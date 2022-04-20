A Pandemic Milestone for Lyons Township High

LA GRANGE, IL – Lyons Township has achieved a milestone with its coronavirus caseload – the number is zero.



In an email to Patch on Wednesday, school spokeswoman Jennifer Bialobok confirmed the school had no reported cases.

As of last Thursday, the school had one coronavirus case among students and another among staff, according to its report.

At various times last semester, the school had only one case among students. But that had not been the case since November. The school reached a high of 60 cases among students in mid-January.

The school has nearly 4,000 students.

In late February, the high school dropped its mask mandate.

Other high schools are seeing similarly low numbers. For instance, York High School in Elmhurst reported one coronavirus case among its nearly 2,900 students last week.

This article originally appeared on the La Grange Patch