Pandemic increased need for research on how nature boosts health

The Guardian
The Covid vaccine is free, but some people have tried to illegally obtain fake vaccine cards only to get scammed, by other criminals In many states, the cards are low-tech paper slips that could, theoretically, be forged easily. Photograph: G Ronald Lopez/Zuma Wire/Rex/Shutterstock For $350, a Telegram user called NoVac Team offered to sell a Guardian reporter a fake vaccine card. The price, they said, would include having the reporter’s vaccinated status registered in the Center for Disease Con