Everyone wants a hybrid schedule – something that gives them some control over both work and their personal life,” said Kendall Strickland, of staffing consultancy Robert Half.

We spoke with some of the Triangle’s largest employers about how they plan to return to the office and the future of those spaces.

FILE - This April 26, 2007, file photo, shows the exterior of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., in Waltham, Mass. Thermo Fisher is buying clinical research company PPD in a deal valued at $17.4 billion. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, File)

(Thermo Fisher is buying PPD for $17.4 billion.)

Tech news from the Triangle

Thermo Fisher buying PPD for $17.4M. [AP]

Epic Games raises $1B from investors, now valued at $29B. [N&O]

Triangle-based IT training school MyComputerCareer is expanding in Holly Springs with a new HQ that will create 200+ jobs. [N&O]

Abzena, a contract pharma manufacturer, picks Sanford for 225 jobs. [N&O]

Ohio agtech company EnviroFlight moves HQ to Apex. [TBJ]

Raleigh automation startup MuukLabs raises $750K. [WRAL]

What I’m reading

Louisiana private-equity firm offering big money to manage some N.C. towns utilities. [N&O]

Southeast Asian ride-hailing company Grab going public via SPAC. [CNBC]

Google is exploring a patient medical records tool. [STAT]

Molson Coors buys minority stake in Wilmington-based TRU Colors Brewery. [Forbes]

7% of Americans don’t use the internet. [PEW]

Global chip shortage is making some industries sweat. [NYT]

Coinbase fetches $85B value in stock market debut. [WSJ]

How Stripe became Silicon Valley’s hottest startup. [WSJ]

Jeff Bezos last letter to shareholders as CEO of Amazon. [AMZN]

U.S. House committee approves blueprint for Big Tech crackdown. [RTRS]

Other Triangle business

Everything inside the closed Northgate Mall in Durham is being auctioned off. [N&O]

Here’s how N.C. plans to vaccinate migrant farmworkers this year. [N&O]

American announces three more nonstops from RDU. [N&O]

