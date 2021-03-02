Pandemic loan program at high-risk for fraud, auditor finds

KEVIN FREKING
·3 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Emergency loans made to small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic have been added to a list of government programs considered at high risk of waste, fraud or mismanagement.

The most common of those emergency loans, PPP loans, are provided at a low interest rate and are fully forgivable under conditions that include spending a certain percentage on payroll costs. The loans were created by Congress and have proven exceedingly popular as shops, restaurants and other small businesses try to survive the pandemic.

The Government Accountability Office said Tuesday that millions of small businesses benefitted from the emergency loans, but the speed with which the relief programs were set up limited safeguards necessary to identify risks, “including susceptibility to improper payments and potential fraud.”

The Small Business Administration made or guaranteed more than 14.7 million loans and grants totaling about $744 billion between March and December. Congress approved an additional $304 billion in emergency loans in December.

The GAO said in the report that, as of January, it continues to experience delays in obtaining key information about the loans, including detailed oversight plans and documentation for estimating improper payments.

“There's no doubt they’ve had a positive impact. However, the management of these programs needs to be dramatically improved," U.S. Comptroller General Gene L. Dodaro told reporters in previewing the report.

Government auditors release a high-risk list near the beginning of every new Congress. The list is designed to increase attention on the shortfalls cited by the GAO, and to prompt action that can often save taxpayer dollars and improve government operations.

Auditors also added the government’s efforts to prevent drug misuse to the high-risk list. The GAO had warned as the pandemic began that it would be doing so. At the time, it noted that the pandemic could fuel the conditions that contribute to drug misuse, such as unemployment.

In December, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the largest ever increase of drug overdose deaths during a 12-month period that ended the previous May. The CDC noted a particular acceleration in drug overdose deaths as widespread mitigation measures kicked in.

“This is heartbreaking," said Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio.

Portman said that the country and his home state had finally seen a drop in overdose deaths in 2018 for the first time in decades.

“Substantial progress. And yet now, with the pandemic, under this horrible pandemic, we have this horrible addiction crisis that has grown," Portman said.

Auditors said that maintaining sustained attention to the problem of drug abuse will be challenging in the coming months with agencies focused on addressing the pandemic.

“This makes developing and implementing a coordinated, strategic approach even more important as agencies’ resources are also being diverted, in part, to pandemic priorities,” the report said.

On a positive note, the GAO said the Department of Defense had made concerted progress in how it aligns its support infrastructure with the needs of the country’s military forces, It dropped the support program from it's high-risk list.

For example, in citing, progress, auditors said the Army reduced its leased footprint in the Washington D.C. region from a peak of 3.9 million square feet in 2011 to roughly 1 million square feet as of September 2019.

Recommended Stories

  • Canada’s Economy Powers Into 2021 Despite Covid Restrictions

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s economy is showing surprising strength as businesses stock up on inventories in anticipation of a super-charged recovery this year.Gross domestic product expanded at a 9.6% annualized rate in the fourth quarter, according to a preliminary estimate released Tuesday by Statistics Canada in Ottawa. That’s much faster than the 7.3% median forecast in a Bloomberg survey. A flash estimate from the agency showed GDP on track to grow 0.5% in January, defying expectations for a contraction to start the year.The numbers highlight how well the nation’s economy handled the latest wave of lockdowns, resilience that’s stoking expectations for a strong rebound in 2021 after the nation suffered its sharpest downturn in the post-World War II era.“It’s inconceivable someone isn’t going to revise up their forecasts based on what’s happening,” Jean-Francois Perrault, chief economist at Bank of Nova Scotia, said in a phone interview. Perrault said he will be lifting his 5.3% growth forecast next week, with other major banks expected to follow suit.Bank of Montreal isn’t wasting time, predicting a 6% expansion. That’s up by a full percentage point from its previous forecast and would mark the fastest growth since 1973.The Canadian dollar pared losses after the report, and was trading little changed at C$1.265 per U.S. dollar at 10:29 a.m. in Toronto. Yields on Canadian government five year bonds were up one basis point to 0.83%.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“At nearly every stage of the recovery, Canadian activity has proven more resilient than expected. The combination of strong household fundamentals, an impending rebound in job growth, and resolute fiscal support mean a strong pickup is still in store in 2021 and 2022.”-- Andrew Husby, economistFor the full report, click hereThe biggest contribution came from businesses rebuilding inventory levels after two successive quarters of drawing down stocks, a sign companies are bracing for a pick-up in demand. That helped offset a very weak end of the year for consumer spending, which recorded an unexpected drop amid a wave of Covid-19 restrictions.Consumers have been hoarding cash. While the household savings rate declined to 12.7% in the fourth quarter, from as high as 27.8% earlier this year, it’s still historically elevated. That will provide a source of pent-up demand that bodes well for future growth.“The expenditure composition isn’t that great, with most of the add to growth coming from inventories,” Nathan Janzen, an economist at Royal Bank of Canada in Toronto, said by email. “But hard to view this report as anything other than positive relative to prior expectations.”Other major contributors to growth at the end of last year included government consumption and housing investment, driven by a hot real-estate market. Non-residential business investment remains a bit anemic, gaining 4.2% on an annualized basis.For all of 2020, Canadian GDP shrank 5.4%. That’s a bigger hit than in the U.S., which recorded a 3.5% drop in output.The downturn was limited to a 38.5% annualized contraction between April and June, followed by a 40.6% expansion in the third quarter. Output in the fourth quarter was 3% below pre-pandemic levels.While the data will be welcome by policy makers, it raises another question: is there already enough stimulus in the economy. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said he wants to keep the spending taps open for the next few years on the grounds the economy will need continued support.The Bank of Canada will also need to acknowledge a better outlook, potentially pulling forward the timeline for paring back monetary stimulus. Policy makers led by Governor Tiff Macklem will set rates next week, but a full set of new forecasts isn’t due until April.“They’ll have a more positive message because the reality is things are better than everyone thought a few weeks ago,” Perrault said. “They’ll have to reflect that in their statement for sure.”(Updates with details throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UniCredit Is Said to Pair With CNP in Italian Insurance Business

    (Bloomberg) -- French insurer CNP Assurances has agreed to buy a majority stake in an Italian life-insurance partnership with UniCredit SpA, people with knowledge of the matter said.CNP will take over Aviva Plc’s 51% holding in the joint venture with UniCredit for about 385 million euros ($463 million), the people said, asking to not be named because the process isn’t public. The accord is part of Aviva’s plan to exit the Italian business, said the people.The U.K. insurer is also selling a separate Italian life business to CNP for 160 million euros and its non-life Italian business to Allianz SE, the people said.The transactions are close to a finalization and may be announced as soon as this week, they said. Representatives for CNP, UniCredit and Aviva declined to comment on the decision.Unicredit, Italy’s biggest lender by assets, has been seeking a new partner to provide insurance products sold through its retail bank branches. Bancassurance deals provide insurers a greater reach than they would have on their own. It’s also a boon for the banks, who usually receive an upfront payment as well as commissions on product sales.The sale is part of Aviva Chief Executive Officer Amanda Blanc’s plan to improve the London-listed insurer’s struggling share price by offloading non-core assets. Mergers and acquisitions in the European insurance industry are being driven by companies looking to bulk up their property and casualty businesses while selling interest-rate dependent life units.(Adds Aviva context in final paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Festival gives Sudanese film lovers drive-in cinema

    Sudanese moviegoers are enjoying what organisers are saying is their first drive-in cinema after a festival show-casing the country's resurgent, post-uprising film scene moved outdoors this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We're watching films from our cars, and that's something that has never happened before in Sudan," said Asmaa, among festival attendees sitting inside, next to, and on top of their cars for the nighttime screenings. Once heavily regulated by the regime of former President Omar al-Bashir, who was toppled in 2019, public spaces in Sudan are being slowly reclaimed, helped by a re-ignited art scene.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Eaton Corporation, Emerson Electric, II-VI and Regal Beloit

    Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Eaton Corporation, Emerson Electric, II-VI and Regal Beloit

  • These Are the Stocks to Watch During Sunak’s U.K. Budget Speech

    (Bloomberg) -- Housebuilders and pub companies are among stocks to watch when U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak makes his budget announcement on Wednesday, a speech that is set to throw light on the gaping hole in the country’s finances wrought by the pandemic.Press reports have suggested Sunak will announce more specific support for the housing sector and the bruised hospitality trade, in addition to an extension to the furlough scheme for Britain’s masses of idle workers.A bigger deal to the domestic equity market would be any move to increase the rate of Corporation Tax, although according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. this isn’t likely until life returns to some form of normality. Bumping the tax on companies up 6 percentage points to 25% to bring it into line with other countries could spark a fall in U.K. stocks and shave up to 4% off the blue-chip FTSE 100 index’s market capitalization, the bank has forecast.“What will matter more for U.K. stocks is the success of the Covid vaccine rollout and the eventual unlocking of the economy, which is progressing well,” Goldman strategist Sharon Bell wrote in a Feb. 26 note.Sunak will deliver his speech at around 12:30 p.m. in London. Here’s how the contents of his red briefcase could impact shares:Housing, BanksIt’s been speculated for months that Sunak would extend the holiday on stamp duty -- a tax payable if you buy a property or land over a certain price. The break announced as the pandemic struck not only boosted homebuilders like Taylor Wimpey Plc and Persimmon Plc, but also estate agents and property portals like Foxtons Group Plc and Rightmove Plc.The stimulus kept the mortgage market buoyant even as London rents plunged and workers fled the city, aiding banks like Lloyds Banking Group Plc and NatWest Group Plc, who compete in residential lending. Still, the strength of the housing market “raises questions as to whether this is needed,” Dean Turner, economist at UBS Global Wealth Management, said of a potential extension of the stamp duty holiday.Housebuilders’ stocks already got a boost on Monday after the government announced a plan to bring back 95% mortgages to help aspiring homeowners who have smaller deposits. If the measure isn’t restricted to new builds, that could also spur robust repair and maintenance demand, in turn driving sales at building merchants such as Travis Perkins Plc and Grafton Group Plc, Citigroup Inc. analyst Ami Galla wrote in a note Monday.Hospitality, RetailU.K. retail and pub stocks gained this week after the government said it would provide grants to help nearly 700,000 businesses ahead of a gradual reopening of non-essential stores and outdoor hospitality from next month.Sunak is likely to extend a reduced rate of value-added tax to further help operators recoup some of the money lost to closure, Berenberg analyst Owen Shirley said in a note Monday. There could also be another holiday for “business rates” -- a tax on all commercial property -- which is a significant burden for chains with many sites like JD Wetherspoon Plc.Along with Wetherspoon, keep an eye on pub peers Mitchells & Butlers Plc and Marston’s Plc, as well as Wagamama-owner Restaurant Group Plc. The latter, which also owns the Garfunkel’s and Frankie and Benny’s brands, may also benefit from programs to reinvigorate the arts sector, given it has a number of locations near theaters and cinemas.Retailers such as Marks & Spencer Group Plc and JD Sports Fashion Plc should be watched too, though the outlook for those stocks is more likely to be impacted by reopening progress.InfrastructureUBS’s Turner advises watching for any surprise spending announcements from Sunak in the form of infrastructure projects to boost the government’s “levelling up agenda” or those that promote the “greening” of the U.K. economy ahead of November’s COP26 climate change meeting. Investors might keep an eye on construction stocks such as builders Balfour Beatty Plc and Kier Group Plc, and Irish materials supplier CRH Plc.Sin TaxesSunak is likely to lift taxes on tobacco, according to The Sun newspaper. The stocks to watch are British American Tobacco Plc and Imperial Brands Plc, though the market reaction may be muted given tobacco price tax increases have long been used in the U.K. in attempt to deter people from the habit.Any mention of a possible reduction in the duty charged to pubs on alcohol sales in relation to that charged to supermarkets could have a marginally positive impact for drinks firms like Guinness-maker Diageo Plc, as well as pubs. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said such a review is being conducted, though Berenberg’s Shirley doesn’t anticipate any change being announced in the budget.Capital Gains TaxSunak may soon consider an increase in capital gains tax -- a charge on the profit made when you sell an asset -- according to Goldman’s Bell.The strategist expects the implications for stocks to be minimal, as roughly 60% of U.K. shares are held by non-U.K. investors, who usually face tax in their own jurisdictions. However, such a move may affect market sentiment and could mean investors are discouraged from selling strongly performing assets, aiding momentum trades over value, she said.Keep on eye on the stock prices of share trading platforms like Hargreaves Lansdown Plc and AJ Bell Plc if something is announced.Listing RevampSunak is set to unveil proposals to revamp stock exchange listing rules as the U.K. seeks to boost the City of London post-Brexit, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. London Stock Exchange Group Plc is the main stock to watch, while smaller firm Aquis Exchange Plc could also be impacted.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Teen shot to death while meeting with 4 young people in west Fort Worth neighborhood

    Detectives are searching for four people who met with a 15-year-old before he was killed last week in Fort Worth.

  • Belarus journalist sentenced for report on protester's death

    A court in Belarus on Tuesday handed a half-year prison sentence to a journalist on charges of revealing personal data in her report on the death of a protester, part of authorities’ crackdown on demonstrations against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. Katsiaryna Barysevich of the independent Tut.by online news portal has been in custody since November, following the publication of an article in which she cited medical documents indicating that protester Raman Bandarenka died of severe injuries and wasn’t drunk — contrary to official claims. Bandarenka’s death caused public outrage and fueled more demonstrations.

  • Pioneer CEO sees 'very little growth' in U.S. oil production

    U.S. oil production will likely see "very little growth" in the future after remaining largely flat in 2021 at around 11 million barrels a day, Scott Sheffield, Pioneer Natural Resources Co chief executive officer, said at a conference on Tuesday. The coronavirus health crisis slashed global fuel demand and sent oil prices plummeting last year before economic stimulus measures and COVID-19 vaccine rollouts helped the industry regain footing in recent months. Still, U.S. shale oil production is lower than pre-pandemic levels and Sheffield and other industry experts said during CERAWeek by IHS Markit that it was unlikely to recover to its peak more than 13 million barrels per day.

  • Biden choice for watchdog makes debut in nomination hearing

    President Joe Biden's nominee to run the federal consumer watchdog agency faced some hostile questioning from Republican Senators on Tuesday, but appeared to be likely to be confirmed with Democrats controlling a majority in the Senate. Rohit Chopra, currently a Democratic commissioner on the Federal Trade Commission, would be the third permanent director of the relatively new agency. President Donald Trump's director of Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Kathy Kraninger, was asked to resign by President Biden on the first day of his term.

  • Biden sanctions Russians over Putin opponent Alexei Navalny's poisoning, attempted murder

    The Biden administration is sanctioning seven Russians allied with Vladimir Putin after the attempted murder of Alexei Nalvany.

  • The 2022 C40 Recharge will be Volvo’s first leather-free EV

    Volvo is going all in on going green and will begin selling its vehicles virtually — starting with the newly unveiled 2022 C40 Recharge.

  • Doctor under fire for attending virtual trial while performing surgery

    Plastic surgeon Scott Green was asked during a virtual traffic court trial if we was currently performing surgery, to which he replied, “I am.”

  • Fact-checking the wildest claims from Trump’s CPAC speech

    The president returned to some of his favourite debunked theories about the election, and much more

  • Mom reports 6-year-old missing, but police say she ran him over and threw him in the Ohio River

    Brittany Gosney told investigators she tried to abandon her son in a wildlife area and ran over him when he attempted to get back into her vehicle, according to court documents.

  • New Orleans archdiocese tells Catholics to avoid Johnson & Johnson vaccine

    Statement says use of abortion-derived cells in development means believers should prefer Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Melissa Owens, operations plant manager for the McKesson Corporation, signs the first shipping box of the Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, on Monday. Photograph: Timothy D Easley/EPA The archdiocese of New Orleans has told local Catholics to avoid the Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot Covid-19 vaccine, because its early development used “morally compromised cell lines created from two abortions”. It said two other vaccines in use in the US, made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, were acceptable despite having been developed with “some lab testing that utilised the abortion-derived cell line”. The archdiocese made the announcement on Friday. The statement put the archdiocese at odds with Pope Francis. In December, the Vatican said it was “morally acceptable to receive Covid-19 vaccines that have used cell lines from aborted foetuses in their research and production process”, as the use of such vaccines “does not constitute formal cooperation with the abortion from which the cells used in production of the vaccines derive”. Cells derived from an elective abortion in the Netherlands in the 1970s are commonly used in medical research. Last October, it was widely reported that an experimental Covid-19 therapy given to Donald Trump, Regeneron, was developed using such cells. Like most Republicans, the then president had courted anti-abortion groups and moved to restrict use of fetal tissue in research. Fetal tissue research has led to a number of important medical advances, especially in vaccine development. Cell lines derived from aborted tissue were used in the development of the polio, chickenpox, hepatitis A and shingles vaccines. Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine subsidiary Janssen used PER.C6 cells, a proprietary cell line derived from aborted tissue in 1985. The New Orleans archdiocese said it maintained “that the decision to receive the Covid-19 vaccine remains one of individual conscience in consultation with one’s healthcare provider. We also maintain that in no way does the church’s position diminish the wrongdoing of those who decided to use cell lines from abortions to make vaccines. “In doing so, we advise that if the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine is available, Catholics should choose to receive either of those vaccines rather than to receive the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine because of its extensive use of abortion-derived cell lines.” The diocese’s comments come as the US undertakes national distribution of three coronavirus vaccines authorized for emergency use by drugs regulators. Vaccine hesitancy has been a major concern throughout the pandemic, as vaccines need to reach a vast majority of adults to protect those ineligible to receive vaccines, such as children under 16 and the immune-compromised. More than 28.6 million people in the US have been infected by the coronavirus and 515,000 killed since the pandemic began. Joe Biden and Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert and chief medical adviser to the president, are both Catholic. Asked about vaccine efficacy, Fauci told NBC: “All three of them are really quite good, and people should take the one that’s most available to them. People need to get vaccinated as quickly and as expeditiously as possible, and if I would go to a place where they had Johnson & Johnson, I would have no hesitancy whatsoever to take it.” Anti-abortion groups and Catholic leaders in the US and Canada have raised ethical objections to the origin of cell lines throughout the pandemic. In June, the US Conference of Catholic Bishops wrote a letter urging the Trump administration to “incentivize” the development of vaccines that do not use such cell lines. “It is critically important that Americans have access to a vaccine that is produced ethically,” the letter said. “No American should be forced to choose between being vaccinated against this potentially deadly virus and violating his or her conscience.” New Orleans is not the only diocese to engage in anti-abortion rhetoric. In January, Joseph Strickland, bishop of Tyler, Texas and “host of The Bishop Strickland Hour on VMP Radio”, tweeted: “All the political posturing on vaccines is truly disgusting. “The fact remains that ANY vaccine available today involves using murdered children before they could even be born. I renew my pledge … I will not extend my life by USING murdered children. This is evil WAKE UP!” Arthur Caplan, a bioethicist at the New York University School of Medicine, told Science magazine in June: “There are better ways to win the abortion wars than telling people not to use a vaccine. These are long-over abortions. These cells are decades old, and even major religious leaders like the pope have acknowledged that for the greater good it’s not worth the symbolism to put the community at risk.” According to Johns Hopkins University, by Tuesday morning Louisiana had recorded 430,504 Covid-19 cases and 9,628 deaths. According to one vaccinations tracker, nearly 700,000 people had received at least one shot in the state.

  • ‘Monster’ 1,000-pound bluefin tuna snagged by father-son duo off the Outer Banks

    It took 2.5 hours to reel the fish in and another 2 hours to get it in the boat.

  • Royal Caribbean will offer 'fully vaccinated' cruise with sailings starting in Israel

    Royal Caribbean's new ship, Odyssey of the Seas, is set to debut with departures from Israel with all passengers and crew over age 16 vaccinated.

  • ‘Monster’ 1,000-pound bluefin tuna snagged by father-son duo off the Outer Banks

    It took 2.5 hours to reel the fish in and another 2 hours to get it in the boat.

  • Biden refused to sanction MBS over Khashoggi's murder because he doesn't want his relationship with Saudi Arabia to get worse, officials say

    A US intelligence report released Friday found that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman directly approved the 2018 killing of Jamal Khashoggi.

  • Why stop at $1,400? These Democratic senators want Biden to back recurring stimulus checks

    A group of Democratic senators is urging President Joe Biden to go beyond the $1,400 payment included in his COVID relief package.