Pandemic hasn't dimmed Boeing's rosy prediction for planes

FILE - The logo for Boeing appears on a screen above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Despite the pandemic's damage to air travel, Boeing says it's optimistic about long-term demand for airplanes. Boeing said Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 that it expects the aerospace market to be worth $9 trillion over the next decade. That includes planes for airlines and military uses and other aerospace products and services. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, file)
The Associated Press
·2 min read

Boeing said Tuesday that the airline industry is showing signs of recovering from the pandemic, and the company is bullishly predicting a $9 trillion market over the next decade for airline and military planes and other aerospace products and services.

The company's outlook outlook is even rosier than the one it gave in 2019, before the pandemic, when it predicted industrywide sales of $8.7 billion market over the next decade.

“We lost about two years of growth,” said Darren Hulst, Boeing vice president of commercial marketing. “However, we see recovery to pre-virus levels by the end of 2023 or early 2024.”

Company officials said the last year shows that air travel can rebound quickly.

An average of 1.85 million passengers boarded planes in the U.S. each a day in August, up from about 700,000 per day last year. However, that was still down 23% from the 2.4 million daily average in August 2019, according to government figures.

In the U.S. and around the world, air travel within countries is picking up faster than cross-border travel, as many countries maintain high barriers to international travel. In July, global domestic travel was 84% of July 2019 levels, but international travel was only 26%, according to the International Air Transport Association, the main trade group for global airlines.

Despite the setback from the pandemic, Chicago-based Boeing's long-term outlook is little changed from a year ago. By 2030, the company predicts that airlines will need 19,000 new planes to replace old ones and for growth fueled by increasing demand for travel, especially in Asia.

By 2040, the company forecast that the global fleet of airline planes will top 49,000, with nearly 40% of that in the Asia-Pacific region, led by China.

To fly those planes, Boeing Co. predicted the world will need 612,000 more pilots, 626,000 technicians and 886,000 flight attendants over the next 20 years.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why some US electric utilities are experimenting with flat-rate pricing

    A flat monthly rate makes life easier for customers and could help utilities reduce their carbon footprint.

  • Spain's govt steps in to halt record rise in power prices

    Spain’s government is slashing energy taxes as part of a package of measures aimed at driving down household electricity costs, which have surged to record highs in recent months and triggered an outcry. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said his government wants to curtail what he called energy companies’ “exceptional benefits” under current fiscal and energy regulations. The goal is to shift fiscal benefits to consumers and also head off a potential sharp increase in natural gas prices, Sánchez told public broadcaster RTVE in an interview late Monday.

  • UK likely to require health workers to be vaccinated against COVID

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain is highly likely to require front-line health and social care workers in England to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as part of its plan to contain the virus through the winter. Setting out the thinking on how the government would respond to the health service coming under unsustainable pressure if there is a resurgence in the virus, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Tuesday he was considering toughening the rules. "I believe that it is highly likely that front line NHS staff and those working in wider social care settings will also have to be vaccinated to protect those that are around them," Javid told parliament.

  • German police probe balloon that caused mass blackout

    German police are investigating the source of a balloon that caused a massive blackout in and around the eastern city of Dresden. Authorities said the metal foil balloon caused a short-circuit at an electricity substation in Dresden shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, causing a power outage that affected hospitals, trams, factories and about 300,000 households. Claudius Rokosch, a spokesman for utility company SachsenEnergie, said Tuesday that the charred, aluminum-covered balloon found at the substation featured a clear warning not to fly it near electrical wires.

  • Boeing raises jet demand forecast on pandemic recovery

    Boeing revised up long-term demand forecasts on Tuesday, as a snapback in commercial air travel in domestic markets like the United States tempers the more gloomy industry predictions seen at the height of coronavirus lockdowns last year. The rosier view underpins moves by the aerospace giant to prepare for growth in travel demand and military services, even as its own ability to respond to the brighter outlook remains hampered by industrial delays and the lingering 737 MAX crisis. The U.S. planemaker, which dominates jet sales together with Europe's Airbus, forecast 43,610 commercial jet deliveries over the next 20 years worth $7.2 trillion, an increase of 500 units from the 43,110 projected a year ago.

  • Robert Durst's defense makes closing argument; jury to begin deliberating Tuesday

    Lawyers for Robert Durst, a real estate heir charged with killing his best friend, finished their closing argument Monday, and the jury is expected to begin deliberations Tuesday.

  • Free rides take $104M toll on Pennsylvania Turnpike finances

    More than $104 million in Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls went uncollected last year as the agency fully converted to all-electronic tolling, with the millions of motorists who don't use E-ZPass having a nearly 1 in 2 chance of riding without paying under the “toll-by-plate” license plate camera system. Toll revenue “leakage" — an industry euphemism for uncollected tolls — has become the focus of turnpike agencies across the country as the use of E-ZPass transponders and license plate cameras continues to spread. It is a particular problem for the debt-strapped Pennsylvania Turnpike, where more than half of its total revenue goes to pay borrowing costs and tolls have more than quadrupled in 12 years for the minority of motorists who don’t have E-Z Pass to pay for rides.

  • Megan Fox, 35, Just Won The VMAs Red Carpet In A Sparkling, See-Through 'Naked' Dress

    “This is…the hottest picture I’ve ever seen."

  • California ski resort changes name to remove offensive word

    A popular California ski resort whose name included a derogatory term for Native American women changed its name to Palisades Tahoe Monday. Resort officials had begun searching for a new name last year amid a reckoning over racial injustice. The renaming of Squaw Valley Ski Resort is one of many efforts nationally to address a history of colonialism and oppression against Native Americans and other people of color that includes removing statues of Christopher Columbus.

  • Man Killed In 'Freak Accident' At McDonald's Drive-Thru Window

    The horrifying incident was picked up on a surveillance camera.

  • China's first C919 jet bound for airline to enter final assembly - regulator

    BEIJING/SYDNEY (Reuters) -China's first C919 narrowbody jet to be delivered to launch customer China Eastern Airlines is about to enter final assembly, China's aviation regulator said on Monday, with delivery due before the end of the year. The C919, being built by state-owned planemaker Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC), will mark a milestone in a decade-long programme to rival aircraft made by Airbus and Boeing. The C919 programme's certification board met in Shanghai on Sept. 10 and reviewed COMAC reports on batch production of the jet, the Eastern Region Administration of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said on its social media account.

  • An American in Paris: Here's what it's like for vaccinated tourists right now

    Travel writer Katie Kelly Bell shares what it was like getting a health pass and visit Paris' famed museums as a vaccinated American tourist.

  • I Took My Family on a Cruise to Iceland During COVID — Here's What It Was Like

    I never felt safer on our Viking cruise to Iceland. From daily COVID tests to daily cleaning, mandatory mask requirements, and sanitization, my family and I had an incredible trip to Iceland.

  • Air India Express: Deadly plane crash blamed on human error

    Failure to follow procedures contributed to last year's crash at Calicut airport, investigators say.

  • Tesla gets patent for laser beam windshield wipers, pew-pew

    Tesla has one simple request, and that is to have cars that have frickin' laser beams attached to their hoods. As Electrek discovered, Tesla successfully obtained the patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office last week. The patent goes on to describe the system as comprising "a beam optics assembly configured to emit a laser beam to irradiate a region on a glass article that is installed in the vehicle," debris detection circuitry, and control circuitry calibrated to limit the laser from going past the thickness of the glass and to "mitigate a risk of damage to different in-vehicle components beneath the region on the glass article."

  • Volvo-based Futuricum electric truck sets Guinness range record

    There is a new Guinness World Record for the longest distance traveled by an electric truck on a single charge. Swiss-based firm Futuricum built a Volvo-based delivery truck that drove for 683 miles on a closed test track. Although the prototype used to set the record has reportedly been in regular service on Swiss roads since early 2021, the record was set on a 1.7-mile high-speed oval operated by Continental near Hanover, Germany.

  • Australian regulator denies approval for Qantas-Japan Airlines deal

    Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) Chairman Rod Sims said the regulator was not satisfied that the public benefits of the proposed joint business agreement would outweigh harm to competition. The agreement - which would allow the airlines to coordinate fares and schedules - would make it very difficult for other airlines to operate on routes between Australia and Japan, ACCC said.

  • Check Out These Classic GM Design Sketches

    They date as far back as the 1930s…

  • Tested: 2021 Mercedes-Benz S580 Resets the Flagship

    The ninth generation of the big Benz introduces tech and comfort we didn't know we needed.

  • Chevrolet Adds the Tough ZR2 Package for '22

    Chevrolet's Silverado gets a new off-road package and an updated interior. Will it sway more truck buyers?