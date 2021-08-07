The Pandemic Has Let Alaskan Whales Get Some Peace And Quiet

Hilary Hanson
·2 min read

The COVID-19 pandemic has allowed humpback whales in Alaskan waters to experience a quieter environment than usual, and there has been a marked difference in their behavior.

The cruise ships that play a big role Alaska’s tourism industry generate loud noises underwater that interfere with the activity of marine mammals. With cruises largely being a no-go during the pandemic, overall marine traffic in the state’s Glacier Bay dropped by about 40%, the BBC reported in a comprehensive piece about the whales in southern Alaska.

Humpback whales previously stuck close by each other and communicated in less complex ways, similar to people in a loud bar, National Park Service wildlife biologist Christine Gabriele told the BBC. But with fewer ships, whales spread out across greater distances and their whale songs became more varied. Mothers were observed giving their calves more freedom and even sometimes taking naps, she said.

A breaching humpback whale in Glacier Bay. (Photo: Betty Wiley via Getty Images)
A breaching humpback whale in Glacier Bay. (Photo: Betty Wiley via Getty Images)

The first large cruise ship in 21 months ― a test voyage aimed at gauging how well COVID-19 precautions would work ― returned to Alaska last month, according to the Anchorage Daily News.

Gabriele and other researchers spoke to NPR last summer about how the halt on cruises, along with international shipping slowing down, provided a unique opportunity to observe the impact of decreased sound on Glacier Bay’s whales.

“Whales use sound in almost every aspect of their daily life,” she said.

Scientists hoped that finding out more about how underwater sound affects whales would be helpful in crafting conservation policy.

“More needs to be done,” Jason Gedamke of NOAA fisheries’ ocean acoustics program told NPR. “When you have animals that for millions of years have been able to communicate over vast distances in the ocean, and then once we introduce noise and have increased sound levels and they can’t communicate over those distances, clearly there’s going to be some impact there.”

A group of whales feeding on herring in southeast Alaska. (Photo: Paul Souders via Getty Images)
A group of whales feeding on herring in southeast Alaska. (Photo: Paul Souders via Getty Images)

Whales are far from the only wild animals that saw at least temporary benefit from decreased human interference when COVID-19 struck. In the early months of the pandemic, a plunge in travel led to a significant drop in wild animals being hit by cars, according to research from the University of California, Davis.

And when U.S. national parks were closed to visitors in 2020, wildlife thrived and animals were seen boldly ranging over areas they previously avoided due to human presence.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • French push against domestic abuse may overlook some police

    Chahinez Daoud was 31 years old in May when her former husband shot and burned her alive in the town of Merignac, near Bordeaux. Two months earlier, she had filed a complaint for domestic violence, but it was mishandled and no action was taken. The police officer who took her complaint had himself been allegedly convicted of habitually beating his wife, according to a newspaper investigative report.

  • What Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow lawsuit means for the future of the movie business

    The longtime Marvel star's suit against Disney is both a result and a signifier of rapidly shifting tides in the film industry.

  • DOJ Opens Investigation Into Phoenix Police Department

    The Department of Justice announced Thursday that it is opening a civil rights investigation into whether the Phoenix Police Department engages in discriminatory practices against minorities, homeless people and those with disabilities. It is also examining the use of excessive force and abuse of protesters, according to the New York Times.

  • Polar bears use 'tools' to vanquish walruses, recent study uncovers

    Part of the oral histories of Inuit in the eastern Canadian Arctic and southwestern Greenland include accounts of tool usage by polar bears dating back more than 240 years.

  • Bird thieves caught plucking hair from animals’ backs — and it’s not just for fun

    Sneaky birds are risking their lives to line their nests with something unusual — animal fur, or sometimes, even human hair.

  • Lake Powell dips to historic low amid drought

    A thick, white band of newly exposed rock face stretches high above boaters’ heads at Lake Powell, creating a sharp contrast against the famous red desert terrain as their vessels weave through tight canyons that were once underwater. It’s a stark reminder of how far the water level has fallen at the massive reservoir on the Utah-Arizona border. Now, the level at the popular destination for houseboat vacations is at a historic low amid a climate change-fueled megadrought engulfing the U.S. West.

  • Invasive insect found in Rhode Island for 1st time

    An invasive insect that can cause damage to native trees and agricultural crops was found in Rhode Island for the first time, state environmental officials said Friday. A single spotted lanternfly was found in an area in Warwick near Jefferson Boulevard recently, the state Department of Environmental Management said in an emailed statement. A photo of the insect was sent to the agency, and the state Division of Agriculture confirmed the sighting earlier this week.

  • Don't blame cats for destroying wildlife – shaky logic is leading to moral panic

    Are cats really to blame for the worldwide loss of biodiversity? Dzurag/iStock via Getty Images PlusA number of conservationists claim cats are a zombie apocalypse for biodiversity that need to be removed from the outdoors by “any means necessary” – coded language for shooting, trapping and poisoning. Various media outlets have portrayed cats as murderous superpredators. Australia has even declared an official “war” against cats. Moral panics emerge when people perceive an existential threat to

  • The Era of Cheap Natural Gas Ends as Prices Surge by 1,000%

    (Bloomberg) -- The era of cheap natural gas is over, giving way to an age of far more costly energy that will create ripple effects across the global economy.Natural gas, used to generate electricity and heat homes, was abundant and cheap during much of the last decade amid a boom in supply from the U.S. to Australia. That came crashing to a halt this year as demand drastically outpaced new supply. European gas rates reached a record this week, while deliveries of the liquefied fuel to Asia are

  • It’s ‘baby copperhead season’ — what to know about NC’s most common venomous snake

    When are baby copperheads born? Are they more dangerous than adults? What’s the best way to avoid all copperheads? We have answers.

  • California drought forces shutdown of historic Hyatt hydropower plant

    A largescale California hydropower plant was shut down on Thursday after ongoing drought conditions reduced water levels in Lake Oroville to historic lows, according to the Sacramento Bee.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: It is the first time the Edward Hyatt hydroelectric power plant has ceased operations since it was constructed in 1967, at a time when California is warning about the potential for rolling blackouts.The plant feeds from a

  • Battery technology: Form Energy 'a solution that has a very clear path,' CEO says

    Form Energy recently announced that it developed a new iron-air battery that is both low-cost and long-duration. It could be a major leap forward in the transition to renewable electricity.

  • Tesla is kitting out a new 218-home luxury development in Florida with solar roofs, batteries, and electric-vehicle chargers

    The 2,400-acre luxury housing community in Palm Beach, Florida is called Panther National, and all homes will come with Tesla's energy products.

  • California tourist town running out of water amid drought

    The wells that Mendocino, California, depends on are drying up amid a devastating drought in the state.

  • A Look at Weird Anglerfish and Their Various ‘Fishing Poles’

    The Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute has posted a new reel showcasing how anglerfish actually fish for their prey. The post A Look at Weird Anglerfish and Their Various ‘Fishing Poles’ appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Elon Musk Says the Sun Can Power All of Civilization. Of Course He's Right.

    It's a free fusion reactor in the sky. Now how do we catch it?

  • Warm waters further threaten depleted Maine shrimp fishery

    Maine's long-shuttered shrimp fishing business has a chance to reopen in the coming winter, but the warming of the ocean threatens to keep the industry shut down. Maine shrimp were once a winter delicacy, but the fishery has been shut down since 2013. Scientists have said environmental conditions in the warming Gulf of Maine are inhospitable for the cold water-loving shrimp.

  • SpaceX stacks the full Starship launch system for the first time, standing nearly 400 feet tall

    SpaceX has achieved another major milestone in its Starship fully reusable launch system: It stacked the Starship spacecraft itself on top of a prototype of its Super Heavy booster, which itself is loaded up with a full complement of 29 Raptor rocket engines, and the Starship on top has six itself. This stacking, which happened at SpaceX's development site in south Texas, is a significant development because it's the first time the two elements of the full Starship system have been united as one. This is the configuration that will be used for launching the next Starship prototype on its test mission that will hopefully achieve orbit.

  • Exhausted bear cuddling a giant ice block

    This bear is such a summer mood

  • Dead zones spread along Oregon coast and Gulf of Mexico, study shows

    Agricultural runoff from farms and livestock operations creates oxygen-depleted areas inhospitable to animal and plant life The rich ocean habitat in the Gulf of Mexico is threatened by dead zones caused by agricultural runoff. Photograph: AP Scientists recently surveyed the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico around Louisiana and Texas and what they discovered was a larger-than-average area of oxygen-depleted water – a “dead zone” where nothing can live. National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administ