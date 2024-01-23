How the pandemic made private online tutors a go-to for NJ's public schools

It started as a clever use of technology to help overburdened teachers and students as they juggled remote lessons during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, online tutoring has become standard “edtech” — and gaining popularity in New Jersey’s K-12 schools.

Online tutoring — in which students interact with a human tutor on a computer screen — has become key as districts struggle to help students catch up from pandemic-related learning gaps amid an ongoing teacher shortage. On-screen tutoring is predominantly used after school hours, but that could change to fit into the school day.

The Edison school district in Middlesex County is paying for online tutoring using federal Title I funds that districts receive based on the size of their low-income student population, but which must be used to serve any student who is at risk academically.

The Denville school district in Morris County used $68,000 in federal COVID relief funds for online tutoring through AirTutor.com, said Assistant Superintendent Sandra Cullis. She sees online tutoring as a "game changer" that stayed on after masks and COVID restrictions went away.

With pandemic relief dollars running out, districts like Denville are also considering using Title I funds for online tutoring.

“If funding allows, having additional supports ready to address student needs in a timely manner is a game changer for some students,” Cullis said.

Online tutoring provides personalized, differentiated learning

Schools are still using the technology only to support students who need extra help — outside class hours, and not in place of classroom instruction.

But it also offers districts the option of providing personalized, differentiated learning — buzzwords in education as schools try to address individual needs instead of using one-size-fits-all lessons that may not reach every student in the same way.

“We now know that the more individualized, the more personalized the educational program you can deliver, the better it is,” said Rick Cohen, chief academic officer for secondary education at Edison Public Schools.

“It's not a magic bullet, and you don’t get 100%,” he said, “but because of the personalized aspect of it — the one-to-one tutoring — we get a good response.”

The district has spent $333,662 this academic year on math tutoring for high school students through Varsity Tutors, he said. That's about $17 an hour.

24/7 anonymous chat-based tutoring help

An add-on service from online tutors is 24/7 chat-based help. The sessions are anonymous but use interactive whiteboards to work out problems and share notes on the chat screen. Students get help with homework and concepts without face-to-face interaction.

The Paterson school district offers its sixth to 12th grade students the service through Tutor.com.

Many tutoring companies grabbed the opportunity created by the pandemic's temporary shift to K-12 remote learning. In March 2021, the state announced the bridging of the digital divide in public schools, ensuring that every student had a laptop and internet access.

Companies such as Varsity Tutors had a 16-year-old core business tutoring families and individuals. Now they had a new niche: the public school.

“About two years ago we started to realize the need to help districts and provide individualized support, both to help with teacher burnout and learning loss recovery,” said Anthony Salcito, chief institution business officerfor Varsity Tutors.

The company said it provides personal online tutoring and a 24/7 chat to K-12 students in 13 charter schools and school districts in New Jersey, including Mine Hill and Randolph in Morris County, Orange and Livingston in Essex County, and Edison.

In Edison, parents sign up their children for tutoring sessions to match their family schedules. Varsity Tutors also offers district- and teacher-assigned tutoring, in which schools could potentially have students meet online with a tutor during study hall or as an in-class support to teachers.

Schools have yet to buy in to these options, possibly also because teachers’ unions would have to agree. The company said one New Jersey district is considering in-school tutoring support.

Online tutors best for math and reading

Denville students received one-on-one online math help in the summer, to bridge the gap between advanced and grade-level courses. Tutoring was more effective for fourth through eighth grade students and for math and basic reading skills, like phonemic awareness, said Cullis, the assistant superintendent.

Cohen, from the Edison district, agreed that the model works better for math. “I saw substantial gains for our students in math that participated in at least 12 or more hours of online tutoring,” he said, after comparing test scores for students who were tutored in math and in English for the same number of hours.

Tutoring platforms refer to weeks-long, intensive sessions as “high-dosage” tutoring, which research shows is highly effective for learning gains in students who are falling behind. “High-dosage” usually refers to in-person tutoring, with a child or a small group meeting with the same tutor for up to 90 minutes a week. But the model is also moving online.

No substitute for classroom, teachers say

For all the hype, online tutoring is no substitute for in-person classroom teachers, say school leaders and teachers’ unions.

The state’s largest teachers’ union, the New Jersey Education Association, pushed last year for laws that would require schools to get approval from the Department of Education for virtual instructors or vendors to deliver remote instruction for courses other than on financial, business and entrepreneurship literacy.

The measure did not pass, but the state’s K-12 stakeholders are trying to find common ground on regulating online instruction.

Flexibility, a wide pool of tutors for all subjects and multilingual tutors for non-English-speaking students are other benefits. “Some students are more confident with virtual tutors," Cullis said.

“One disadvantage of virtual tutoring is the inability to read the whole child,” especially body language, she said.

Difficulty filling teaching jobs

But the pandemic left administrators stretched thin. Cohen, who worked for the Metuchen school district at the time, said it was hard enough finding teachers for kids who were quarantining and those needing extra help.

Then came the COVID omicron variant in January 2022, sending even more kids and staff into quarantine.

“I was like, OK, we can't maintain this," Cohen said. "We can't sustain and anticipate the number of kids who are going to need support beyond quarantine instruction. That's when I began to search for third-party vendors.”

But federal relief funds for high-dosage online tutoring was reserved for academically at-risk students in vulnerable demographic sub-groups, including Black and Hispanic students, those receiving special education services, low-income students and English language learners.

The district was also hearing from families that said their kids did not qualify for the high-dosage tutoring but wanted extra help. It decided to use Varsity Tutors’ 24/7 chat as a support for all students, Cohen said.

Ultimately, online tutoring has “empowered” schools to be personalized and on-demand, without pressuring teachers, Cohen said.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Online tutoring has become key for NJ school post-pandemic. Here's why