Pandemic measures ending at county jail

May 19—MERCER — Officials at the Mercer County Jail continue to prepare for a return to normal operations after several months under restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Warden Erna Craig updated the prison board Tuesday with details.

The jail screens all new inmates and visitors to take all precautions to mitigate COVID-19, Craig said.

In mid-March, they opened all the housing units.

"The inmates are no longer held in their cells in isolation," Craig said. "They're free to move about, socialize and interact with each other within their assigned housing units.

Outside agencies, including attorneys and investigators, have been given access to the inmates for consultation services. Craig said they meet directly with the inmates in the housing units in the multi-purpose rooms.

In mid-April, family and friends were allowed in-person visitations with restrictions.

"The visitation is strictly by telephones with glass separating them," Craig said. "There are no contact visits."

Phones are cleaned and sterilized after each visit, and masks are required, she said.

Restrictions were lifted to allow inmates to groom and cut each other's hair.

"We take for granted to go out to a barber or beautician," Craig said. "But they have to do their own hair."

Because of the population increase, which averaged 179.5 daily in April out of more than 300 available beds, Craig decided to reduce quarantine from 14 days to 7 days, with the approval of the jail's healthcare officials.

After the 7-day mark, rapid COVID-19 testing is conducted. If negative, the inmate goes directly into the general population. If they are positive, they have a 21-day isolation period.

The board also discussed bringing back the work release program.

Craig said work release could be re-instituted in the fall, but was concerned with inmates bringing contraband back into the jail with them.

"I have to admit, the amount of contraband coming in is zilch," Craig said. "But I also believe in the work release program so that inmates support their families and pay their bills."

Deputy Warden Mac McDuffie said that 90% of contraband that comes into the jail is because of work release.

He said that when there was no work release, there was no contraband. He said by contraband, he means drugs.

"When you have inmates that are not under the influence, it makes for a better environment, a cleaner environment. You don't have people being extorted," McDuffie said. "I'm not against work release, but I'm not for it either."

Officials said there is not an alternate scenario available to put in place at this time.

Back in March, Craig had updated the board, explaining that the jail was slowing getting back to normal.

During the pandemic, Craig said inmate activity was restricted, with inmates locked in their cells 20 hours a day.

"That's pretty difficult for them to handle, and they've been remarkable. We've had no problems with our inmate population," Craig said.

Mask wearing will continue to be required, but inmates have been allowed to participate in social activities in common areas for the past two months.

Also during the pandemic, inmates were given electronic tablets to have virtual visits with family and friends and to play games and read books during their down time.

Inmates who worked in the kitchen or on the cleaning crew were housed in the jail's gymnasium. Those inmates were moved back into the housing units months ago.

Craig also alerted the board that their healthcare provider, PrimeCare Medical, obtained COVID-19 vaccines. The company had 30 available shots for the jail. Craig said only 20 people — one corrections officer and 19 inmates — wanted to receive the vaccine.

"We're going to have another go-round here later with the shot again, so we're hoping the numbers increase," Craig said. "You can't force them to do it."

